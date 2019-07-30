Sensational Lukaku-Dybala swap set for Man Utd, Juve

Well, wow.
Manchester United and Juventus have agreed a monumental swap deal in principle which will see Paulo Dybala swap Turin for Manchester, with Romelu Lukaku going the other way.
[ USWNT: Ellis stepping down ]
Sky Sports says the last remaining obstacle is getting Dybala on board with a switch to Old Trafford, trading the UEFA Champions League for the Europa League.
Dybala would play under Marcus Rashford and between Anthony Martial and whoever United plays at right wing (or even play right wing himself).
Lukaku would provide the big target forward atop Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-roaming position in Maurizio Sarri‘s system.
It makes an awful lot of sense for both sides, even if Lukaku still could be a productive player in United’s XI.
The move would reunite Dybala and Paul Pogba, essentially putting an end to rumors of the latter’s exit from Old Trafford.
Celtic took another step toward the UEFA Champions League group stage, adding to a comfortable first leg advantage in dispatching Estonian side Nomme Kalju on Tuesday.
[ MORE: Lukaku, Dybala swap? ]
Familiar faces Basel, Olympiacos, Ferencvaros, Dinamo Zagreb, CFR Cluj, and APOEL Nicosia also clinched third qualifying round berths for early August.
FC Basel 2-1 (4-4 agg.) PSV Eindhoven
Away goals struck again, as Bruma’s 23rd minute goal was not enough to offset Basel’s three goals in the Netherlands.
PSV won 3-2 at home, but the result was not enough, as Eray Comert and Ricky Van Wolfswinkel pushed the Swiss side into the next round.
Nomme Kalju 0-2 (0-7 agg.) Celtic
A 10th minute own goal meant the Estonians’ task of overturning a 5-0 first leg deficit went from unlikely to near impossible, and Marian Shved salted the result away at stoppage time at A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.
Next up for Celtic is Romania’s CFR Cluj, who snuck past Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Israel.
And how about this laser from Ukrainian debutant Shved?
Elsewhere
Olympiacos 4-0 (4-0 agg.) Viktoria Plzen
Valletta 1-1 (2-4 agg.) Ferencvaros
Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 (5-0 agg.) Saburtalo
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2-2 (2-3 agg.) CFR Cluj
APOEL Nicosia 3-0 (4-0 agg.) Sutjeska Niksic
Manchester United defeated Norwegian side Kristiansund in Oslo on Tuesday, but the winning performance came with a dose of bad news.
Eric Bailly, injured last week against Tottenham Hotspur, is set to miss 4-5 weeks after surgery.
[ USWNT: Ellis stepping down ]
Juan Mata won and converted a stoppage time penalty for United, who provided Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a winning match in his home country.
Solskjaer split his starters and subs evenly in the victory.
But it’s difficult not to question United’s center back depth as Bailly suffers another spell on the sidelines. United has been heavily linked with a world record bid for Harry Maguire, but so far has almost the same CB corps as last season: Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe, and the ailing Bailly (Timothy Fosu-Mensah is back from his Fulham loan).
Patrick Cutrone’s AC Milan experience is over for now, as the young Italian striker will try his hand at life in the Premier League.
It’s a $20 million move for Cutrone, 21, who had a down year for his boyhood club following a breakout 2017-18 season. Cutrone posted 27 goals and seven assists for Milan in 90 contests.
[ USWNT: Ellis stepping down ]
The center forward will give Wolves terrific depth in their European adventure, with Raul Jimenez set to be the star up top. Wolves have a 2-0 advantage over Crusaders FC in the Europa League’s second qualifying round, and it would be stunning if Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men don’t advance after Thursday’s second leg.
Milan finished fifth in Serie A last season but will not play in Europa League due to Financial Fair Play violations.
Here’s Cutrone, via the Wolves’ official site:
“I’ve come here to play football. I’ll have to settle in initially and I’m looking forward to heading out on to the pitch to play. You never stop learning and I’m here to learn new things, but I’ll certainly give my all for the team.”
Settle in? The West Midlands is essentially the Milan of the United Kingdom!
If Cutrone can recapture his best form, and it’s likely he’ll be better than last season, Wolves will have a dangerous pair to lead their line. And he’s a good bet to increase in value even if he doesn’t blossom into a star.
Two-time World Cup champion Jill Ellis is going out on top.
Ellis, 52, is stepping away from the United States women’s national team after 127 matches and a 102W-7L-18D record since 2014.
[ MORE: Gana Gueye joins PSG ]
The Portsmouth, England native won everything but Olympic gold with the USWNT, and was named the 2015 Women’s World Coach of the Year.
In a statement, U.S. Soccer announced that Ellis will stay with the team through the victory tour and then moved into an ambassador’s role. It also says the new USWNT general manager’s hiring is “imminent.”
From USSoccer.com:
“The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime,” Ellis said. “I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them. I want to sincerely thank the world class coaches and staff with whom I’ve had the privilege to work – they are quintessential professionals and even better people. And finally, I want to thank the Federation for their support and investment in this program, as well as all the former players, coaches, and colleagues that have played an important role in this journey.”
Ellis sometimes confounded with her lineup choices, but ultimately did a masterful job navigating the deepest squad pool and group of egos in the world. She transitioned the USWNT from a side focused on Abby Wambach and Carli Lloyd to a group that utilized a more complete attack, and won World Cups with both Wambach and Lloyd accepting super sub roles.
Who the USSF chooses to take her place will have a gigantic hill to climb, as Europe is investing heavily in women’s soccer and the sport is as competitive as ever. The new coach will also have to help keep the USWNT on track on the field as it battles the federation for equal pay and conditions.