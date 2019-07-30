Report: Man United to seal Maguire, Fernandes transfers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United look set to spend big in the final week of the window.

A report from Gianluca Di Marzio in Italy claims that United have agreed deals for both center back Harry Maguire and central midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The combined total transfer fee for these two players will be around $180 million.

Maguire, 26, has been chased by United all summer long and missed Leicester City training yesterday. It was said he called in sick but per the report United agreed a deal to sign Maguire on Monday.

The report also goes on to state that Fernandes, 24, is close to arriving from Sporting Lisbon. Fernandes scored 31 goals from midfield last season and the Portuguese international has been in fine form during preseason.

Maguire trained with Leicester on Tuesday but is believed to want the move to Man United this summer, but the Foxes are holding out for a transfer fee of over $100 million which would make him the most expensive center back in history.

As for Fernandes, he was reportedly in tears during Sporting’s friendly against Valencia on Sunday with many linking that to him leaving in the coming days. Fernandes has previously said he wants to play in the Premier League but Sporting are holding out for over $80 million for their goalscoring midfielder.

