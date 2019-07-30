More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Chelsea sanction fans after racist abuse of Raheem Sterling

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 30, 2019, 7:52 AM EDT
Chelsea have sanctioned six individuals following the racist abuse of Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge back in December 2018.

One supporter has been banned permanently from Stamford Bridge for using racially abusive language, while the other five have received bans between one and two years for abusive language and threatening and aggressive behavior.

The Blues say they “delayed reaching its decision in these cases in order to ensure that it did not prejudice the related police investigation” and confirmed that the police were not going to “initiate any criminal prosecutions” against the individuals.

These sanctions are a result of a club investigation as Chelsea spoke with the individuals concerned, reviewed video evidence, interviewed potential witnesses and obtained expert opinions from two lip reading professionals

Chelsea also said that they “appreciate that emotions can run high during matches” but that “in this case the behavior of all six individuals crossed the line of what is acceptable.”

The west London side went on to say that “a permanent exclusion was the appropriate sanction” for the individual charged with using racially abusive language.

“Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and we will continue to operate a zero tolerance approach to any incidents of racism,” read the club statement.

Below is a list of the sanctions in full from Chelsea:

  • One individual has been permanently excluded from Stamford Bridge for the use of racially abusive language and threatening and aggressive behaviour. Prior to making its decision, the club noted the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) not to charge this individual with a criminal offence. While the club respects the decision of the CPS, the question that it had to determine was not whether a criminal offence had been committed, but rather whether the individual acted in breach of the ticketing terms and conditions. In this regard, the club operates to the civil standard of proof, which is entirely different to the criminal standard. In reaching its decision, the club took into account the denial made by the individual as well as a range of other evidence, including video evidence and evidence from two lip reading experts – both of whom advised that the individual had used words that are racially abusive.
  • Five individuals have been temporarily excluded from attending Stamford Bridge for periods of between one and two years for the use of abusive language and threatening and aggressive behaviour. Individuals receiving the shorter exclusion did so on the basis that they have provided undertakings about their future behaviour.

Report: Rape case dropped against Neymar

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 30, 2019, 9:43 AM EDT
Police in Brazil have revealed they are no longer investigated allegations of rape against Neymar.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker, 27, was accused of rape by a Brazilian woman, Najila Trindade, last month as it was claimed he forced the model to have sex in a Paris hotel room in May.

However, according to the AFP news agency police in Sao Paulo have decided to close the case. Prosecutors will now have 15 days to evaluate the police’s findings, and a final decision will be made by a judge.

Neymar denied the charges after the allegations were made public.

“There was a relationship between a man and a woman between four walls. Anyone who knows me, knows of my behaviour, knows that I would never do something like that.”

Police in Rio de Janeiro are still investigating Neymar after he released photos and WhatsApp messages from Ms Trindade when defending himself.

The superstar has been going through a tumultuous period on and off the pitch.

He was injured and missed a large chunk of PSG’s 2018-19 season, plus was handed separate bans for verbally abusing match officials in the UEFA Champions League and then striking a fan after PSG’s shock French Cup defeat to Rennes.

After being stripped of the Brazil captaincy Neymar was then injured in a warm-up game against Qatar for the tournament hosts. He didn’t play in the Copa America for the Selecao as they were crowned champions this summer.

Mourinho wants to work for “Mourinhistas”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 30, 2019, 8:50 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho has been a little quiet over the summer.

Don’t worry, he’s just been taking a little time off to take stock of his career after being fired by Manchester United in December.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports NewsMourinho has been relaxing in his hometown of Setubal in Portugal.

After some time as a pundit as he “learned what goes on on the other side of the camera” Mourinho says he is now ready to return to coaching. And he’s back with a bang.

“This is basically the first time I have time to think, the first time I am in Setubal at the end of July or beginning of August in more than 20 years,” Mourinho said. “I have some time to think, to rethink, to analyze and what I feel is exactly that ‘Ze’ (Mourinho’s nickname as a boy) is full of fire!

“My friends tell me ‘enjoy your time, enjoy your July, enjoy your August, enjoy what you never had’. Honestly, I can’t enjoy. I am not happy enough to enjoy. I miss my football, I have the fire, I have a compromise with myself, with people that love me, with so many fans that I have around the world, so many people that I inspired.”

“Ze has to be Ze and Ze until the last day, but I don’t see the last day because my next move will be like the start! I don’t feel it’s just one more year in accumulation of how many years I’ve worked, how many titles I’ve won. That is history, that is the museum. My future will start in my next move and, as I was saying, it looks a little bit ridiculous with so many beautiful things around me and so many things I didn’t [have] for so many years, but I can’t really enjoy my free time.”

