Champions League wrap: Basel outlasts PSV, Celtic cruises

Celtic took another step toward the UEFA Champions League group stage, adding to a comfortable first leg advantage in dispatching Estonian side Nomme Kalju on Tuesday.

Familiar faces Basel, Olympiacos, Ferencvaros, Dinamo Zagreb, CFR Cluj, and APOEL Nicosia also clinched third qualifying round berths for early August.

FC Basel 2-1 (4-4 agg.) PSV Eindhoven

Away goals struck again, as Bruma’s 23rd minute goal was not enough to offset Basel’s three goals in the Netherlands.

PSV won 3-2 at home, but the result was not enough, as Eray Comert and Ricky Van Wolfswinkel pushed the Swiss side into the next round.

Nomme Kalju 0-2 (0-7 agg.) Celtic

A 10th minute own goal meant the Estonians’ task of overturning a 5-0 first leg deficit went from unlikely to near impossible, and Marian Shved salted the result away at stoppage time at A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.

Next up for Celtic is Romania’s CFR Cluj, who snuck past Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Israel.

And how about this laser from Ukrainian debutant Shved?

Well, that's one way to introduce yourself to the #CelticFC faithful! Shved makes it seven in #KALCEL as he marks his competitive debut with a 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Jqp7RaEvem — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 30, 2019

Elsewhere

Olympiacos 4-0 (4-0 agg.) Viktoria Plzen

Valletta 1-1 (2-4 agg.) Ferencvaros

Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 (5-0 agg.) Saburtalo

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2-2 (2-3 agg.) CFR Cluj

APOEL Nicosia 3-0 (4-0 agg.) Sutjeska Niksic

