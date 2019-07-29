More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
U.S. Soccer: We paid USWNT more than men from 2010-18

Associated PressJul 29, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT
U.S. Soccer says the players on the World Cup champion women’s national team were paid more than their male counterparts from 2010 through 2018.

According to a letter released Monday by U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro, the federation has paid out $34.1 million in salary and game bonuses to the women as opposed to $26.4 million paid to the men. Those figures do not include benefits received only by the women, like health care.

The federation released the figures as it moves toward mediating a federal lawsuit in which players for the women’s team accused U.S. Soccer of “institutionalized gender discrimination” that includes inequitable compensation when compared to players on the men’s team.

Comparing compensation between the two teams is difficult because the pay structure is based on different collective bargaining agreements. For example, players for the women’s team have a base salary while the men are paid based on matches and performance.

“In the weeks ahead, we’ll focus on preparing for mediation and resolving this matter in the best interests of the WNT and U.S. Soccer. I want you to know that U.S. Soccer is committed to doing right by our players, and I’ve been encouraged by the public comments from players expressing their desire for a cooperative approach. I remain optimistic that we can find common ground,” Cordeiro wrote. “Together, I believe we can get this done.”

Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the players in matters involving the lawsuit, called the letter “a sad attempt by USSF to quell the overwhelming tide of support the USWNT has received from everyone from fans to sponsors to the United States Congress.

“The USSF has repeatedly admitted that it does not pay the women equally and that it does not believe the women even deserve to be paid equally,” Levinson said. “This is why they use words like “fair and equitable,” not equal in describing pay.”

Cordeiro said the federation recently conducted an extensive analysis of its finances over the past 10 years, seeking to clear up what he called confusion based on the pay structures for both teams.

U.S. Soccer said it pays the women’s national team players a base salary of $100,000 per year, and an additional $67,500 to $72,500 per player as a salary for playing in the National Women’s Soccer League. The women also have health care benefits and a retirement plan.

Conversely, players on the men’s national team are paid by training camp call-ups, game appearances and through performance bonuses. The federation says the men have the ability to earn higher bonuses that the women. The collective bargaining agreements are not made public, and U.S. Soccer did not provide details about the men’s bonus structure.

USSF also says the men’s team generates more revenue. The women’s team generated $101.3 million over the course of 238 games between 2009 and 2019 while the men generated $185.7 over 191 games, according to the federation.

The analysis did not include prize money for tournaments like the World Cup, because those funds are determined by FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, and not U.S. Soccer.

The letter comes amid increasing pressure on U.S. Soccer in the wake of the women’s victory at the World Cup earlier this month. After the United States defeated the Netherlands in Lyon, France, to win a second straight title, the crowd at the stadium chanted “Equal Pay! Equal Pay!”

During the World Cup, more than 50 members of Congress also sent a letter to U.S. Soccer “to express our disappointment of the inequities in pay, publicity, and investment that the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) has continued to face.” Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia introduced a bill that would withhold federal funding that would go toward hosting the 2026 men’s World Cup until the issue was resolved.

Cordeiro said in the letter that the federation decided to focus on winning the World Cup rather than debate the lawsuit.

“Now that the Women’s World Cup is behind us, a common understanding of key facts will also help advance our shared work to grow women’s soccer in America as well as the larger national discussion about equality,” he wrote.

Levinson maintains the figures provided by U.S. Soccer are misleading.

“The USSF fact sheet is not a “clarification.” It is a ruse. Here is what they cannot deny. For every game a man plays on the MNT he makes a higher base salary payment than a woman on the WNT. For every comparable win or tie, his bonus is higher. That is the very definition of gender discrimination,” Levinson said in a statement. “For the USSF to believe otherwise, is disheartening but it only increases our determination to obtain true equal pay.”

Live, UCL: Celtic, PSV, Olympiacos in qualifying action

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 30, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT
The second legs of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round kick off on Tuesday, with plenty of big boys struggling after poor performances last week.

Celtic are pretty much through after thrashing Estonian side Nomme Kalju, while a mouthwatering tie is set up in Basel as PSV Eindhoven rallied to take a 3-2 lead with them to Switzerland. Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano will lead PSV’s charge once again, as the El Tri star dreams of playing in the Champions League.

Olympiacos and Viktoria Plzen are locked at 0-0 ahead of the second leg in Greece, while APOEL and Cluj are protecting narrow 1-0 leads as they face Sutjeska and Maccabi Tel Aviv respectively.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s games, with all kick off times listed as ET.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered with a roundup of the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League qualifying second leg schedule

Maccabi Tel Aviv v. CFR Cluj (0-1), 1 p.m.
Nomme Kalju v. Celtic (0-5), 1 p.m.
APOEL v. Sutjeska (1-0), 1 p.m.
Valletta v. Ferencvaros (1-3), 2 p.m.
Dinamo Zagreb v. Saburtalo (2-0), 2 p.m.
FC Basel v. PSV Eindhoven (2-3), 2 p.m.
Olympiacos v. Viktoria Plzen (0-0) 2:30 p.m.

