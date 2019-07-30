Sensational Lukaku-Dybala swap set for Man Utd, Juve

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, wow.

Manchester United and Juventus have agreed a monumental swap deal in principle which will see Paulo Dybala swap Turin for Manchester, with Romelu Lukaku going the other way.

Sky Sports says the last remaining obstacle is getting Dybala on board with a switch to Old Trafford, trading the UEFA Champions League for the Europa League.

Dybala would play under Marcus Rashford and between Anthony Martial and whoever United plays at right wing (or even play right wing himself).

Lukaku would provide the big target forward atop Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-roaming position in Maurizio Sarri‘s system.

It makes an awful lot of sense for both sides, even if Lukaku still could be a productive player in United’s XI.

The move would reunite Dybala and Paul Pogba, essentially putting an end to rumors of the latter’s exit from Old Trafford.

