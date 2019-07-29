Transfer rumors: Oyarzabal to Man City; Milinkovic-Savic to Man United

The transfer window is in full swing as reports and rumors are in overdrive between now and Aug. 8 when the window shuts for the start of the 2019-20 season.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

Man City don’t want to sell Leroy Sane this summer, but Pep Guardiola has admitted that the player will decide the outcome as Bayern Munich continue to lurk and grow in confidence of signing the German winger.

But the reigning Premier League champions have a plan in place to replace Sane. Step forward, Mikel Oyarzabal.

The Real Sociedad star, 22, has a release clause of $83.5 million and according to a report in Spain from AS, City will activate that in order for the Spanish U21 international to replace Sane.

Oyarzabal starred for Spain in their U21 European Championship success this summer and with Sane said to be valued at around $93 million, City would replace one hugely-talented, and young, winger with another. Oyarzabal has been a rising star at the Basque club and he’s scored 14 goals in each of the past two seasons, with four La Liga campaigns now under his belt.

City don’t want Sane to leave but if he does, they kinda have this transfer market thing figured out, right?

A report from the Daily Mail claims that Manchester United have agreed a deal for Serbia and Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but the move will only go through if Paul Pogba leaves for Real Madrid this summer.

The central midfielder, 24, has been linked with Europe’s top clubs time and time again over the past few seasons but after bursting onto the scene in Serie A in 2016, his stock has fallen a little after some inconsistency and a less than impressive 2018 World Cup. But in the 2018-19 campaign he rebounded to lead Lazio to the Italian Cup and he was also named the best midfielder in Italy’s top-flight.

A powerful, attack-minded central midfielder, Milinkovic-Savic would be a perfect like-for-like replacement for Pogba if he was to leave United. It is believed Lazio also want over $100 million for their Serbian star, which is $50 million less than what United want from Real for Pogba.

If this does happens, maybe Ed Woodward is showing the first signs that he is indeed a genius in the transfer market after all…

On a serious note, the jury is still out on Milinkovic-Savic at the highest level and his defensive capabilities are a little concerning and may be similar to the issues United have had with Pogba in recent seasons. The fact he is called the Serbian Pogba says it all, as his talent is undoubted and United would need him to become more of an all-round midfielder.

Fun fact: Milinkovic-Savic’s brother, Vanja, was a United goalkeeper from 2014-16 but left them after failing to gain a work permit in the UK.