Sarri to return against Parma; Conte against Lecce

Associated PressJul 30, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
MILAN — The new coaches of Juventus and Inter Milan have relatively easy starts to their return to Serie A, but there are potentially crucial matches during the second weekend of the new Italian league season.

The 2019-20 Serie A fixtures were announced on Monday. Juventus starts its bid for a record-extending ninth straight league title at Parma and then faces new coach Maurizio Sarri‘s former club Napoli in Turin in the second round.

Now coached by Antonio Conte, Inter kicks off its season at home to newly promoted Lecce. That also marks Conte’s return to the Italian League.

Conte led Juventus to three straight league titles before becoming Italy coach in 2014 for two years. The Italian also had a spell in charge of Chelsea from 2016-18, leading the English club to a Premier League crown and the FA Cup title.

Conte will face former club Juventus for the first time in the Derby d’Italia the weekend of Oct. 6, in week 7 in Milan.

The Serie A season starts on Aug. 25. The first weekend also sees Napoli, which finished runner-up last season, visit Fiorentina. Roma hosts Genoa and AC Milan visits Udinese.

The first Milan derby will be in the weekend of Sept. 22, in week 4.

The season finishes the weekend of May 24, with Juventus hosting Roma, Inter away at Atalanta and Napoli at home to Lazio.

The winter break will run from Dec. 23 to Jan. 5 as last season’s experiment of following the Premier League and running through the Christmas holidays has been abandoned.

Report: Man United to seal Maguire, Fernandes transfers

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 30, 2019, 11:04 AM EDT
Manchester United look set to spend big in the final week of the window.

A report from Gianluca Di Marzio in Italy claims that United have agreed deals for both center back Harry Maguire and central midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The combined total transfer fee for these two players will be around $180 million.

Maguire, 26, has been chased by United all summer long and missed Leicester City training yesterday. It was said he called in sick but per the report United agreed a deal to sign Maguire on Monday.

The report also goes on to state that Fernandes, 24, is close to arriving from Sporting Lisbon. Fernandes scored 31 goals from midfield last season and the Portuguese international has been in fine form during preseason.

Maguire trained with Leicester on Tuesday but is believed to want the move to Man United this summer, but the Foxes are holding out for a transfer fee of over $100 million which would make him the most expensive center back in history.

As for Fernandes, he was reportedly in tears during Sporting’s friendly against Valencia on Sunday with many linking that to him leaving in the coming days. Fernandes has previously said he wants to play in the Premier League but Sporting are holding out for over $80 million for their goalscoring midfielder.

Idrissa Gueye joins PSG for $36.5 million

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 30, 2019, 10:42 AM EDT
Idrissa Gueye has finally completed his transfer from Everton to Paris Saint-Germain, for a fee believed to be $36.5 million.

The Senegalese midfielder has been an awesome destructive force since he arrived in the Premier League at Aston Villa in 2015 and moved to Everton in 2016. He made 108 appearances for Everton and Gueye was one of the PL leaders each season in categories such as most interceptions and tackles made.

Everton confirmed the departure of the 29-year-old on Tuesday and thanked him for “always giving everything” for the Toffees.

“Thank you! Since my arrival I have felt at home at this club, you have welcomed me and my family with open arms,” Gueye said in a statement on social media. “Everton FC gave me the opportunity to continue in the Premier League and the last 3 years… I have had some amazing experiences which I will cherish forever. I am grateful to have had the love and support of you all throughout this journey and I must say no matter the weather or performances the support was always there.

“As you know I am about to start a new journey, a journey that I have dreamed about since a kid and when this opportunity presented itself I couldn’t turn it down. To my teammates and coaches I will miss you and will continue to support you. Everton… we are family and will continue to be and for me Merseyside will always be BLUE.”

Gueye will now be playing for PSG in the UEFA Champions League and Everton really couldn’t stand in his way.

Is it blow for Marco Silva‘s side? Absolutely. Gueye gave his midfield balance and shielded the defense superbly in the second half of last season. Losing Gueye and not bringing back Kurt Zouma on a permanent basis will certainly see Everton’s defensive unit be weaker than 2018-19. New signing Fabian Delph was signed to fill the void left by Gueye, while Tom Davies and Morgan Schneiderlin will also battle for a central midfield spot.

But having signed Andre Gomes permanently, plus chase the likes of Wilfried Zaha and other forward players, it is clear that Silva and Technical Director Marcel Brands have big plans to spend big in the final days of the summer transfer window.