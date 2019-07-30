Report: Man United to seal Maguire, Fernandes transfers

Manchester United look set to spend big in the final week of the window.
A report from Gianluca Di Marzio in Italy claims that United have agreed deals for both center back Harry Maguire and central midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
The combined total transfer fee for these two players will be around $180 million.
Maguire, 26, has been chased by United all summer long and missed Leicester City training yesterday. It was said he called in sick but per the report United agreed a deal to sign Maguire on Monday.
The report also goes on to state that Fernandes, 24, is close to arriving from Sporting Lisbon. Fernandes scored 31 goals from midfield last season and the Portuguese international has been in fine form during preseason.
Maguire trained with Leicester on Tuesday but is believed to want the move to Man United this summer, but the Foxes are holding out for a transfer fee of over $100 million which would make him the most expensive center back in history.
As for Fernandes, he was reportedly in tears during Sporting’s friendly against Valencia on Sunday with many linking that to him leaving in the coming days. Fernandes has previously said he wants to play in the Premier League but Sporting are holding out for over $80 million for their goalscoring midfielder.
The second legs of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round kick off on Tuesday, with plenty of big boys struggling after poor performances last week.
Celtic are pretty much through after thrashing Estonian side Nomme Kalju, while a mouthwatering tie is set up in Basel as PSV Eindhoven rallied to take a 3-2 lead with them to Switzerland. Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano will lead PSV’s charge once again, as the El Tri star dreams of playing in the Champions League.
Olympiacos and Viktoria Plzen are locked at 0-0 ahead of the second leg in Greece, while APOEL and Cluj are protecting narrow 1-0 leads as they face Sutjeska and Maccabi Tel Aviv respectively.
Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s games, with all kick off times listed as ET.
Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League qualifying second leg schedule
Maccabi Tel Aviv v. CFR Cluj (0-1), 1 p.m.
Nomme Kalju v. Celtic (0-5), 1 p.m.
APOEL v. Sutjeska (1-0), 1 p.m.
Valletta v. Ferencvaros (1-3), 2 p.m.
Dinamo Zagreb v. Saburtalo (2-0), 2 p.m.
FC Basel v. PSV Eindhoven (2-3), 2 p.m.
Olympiacos v. Viktoria Plzen (0-0) 2:30 p.m.
MILAN — The new coaches of Juventus and Inter Milan have relatively easy starts to their return to Serie A, but there are potentially crucial matches during the second weekend of the new Italian league season.
The 2019-20 Serie A fixtures were announced on Monday. Juventus starts its bid for a record-extending ninth straight league title at Parma and then faces new coach Maurizio Sarri‘s former club Napoli in Turin in the second round.
Now coached by Antonio Conte, Inter kicks off its season at home to newly promoted Lecce. That also marks Conte’s return to the Italian League.
Conte led Juventus to three straight league titles before becoming Italy coach in 2014 for two years. The Italian also had a spell in charge of Chelsea from 2016-18, leading the English club to a Premier League crown and the FA Cup title.
Conte will face former club Juventus for the first time in the Derby d’Italia the weekend of Oct. 6, in week 7 in Milan.
The Serie A season starts on Aug. 25. The first weekend also sees Napoli, which finished runner-up last season, visit Fiorentina. Roma hosts Genoa and AC Milan visits Udinese.
The first Milan derby will be in the weekend of Sept. 22, in week 4.
The season finishes the weekend of May 24, with Juventus hosting Roma, Inter away at Atalanta and Napoli at home to Lazio.
The winter break will run from Dec. 23 to Jan. 5 as last season’s experiment of following the Premier League and running through the Christmas holidays has been abandoned.
Idrissa Gueye has finally completed his transfer from Everton to Paris Saint-Germain, for a fee believed to be $36.5 million.
The Senegalese midfielder has been an awesome destructive force since he arrived in the Premier League at Aston Villa in 2015 and moved to Everton in 2016. He made 108 appearances for Everton and Gueye was one of the PL leaders each season in categories such as most interceptions and tackles made.
Everton confirmed the departure of the 29-year-old on Tuesday and thanked him for “always giving everything” for the Toffees.
“Thank you! Since my arrival I have felt at home at this club, you have welcomed me and my family with open arms,” Gueye said in a statement on social media. “Everton FC gave me the opportunity to continue in the Premier League and the last 3 years… I have had some amazing experiences which I will cherish forever. I am grateful to have had the love and support of you all throughout this journey and I must say no matter the weather or performances the support was always there.
“As you know I am about to start a new journey, a journey that I have dreamed about since a kid and when this opportunity presented itself I couldn’t turn it down. To my teammates and coaches I will miss you and will continue to support you. Everton… we are family and will continue to be and for me Merseyside will always be BLUE.”
Gueye will now be playing for PSG in the UEFA Champions League and Everton really couldn’t stand in his way.
Is it blow for Marco Silva‘s side? Absolutely. Gueye gave his midfield balance and shielded the defense superbly in the second half of last season. Losing Gueye and not bringing back Kurt Zouma on a permanent basis will certainly see Everton’s defensive unit be weaker than 2018-19. New signing Fabian Delph was signed to fill the void left by Gueye, while Tom Davies and Morgan Schneiderlin will also battle for a central midfield spot.
But having signed Andre Gomes permanently, plus chase the likes of Wilfried Zaha and other forward players, it is clear that Silva and Technical Director Marcel Brands have big plans to spend big in the final days of the summer transfer window.
Police in Brazil have revealed they are no longer investigated allegations of rape against Neymar.
The Paris Saint-Germain striker, 27, was accused of rape by a Brazilian woman, Najila Trindade, last month as it was claimed he forced the model to have sex in a Paris hotel room in May.
However, according to the AFP news agency police in Sao Paulo have decided to close the case. Prosecutors will now have 15 days to evaluate the police’s findings, and a final decision will be made by a judge.
Neymar denied the charges after the allegations were made public.
“There was a relationship between a man and a woman between four walls. Anyone who knows me, knows of my behaviour, knows that I would never do something like that.”
Police in Rio de Janeiro are still investigating Neymar after he released photos and WhatsApp messages from Ms Trindade when defending himself.
The superstar has been going through a tumultuous period on and off the pitch.
He was injured and missed a large chunk of PSG’s 2018-19 season, plus was handed separate bans for verbally abusing match officials in the UEFA Champions League and then striking a fan after PSG’s shock French Cup defeat to Rennes.
After being stripped of the Brazil captaincy Neymar was then injured in a warm-up game against Qatar for the tournament hosts. He didn’t play in the Copa America for the Selecao as they were crowned champions this summer.