Mourinho speaking about himself in the third person is pretty epic, and the fact he can’t relax in his picturesque surroundings says it all. He’s a football man, through and through. Whatever you think about Mourinho, he simply belongs in the game. That’s just the way it is.

A break will have, hopefully, done him good. That old fire he had needed to return because the grumpy, disinterested Mourinho we saw at United wasn’t the one we’d grown up to love and/or hate, but still admire.

Having a rejuvenated Mourinho in the game isn’t a bad thing at all, but it will be interesting to see where he ends up next.

As Real Madrid continue to struggle in preseason under Zinedine Zidane, maybe he is just waiting in the wings to have a second crack at being the king of the Santiago Bernabeu. He says he has turned down plenty of jobs since leaving United in order to focus on getting the correct position, and whether that pops up or not remains to be seen.

Offers from China and Portugal have come in, but Mourinho wants to work for a club that adores him.

“Why do I say ‘no’? I say ‘no’ because it’s not [at] the level of challenge that I want. But, with all respect to the possibilities I have had and the clubs involved, I want the right to choose the people who are ‘Mourinhista’ – like people say in Portugal, Spain and Italy – ‘Mourinhista’ is someone who is a fan,” Mourinho explained.

“The ‘Mourinhistas’ want me where I belong, so, for me now, it’s not a question of [saying], ‘okay I have this offer and I’m going to take it’. I have to be patient and wait for the right opportunity and the right opportunity is one that is at the same size and the same level that I am as a manager.”

The fire seems to be well and truly back inside Mourinho. Line up to make your offers. Mourinhistas…

UCL Qualifying Round 2: Second Leg Preview

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 29, 2019, 11:11 PM EDT
Ninety minutes separates Celtic from a place in the Third Qualifying Round of the UEFA Champions League, as it moves up the qualifying ladder towards the group stage.

After a 5-0 thrashing of Estonian side Nõmme Kalju in the first leg, Celtic now travels east to take care of business. Due to the aggregate lead as well Celtic opening its league season this coming weekend, manager Neill Lennon has opted to leave some first-team regulars at home, and give some of the fresh faces a chance to earn some minutes.

James Forrest, Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor were left home, along with Arsenal target Kieran Tierney. In their place, new defensive signing Christopher Jullien is expected to play along with winger Martin Shved.

Elsewhere, in the League Path side of the bracket, PSV Eindhoven looks to hold on to a narrow 3-2 lead with a trip to FC Basel. PSV is coming off a tough 2-0 loss to Ajax in the Johan Cruyff Schaal, but Mark Van Bommel’s side rested a number of starters, including Mexico National Team stars Hirving Lozano and Erick Gutierrez. Can PSV hold on and advance, or will Basel surprise the Dutch side in Switzerland.

Here’s a look at all the second-leg matches taking place:

Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League qualifying second leg action

Maccabi Tel Aviv v. CFR Cluj (0-1), 1 p.m.
Nõmme Kalju v. Celtic (0-5), 1 p.m.
APOEL v. Sutjeska (1-0), 1 p.m.
Valletta v. Ferencvaros (1-3), 2 p.m.
Dinamo Zagreb v. Saburtalo (2-0), 2 p.m.
FC Basel v. PSV Eindhoven (2-3), 2 p.m.
Olimpiakos v. Viktoria Plzen (0-0) 2:30 p.m.

Rose back in Tottenham squad for Audi Cup

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 29, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT
Whether because of injuries to other players or a change of heart from manager Mauricio Pochettino, there was an interesting name among Tottenham’s squad for the preseason Audi Cup in Munich.

Left back Danny Rose made Tottenham’s 26-man squad for the tournament, which begins with a match against Real Madrid on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena. The inclusion of Rose comes just weeks after he was left off Tottenham’s roster for its tour of East Asia, with a statement that Rose was free to negotiate his exit from the club.

However, Rose has still remained a Tottenham played in that time and could be taking advantage of some injuries to the squad in defensive areas. Tottenham confirmed that Eric Dier, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ben Davies are all working back to fitness from injuries, while Serge Aurier underwent hand surgery for an injury suffered while playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. All of these has left Tottenham needing to bring Rose along.

Perhaps, for Tottenham’s game, Rose will play a few minutes and be in the shop window, with enough of a performance that another Premier League side would pull the trigger to sign the talented left back.

While Rose hasn’t started more than 20 games in the Premier League each of the last three seasons for injury and coaching decisions, he was the starter in Tottenham’s squad for the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool, and he’s a seasoned England international. In most cases, it would be strange to see a player as experienced and talented as this, frozen out from the squad.