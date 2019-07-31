More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

10-man shortlist for FIFA’s Best Player of the Year announced

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2019, 10:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The 10-man shortlist for FIFA’s Best Player of the Year award has been announced, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Neymar and Luis Suarez missing out.

[ MORE: Coach of Year shortlist ]

Four current Premier League stars feature in the top 10, with Eden Hazard who moved from Chelsea to Real Madrid over the summer also named among the nominees.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane is joined by Liverpool trio Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane with VVD the favorite to be crowned the top player on the planet as his dominant displays led Liverpool to UEFA Champions League glory and within one point of Manchester City in the Premier League. Van Dijk also captained the Netherlands to reach the UEFA Nations League final and led their resrurgence from central defense.

Dutch duo Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, who have both left Ajax this summer for Barcelona and Juventus respectively, are included after their breakout years for club and country, while superstars Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo (who has won the award twice in the past three seasons) and Lionel Messi make up the top 10 based on performances for club and country from 16 July 2018 to 19 July 2019.

Who is the favorite to win this award?

Van Dijk is up there, while Mbappe, Messi and Ronaldo will be among the leading contenders once again. The winner from last year, Luka Modric, isn’t included in the nominees this year and the absence of any players from Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid (not counting Hazard) proves just how difficult it is to narrow this list down to 10 players.

Below is the list in full, as the winner will be announced on Sept. 23 at FIFA’s ceremony in Milan.

Eden Hazard – Chelsea (now Real Madrid) and Belgium
Harry Kane – Tottenham and England
Frenkie de Jong – Ajax (now Barcelona) and Holland
Matthijs de Ligt – Ajax (now Juventus) and Holland
Sadio Mane – Liverpool and Senegal
Kylian Mbappe – PSG and France
Lionel Messi – Barcelona and Argentina
Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus and Portugal
Mohamed Salah – Liverpool and Egypt
Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool and Holland

Report: Mexico’s Lozano to Napoli for $56 million

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2019, 9:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Less than 24 hours after crashing out of the UEFA Champions League with PSV Eindhoven, Mexico’s Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano could be set for a huge transfer.

Lozano, 24, has been in stunning form for the Dutch giants since he arrived in the Eredivisie in 2017 from Pachuca but after PSV lost on away goals to FC Basel in the UCL second qualifying round on Tuesday, they may be keen to cash in on their prize asset.

Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Napoli have revived their interest in Lozano and it is believed they will offer $56 million for the speedy winger. The report states that Napoli have been in touch with Lozano’s agent, Mino Raiola, about the deal being done.

At the start of the summer Napoli made Lozano one of their top targets but have since focused on signing Nicolas Pepe. With Pepe now close to a move to Arsenal and PSV’s Champions League dream over, Napoli have set their sights on signing Lozano.

Napoli seems like a great fit for Lozano.

He has scored 40 goals in 74 appearances for PSV over the last two seasons and he is ready for the step up to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The Mexican winger, who scored at the 2018 World Cup in El Tri’s win over Germany, has been linked with a move to both Manchester clubs in the past but a switch to Serie A could be the perfect place for him to rip apart opposition defenses.

His blistering speed and sublime dribbling skills set him apart and Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti loves to attack, sometimes too much. Pairing the pace of Lozano with the trickery and creativity of Dries Mertens, plus the clinical finishing of Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik would work well, on paper.

Lozano deserves to be playing in the Champions League next season and has done all he can at PSV, winning the Dutch title in 2018 and pushing them back to being serious title contenders.

Now is the perfect time for him to move on and like Christian Pulisic with the USMNT, the jewel in the crown of Mexico’s national team is ready to become a global superstar.

Nominees revealed for FIFA Coach of the Year award

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2019, 8:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

FIFA have revealed their 10 nominees for the “Coach of the Year” award.

Comprising of managers who coach at the club and international level, there is a wide range of coaches with four managers coming from European club soccer.

