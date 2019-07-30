Transfer rumor roundup: Umtiti to Man Utd, Krafth to Newcastle

Perhaps Manchester United has tired of Leicester City’s hesitance to accept a deal for Harry Maguire, and is now looking west.
That’s where Samuel Umtiti plays at Barcelona, a club which has reportedly made him available in a number of deals (swap or otherwise).
[ MORE: Lukaku, Dybala swap? ]
Le10 Sport claims that the World Cup and La Liga winner could be headed to Old Trafford on a $56 million deal, with United “saving” some cash given the world record fee expected for Maguire.
Umtiti has 31 caps and four goals for France, but has struggled to keep a foothold at Barca following a move from Lyon in 2016. He played just 14 times for Barcelona following a pair of 40-match seasons during his first two campaigns.
With Steve Bruce comfortably in the manager’s chair, Newcastle continues to be linked with additions after picking up Brazilian striker Joelinton, English-American midfielder Kyle Scott, and British backstop Jake Turner.
Sky Sports says the Magpies have been shut down in a bid to loan Harry Wilson from Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp preferring no move or a permanent transfer for the player, but they may have more luck in Ligue 1.
Newcastle has been linked with Emil Krafth of Amiens, though the fees have been typically tricky to understand. The French side purchased the right-sided player from Bologna for around $4 million, and Newcastle has reportedly been shot down with a $5.5 million bid.
Krafth, 24, has 20 caps for Sweden and three assists, playing both of the nation’s knockout round matches at the 2018 World Cup.
Some of the biggest generational names of soccer will be in the lineup when the MLS All Stars face Atletico Madrid in Orlando on Tueday, but many eyes will be trained on a teenager.
$134 million teenager Joao Felix will be in the fold for Atleti on Wednesday in Florida, on the heels of a 1-goal, 2-assist performance against Real Madrid and ahead of a La Liga debut in August.
So while it’ll be pretty cool to see Diego Costa test the MLS All-Stars, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and Co. go up against Diego Simeone’s stingy defense, there will be a special focus on a youngster getting as much international focus as any teen star not named Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the past decade.
Once-capped by Portugal, Felix burst into stardom last season with Benfica. Felix scored 20 times in all competitions, including 15 in league play, and earned the big purchase from Atleti.
Now, he’ll show us what a 19-year-old megawatt potential can do against USMNT center back Walker Zimmerman, World Cup champion Bastian Schweinsteiger, and Atlanta United star defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.
And if Felix is supposed to be worried about going up against physical defenders, let alone La Liga’s stars, he’s not letting on (via AS):
“Nothing can stop me playing my football. I might not have a lot physically, but I have other things that the rest don’t have. And that will help me a lot.”
The match kicks off after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Celtic took another step toward the UEFA Champions League group stage, adding to a comfortable first leg advantage in dispatching Estonian side Nomme Kalju on Tuesday.
Familiar faces Basel, Olympiacos, Ferencvaros, Dinamo Zagreb, CFR Cluj, and APOEL Nicosia also clinched third qualifying round berths for early August.
FC Basel 2-1 (4-4 agg.) PSV Eindhoven
Away goals struck again, as Bruma’s 23rd minute goal was not enough to offset Basel’s three goals in the Netherlands.
PSV won 3-2 at home, but the result was not enough, as Eray Comert and Ricky Van Wolfswinkel pushed the Swiss side into the next round.
Nomme Kalju 0-2 (0-7 agg.) Celtic
A 10th minute own goal meant the Estonians’ task of overturning a 5-0 first leg deficit went from unlikely to near impossible, and Marian Shved salted the result away at stoppage time at A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.
Next up for Celtic is Romania’s CFR Cluj, who snuck past Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Israel.
And how about this laser from Ukrainian debutant Shved?
Elsewhere
Olympiacos 4-0 (4-0 agg.) Viktoria Plzen
Valletta 1-1 (2-4 agg.) Ferencvaros
Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 (5-0 agg.) Saburtalo
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2-2 (2-3 agg.) CFR Cluj
APOEL Nicosia 3-0 (4-0 agg.) Sutjeska Niksic
Well, wow.
Manchester United and Juventus have agreed a monumental swap deal in principle which will see Paulo Dybala swap Turin for Manchester, with Romelu Lukaku going the other way.
[ USWNT: Ellis stepping down ]
Sky Sports says the last remaining obstacle is getting Dybala on board with a switch to Old Trafford, trading the UEFA Champions League for the Europa League.
Dybala would play under Marcus Rashford and between Anthony Martial and whoever United plays at right wing (or even play right wing himself).
Lukaku would provide the big target forward atop Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-roaming position in Maurizio Sarri‘s system.
It makes an awful lot of sense for both sides, even if Lukaku still could be a productive player in United’s XI.
The move would reunite Dybala and Paul Pogba, essentially putting an end to rumors of the latter’s exit from Old Trafford.
Manchester United defeated Norwegian side Kristiansund in Oslo on Tuesday, but the winning performance came with a dose of bad news.
Eric Bailly, injured last week against Tottenham Hotspur, is set to miss 4-5 weeks after surgery.
Juan Mata won and converted a stoppage time penalty for United, who provided Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a winning match in his home country.
Solskjaer split his starters and subs evenly in the victory.
But it’s difficult not to question United’s center back depth as Bailly suffers another spell on the sidelines. United has been heavily linked with a world record bid for Harry Maguire, but so far has almost the same CB corps as last season: Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe, and the ailing Bailly (Timothy Fosu-Mensah is back from his Fulham loan).