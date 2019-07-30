More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Top PL academy prospects for 2019-20

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 30, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
Who are the young stars set to shine in the Premier League during the 2019-20 season?

Plenty of academy prospects have been handed valuable minutes in preseason this summer, and plenty have taken their chances.

Here’s a look at the standout youngster breaking through the academy ranks and into the first team at each PL club.

Arsenal: Eddie Nketiah – Striker was on fire in preseason. Will get chances in Europe. Learning every day from Lacazette and Aubameyang is priceless for the England youth international.

Aston Villa: Jack Grealish – An obvious choice as Villa’s skipper is a hometown hero who lead them back to the PL after almost joining Spurs last summer. Mercurial playmaker who is ready to push into the full England squad at the age of 23.

Bournemouth: Mark Travers – The Irish goalkeeper burst onto the scene in incredible fashion last season as he made a string of stunning saves on his PL debut, a wild 2-1 win against Tottenham. With Artrur Boruc and Asmir Begovic experienced, but error prone in recent seasons, there’s a real chance for Travers to become the Cherries’ new no.1.

Brighton: Steven Alzate – Has spent time out on loan in League Two and is now back and enjoying a full preseason under new manager Graham Potter. The former Swansea player loves bringing through youngsters and Alzate could spice things up in Brighton’s midfield.

Burnley: Dwight McNeil – Burst onto the scene last season and will only get better. End product needs to be a little better but ghosts into some great positions in the box from out wide.

Chelsea: Mason Mount – Has the potential to be Frank Lampard Lite. Shone at loan at Derby last season and has taken his chances and scored in preseason. Mount, 20, is ready to step up. Can he start ahead of Ross Barkley, Matteo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic?

Crystal Palace: Luke Dreher – The central midfielder has been a mainstay in Palace’s youth teams and has battled back from injuries to feature in preseason. Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur and Cheikhou Kouyate are experienced options in midfield, but he’s next in line. Made his PL debut on the final day of last season.

Everton: Beni Baningime – A star in Everton’s hugely successful youth teams, Baningime was handed his PL debut in 2017. With Idrissa Gueye sold to PSG, there’s a real chance for the young defensive midfield to break into the team as he will battle with Fabian Delph for the holding midfield spot.

Leicester City: Harvey Barnes – The obvious choice here. Barnes, 21, scored and assisted in the PL last season and his link-up play with Maddison, Vardy and Tielemans will be key if the Foxes are going to try and push for a top six finish this season under Brendan Rodgers. His loan spell at West Brom saw him kick on and Barnes is a fans favorite at Leicester.

Liverpool: Rhian Brewster – Still just 19 years old, Brewster is another who took his chance in preseason. The England youth international scored plenty of goals and after his injury setback last season, he is looking sharp. Could get plenty of minutes early in the season with Salah, Firmino and Mane missing most of preseason.

Manchester City: Phil Foden – Still just 19, the ‘Stockport Iniesta’ has the world at his feet. When Pep Guardiola says you are the most talented player he has ever worked with, you know you’re good. Is this the season he finally usurps David Silva for a starting spot? Adrian Bernabe, 18, has also looked incredible during preseason, setting up Silva with a wonderful pass against West Ham.

Manchester United: Mason Greenwood – 17-year-old is a star in the making. Sublime goals and movement in preseason and his pace perfectly fits into what Solskajer wants from his new-look United attack. Very similar to Marcus Rashford. A special mention for Angel Gomes and Axel Tuanzebe too, who could both play prominent roles in midfield and defense respectively, particular in the Europa League, this season.

Newcastle United: Sean Longstaff – Chased by Man United all summer, it appears Longstaff will stay at Newcastle for now. The Geordie was a revelation in midfield midway through last season but an injury cruelly ended his season. When he gets back into full flow, Newcastle have a top quality central midfielder who can mix it up but also play. His brother Matty, 19, is also a very tidy midfielder in Newcastle’s reserve team.

Norwich City: Max Aarons – A marauding 18-year-old right back who was said to be chased by both Man United and Crystal Palace this season, Aarons was in the Championship PFA team of the year last season and Norwich will do well to keep hold of him long-term. Huge talent.

Sheffield United: Regan Slater – Has spent time out on loan in recent seasons and will play for Scunthorpe United this season on loan. Slater is a prolific goalscorer and if he does well early in the season, expect him to be recalled to Bramall Lane.

Southampton: Will Smallbone – You could pick either Michael Obafemi, Jake Vokins or even Yan Valery for Saints such is the wealth of youngsters Ralph Hasenhuttl has in his squad, but it is Smallbone, 19, who has impressed in preseason. Great range of passing, he should compete with Hojbjerg and Romeu for one of the central midfield roles this season.

Tottenham Hotspur: Troy Parrott – A very exciting attacking talent for Spurs. Parrott is physically ready to mix it in the PL and at the age of 17 he has impressed on tour this summer, linking up very well with Harry Kane. Parrott has the guile and drive to go to the very top.

Watford: Ben Wilmot – A club which doesn’t really rely on its academy to produce players, at all, the Hornets have sent youngster Wilmot out on loan to Swansea City. He is versatile and will develop in the Championship.

West Ham United: Declan Rice – Bit of an obvious one here, but Rice is the only youngster really coming through at West Ham right now. Had a stunning first full season in the PL in 2018-19 and despite interest from some PL giants, he remains with the Hammers. At 20 he has already made his England debut and is a rock in the heart of West Ham’s midfield.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Morgan Gibbs-White – The jewel in the crown of Wolves’ academy, Gibbs-White should get more minutes this season with the Midlands club in the Europa League. There are a crop of other youngsters coming through, but MGW, 19, looks ready to challenge for a regular starting spot.