The Premier League is well represented when it comes to nominees, as Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino are all included.

National team coaches who excelled over the past 12 months include Ricardo Gareca who led Peru to the Copa America final, while Djamel Belmadi who the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria and Fernando Santos led Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title.

Below is a look at list of nominees in full, as Klopp will fancy his chances after Liverpool’s Champions League success, but so too will Guardiola after he led Man City to a domestic treble.

But, would someone like Pochettino or Ajax’s Erik ten Hag actually deserve this award more due to the miracles they worked with their respective teams given the resources at their disposal?

The winner will be announced in Milan on September 23 at FIFA’s The Best awards.

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)
Didier Deschamps (France)
Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate)
Ricardo Gareca (Peru)
Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)
Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)
Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur)
Fernando Santos (Portugal)
Erik ten Hag (Ajax)
Tite (Brazil)

Matuidi, Mandzukic to join Dybala at Man United?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2019, 7:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jeez, you might as well rename Manchester as Turin at this point…

Amid reports of Manchester United and Juventus agreeing a mega-swap deal for Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, another report out of Italy suggests either Mario Mandzukic or Blaise Matuidi could also be heading to Old Trafford too.

Sport Mediaset in Italy says that one of Matuidi or Mandzukic have been discussed as a potential makeweight in any deal.

Which player do United need more?

With the attacking talents they already possess and their philosophy to only have pure pace in the forward areas, surely that rules out a move for Mandzukic. The Croatian striker has been a huge success for many years across Europe with Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and at Juve, but at 33 he is coming towards the end of his career and pace is not one of his top attributes.

Matuidi seems like a better fit for this current United squad, especially if Paul Pogba leaves in the final week of the window.

The French international, 32, has quality on the ball but his energy and defensive capabilities would be ideal in replacing Ander Herrera in the engine room. He also formed a great partnership with Pogba during France’s 2018 World Cup success last summer and he may be key in getting Pogba to remain at United this summer. The jury is still out on Nemanja Matic and Fred as central midfield options, while Scott McTominay has had a very good preseason but is still young. Adding Matuidi as a sweetner in this Dybala-Lukaku swap deal would be very decent for United.

But maybe this is all part of the plan for Juventus to buy Pogba in the next few days, as they send Matuidi and plenty of cash the other way.

Dybala and Matuidi for Pogba and Lukaku doesn’t seem like the best deal for United, but if Juventus chuck in say $70-75 million too, then that would be a deal that is too good to turn down.

Transfer rumor roundup: Umtiti to Man Utd, Krafth to Newcastle

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 30, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Perhaps Manchester United has tired of Leicester City’s hesitance to accept a deal for Harry Maguire, and is now looking west.

That’s where Samuel Umtiti plays at Barcelona, a club which has reportedly made him available in a number of deals (swap or otherwise).

[ MORE: Lukaku, Dybala swap? ]

Le10 Sport claims that the World Cup and La Liga winner could be headed to Old Trafford on a $56 million deal, with United “saving” some cash given the world record fee expected for Maguire.

Umtiti has 31 caps and four goals for France, but has struggled to keep a foothold at Barca following a move from Lyon in 2016. He played just 14 times for Barcelona following a pair of 40-match seasons during his first two campaigns.

With Steve Bruce comfortably in the manager’s chair, Newcastle continues to be linked with additions after picking up Brazilian striker Joelinton, English-American midfielder Kyle Scott, and British backstop Jake Turner.

Sky Sports says the Magpies have been shut down in a bid to loan Harry Wilson from Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp preferring no move or a permanent transfer for the player, but they may have more luck in Ligue 1.

Newcastle has been linked with Emil Krafth of Amiens, though the fees have been typically tricky to understand. The French side purchased the right-sided player from Bologna for around $4 million, and Newcastle has reportedly been shot down with a $5.5 million bid.

Krafth, 24, has 20 caps for Sweden and three assists, playing both of the nation’s knockout round matches at the 2018 World Cup.