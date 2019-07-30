Transfer rumor roundup: Umtiti to Man Utd, Krafth to Newcastle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Perhaps Manchester United has tired of Leicester City’s hesitance to accept a deal for Harry Maguire, and is now looking west.

That’s where Samuel Umtiti plays at Barcelona, a club which has reportedly made him available in a number of deals (swap or otherwise).

[ MORE: Lukaku, Dybala swap? ]

Le10 Sport claims that the World Cup and La Liga winner could be headed to Old Trafford on a $56 million deal, with United “saving” some cash given the world record fee expected for Maguire.

Umtiti has 31 caps and four goals for France, but has struggled to keep a foothold at Barca following a move from Lyon in 2016. He played just 14 times for Barcelona following a pair of 40-match seasons during his first two campaigns.

With Steve Bruce comfortably in the manager’s chair, Newcastle continues to be linked with additions after picking up Brazilian striker Joelinton, English-American midfielder Kyle Scott, and British backstop Jake Turner.

Sky Sports says the Magpies have been shut down in a bid to loan Harry Wilson from Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp preferring no move or a permanent transfer for the player, but they may have more luck in Ligue 1.

Newcastle has been linked with Emil Krafth of Amiens, though the fees have been typically tricky to understand. The French side purchased the right-sided player from Bologna for around $4 million, and Newcastle has reportedly been shot down with a $5.5 million bid.

Krafth, 24, has 20 caps for Sweden and three assists, playing both of the nation’s knockout round matches at the 2018 World Cup.

Follow @NicholasMendola