Live, UCL: Celtic, PSV, Olympiacos in qualifying action

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 30, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT
The second legs of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round kick off on Tuesday, with plenty of big boys struggling after poor performances last week.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Celtic are pretty much through after thrashing Estonian side Nomme Kalju, while a mouthwatering tie is set up in Basel as PSV Eindhoven rallied to take a 3-2 lead with them to Switzerland. Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano will lead PSV’s charge once again, as the El Tri star dreams of playing in the Champions League.

Olympiacos and Viktoria Plzen are locked at 0-0 ahead of the second leg in Greece, while APOEL and Cluj are protecting narrow 1-0 leads as they face Sutjeska and Maccabi Tel Aviv respectively.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s games, with all kick off times listed as ET.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered with a roundup of the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League qualifying second leg schedule

Maccabi Tel Aviv v. CFR Cluj (0-1), 1 p.m.
Nomme Kalju v. Celtic (0-5), 1 p.m.
APOEL v. Sutjeska (1-0), 1 p.m.
Valletta v. Ferencvaros (1-3), 2 p.m.
Dinamo Zagreb v. Saburtalo (2-0), 2 p.m.
FC Basel v. PSV Eindhoven (2-3), 2 p.m.
Olympiacos v. Viktoria Plzen (0-0) 2:30 p.m.

Sarri to return against Parma; Conte against Lecce

Associated PressJul 30, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
MILAN — The new coaches of Juventus and Inter Milan have relatively easy starts to their return to Serie A, but there are potentially crucial matches during the second weekend of the new Italian league season.

The 2019-20 Serie A fixtures were announced on Monday. Juventus starts its bid for a record-extending ninth straight league title at Parma and then faces new coach Maurizio Sarri‘s former club Napoli in Turin in the second round.

Now coached by Antonio Conte, Inter kicks off its season at home to newly promoted Lecce. That also marks Conte’s return to the Italian League.

Conte led Juventus to three straight league titles before becoming Italy coach in 2014 for two years. The Italian also had a spell in charge of Chelsea from 2016-18, leading the English club to a Premier League crown and the FA Cup title.

Conte will face former club Juventus for the first time in the Derby d’Italia the weekend of Oct. 6, in week 7 in Milan.

The Serie A season starts on Aug. 25. The first weekend also sees Napoli, which finished runner-up last season, visit Fiorentina. Roma hosts Genoa and AC Milan visits Udinese.

The first Milan derby will be in the weekend of Sept. 22, in week 4.

The season finishes the weekend of May 24, with Juventus hosting Roma, Inter away at Atalanta and Napoli at home to Lazio.

The winter break will run from Dec. 23 to Jan. 5 as last season’s experiment of following the Premier League and running through the Christmas holidays has been abandoned.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Report: Man United to seal Maguire, Fernandes transfers

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 30, 2019, 11:04 AM EDT
Manchester United look set to spend big in the final week of the window.

A report from Gianluca Di Marzio in Italy claims that United have agreed deals for both center back Harry Maguire and central midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The combined total transfer fee for these two players will be around $180 million.

Maguire, 26, has been chased by United all summer long and missed Leicester City training yesterday. It was said he called in sick but per the report United agreed a deal to sign Maguire on Monday.

The report also goes on to state that Fernandes, 24, is close to arriving from Sporting Lisbon. Fernandes scored 31 goals from midfield last season and the Portuguese international has been in fine form during preseason.

Maguire trained with Leicester on Tuesday but is believed to want the move to Man United this summer, but the Foxes are holding out for a transfer fee of over $100 million which would make him the most expensive center back in history.

As for Fernandes, he was reportedly in tears during Sporting’s friendly against Valencia on Sunday with many linking that to him leaving in the coming days. Fernandes has previously said he wants to play in the Premier League but Sporting are holding out for over $80 million for their goalscoring midfielder.

Idrissa Gueye joins PSG for $36.5 million

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 30, 2019, 10:42 AM EDT
Idrissa Gueye has finally completed his transfer from Everton to Paris Saint-Germain, for a fee believed to be $36.5 million.

The Senegalese midfielder has been an awesome destructive force since he arrived in the Premier League at Aston Villa in 2015 and moved to Everton in 2016. He made 108 appearances for Everton and Gueye was one of the PL leaders each season in categories such as most interceptions and tackles made.

Everton confirmed the departure of the 29-year-old on Tuesday and thanked him for “always giving everything” for the Toffees.

“Thank you! Since my arrival I have felt at home at this club, you have welcomed me and my family with open arms,” Gueye said in a statement on social media. “Everton FC gave me the opportunity to continue in the Premier League and the last 3 years… I have had some amazing experiences which I will cherish forever. I am grateful to have had the love and support of you all throughout this journey and I must say no matter the weather or performances the support was always there.

“As you know I am about to start a new journey, a journey that I have dreamed about since a kid and when this opportunity presented itself I couldn’t turn it down. To my teammates and coaches I will miss you and will continue to support you. Everton… we are family and will continue to be and for me Merseyside will always be BLUE.”

Gueye will now be playing for PSG in the UEFA Champions League and Everton really couldn’t stand in his way.

Is it blow for Marco Silva‘s side? Absolutely. Gueye gave his midfield balance and shielded the defense superbly in the second half of last season. Losing Gueye and not bringing back Kurt Zouma on a permanent basis will certainly see Everton’s defensive unit be weaker than 2018-19. New signing Fabian Delph was signed to fill the void left by Gueye, while Tom Davies and Morgan Schneiderlin will also battle for a central midfield spot.

But having signed Andre Gomes permanently, plus chase the likes of Wilfried Zaha and other forward players, it is clear that Silva and Technical Director Marcel Brands have big plans to spend big in the final days of the summer transfer window.