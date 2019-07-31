More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Champions League wrap: Third round ties set

By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT
The early battlers of the UEFA Champions League are two rounds from the group stage following Wednesday’s second qualifying round second legs.

Check the scorers, and the third round slate, below:

HJK Helsinki 2-1 (2-3 agg.) Red Star Belgrade

A win for the Finnish hosts wasn’t enough to outlast the favorites, as Dusan Jovancic’s 56th minute goal made the difference over two legs.

AIK 3-2 (4-4 agg) Maribor

The thriller of the round saw Per Karlsson and Sebastian Larsson sandwich goals around Andrej Kotnik’s to force extra time in Sweden.

Tarik Elyounoussi’s 93rd minute marker looked set to be enough for AIK to squeeze into the next round, but Alexandru Cretu scored three minutes from time to push Maribor through on away goals.

Qarabag 3-0 (4-1 agg.) Dundalk

Former Udinese and Cordoba strike Jaime Romero scored twice as Qarabag had little need for the away goal it secured in Ireland.

Rosenborg 2-0 (3-2 agg.) BATE Borisov

Down 2-1 after one leg, Pal Andre Helland and Alexander Soderlund struck twice in the final 20 minutes to send the Norwegians into a meeting with Maribor.

Copenhagen 1-0 (3-0 agg.) The New Saints

The Welsh visitors fought hard, but couldn’t overcome a 2-0 deficit and saw the result salted away by Greek international Zeca’s 52nd minute tally.

UCL third qualifying round (Aug. 6-7 and 12-13)
CFR Cluj v. Celtic
APOEL Nicosia v. Qarabag
PAOK v. Ajax
Dinamo Zagreb v. Ferencvaros
Red Star Belgrade v. Copenhagen
Maribor v. Rosenborg
Istanbul Basaksehir v. Olympiacos
Krasnodar v. Porto
Club Brugge v. Dynamo Kiev
Basel v. LASK

Sports court annuls CAF decision on Champions League final

Associated PressJul 31, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) The Court of Arbitration for Sport has annulled a decision by the African soccer body to order its Champions League final to be replayed after one of the teams walked off to protest a malfunctioning Video Assistant Referee system.

CAS ruled Wednesday that the Confederation of African Football’s executive committee did not have the jurisdiction to order the second leg of the final to be played again. CAS sent the decision back to CAF for its disciplinary committee to decide what to do about the troublesome game.

Esperance of Tunisia was leading Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 2-1 on aggregate in the May 31 game when Wydad had an equalizing goal incorrectly ruled out for offside.

Wydad demanded a VAR review of the goal, and its players walked off after being told the system wasn’t working.

VIDEO: Pulisic scores, stars for Chelsea in preseason friendly

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic is ripping it up for Chelsea in preseason.

The USMNT forward scored twice and won a penalty kick in the first half of their friendly at Red Bull Salzburg in Austria on Wednesday, as the 20-year-old made a huge statement in his battle to become a leading man for Frank Lampard’s side.

These were Pulisic’s first goals for Chelsea after his $73 million move from Borussia Dortmund in January, as he spent the second half of last season back on loan with the Bundesliga club.

After impressive cameo displays for Chelsea during their preseason tour of Japan, Pulisic is battling with Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Pedro and Willian for minutes in the attacking midfield areas.

This kind of performance should set him up very nicely for his first-ever Premier League season.

Pulisic’s PL debut is against Manchester United on Sunday, Aug. 11 (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Transfer rumor roundup: Kean to Everton; Heaton to Aston Villa

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT
The transfer window is approaching its final week with reports and rumors in overdrive between now and Aug. 8 when the window shuts for the start of the 2019-20 season.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

Moise Kean, 19, appears to be heading to Everton from Juventus.

According to multiple sources a $35 million fee has reportedly been agreed for the Italian international striker, with the Toffees keen to bolster their attacking options. Per the reports, Kean will be paid over $3.3 million per year and Juventus will have the option to match any transfer bid made for him in the future.

Everton sold Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday which freed up some cash and Marco Silva has been missing a true goalscorer since he arrived at Goodison Park. In truth, Everton have never properly replaced Romelu Lukaku since he left in the summer of 2017.

What would Kean bring? The teenager has broken through at Juventus and shown he has so much potential when it comes to his clever runs and finishing, while he also tracks back defensively and is able to hold the ball up well both on the ground and in the air.

Jumping ahead of the likes of Paul Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo has been tough for him in recent seasons, so a move to a club where he can play more and develop will be enticing for the Italian international. Kean scored six Serie A goals in 13 appearances last season and has been in Juve’s first time since he was 16. Now seems like the perfect time for him to play regularly.

Everton have the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Cenk Tosun and Oumar Niasse in their attack but all three have struggled to consistently score goals and Silva moved Richarlison from the left wing to a central area for a large chunk of last season to try and solve their goalscoring woes. Kean will be their main man this season as they aim to build off a strong finish to the 2018-19 campaign and break into the top six.

Aston Villa seem to have finally found their new goalkeeper.

Dean Smith has had an extremely busy summer and has brought in 10 new players so far, spending over $150 million in the process.

The Telegraph say that Villa have agreed a $10 million fee for Burnley’s Tom Heaton and the England international is expected to have a medical in the next 24 hours.

Heaton, 33, has battled with Joe Hart and Nick Pope for the number one spot at Turf Moor in recent years and his terrible luck with serious injuries is the main reason he isn’t pushing Jordan Pickford all the way to be England’s starting goalkeeper.

Villa’s options in goal include Jed Steer, Lovre Kalinic and Orjan Nyland, with Steer making 19 appearances last season and playing well in their success in the Championship playoffs. But Villa have clearly wanted to upgrade their current crop of goalkeepers.

They had tried to sign Jack Butland from Stoke City but the Potters wanted over $35 million for their prize asset, while Cardiff City’s Neil Etheridge also proved difficult to sign. Heaton is a solid, reliable goalkeeper in the Premier League and if he can stay fit his experience will be invaluable to this young Villa side.

Countdown: 9 days to go until new PL season. Who is the best number nine?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2019, 1:45 PM EDT
With nine days to go until the new Premier League season, it is time to get hyped.

Our countdown to the 2019-20 campaign will whet your appetite for the nine-month season to come.

Click play on the videos below to watch goals from some stellar number nines during the 2018-19 campaign, but who is the best number nine in the PL? We aren’t talking about the shirt number here, guys, we are looking at which players are the best center forwards?

Here is a look at the leading contenders, with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Callum Wilson and Ashley Barnes a few of the center forwards who didn’t make it into our top six.

Roberto Firmino isn’t your typical number nine, but he continues to deliver the goods for Liverpool in tandem with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Raul Jimenez had a breakout first season in the Premier League and the Mexican star has since signed permanently for Wolves. His hold-up play and relationship with Diogo Jota make him one of the best target forwards in the PL.

Harry Kane is the obvious choice, as the Tottenham and England star continues to score goals at an incredible rate. Despite injury last season he still smashed home 24 goals in all competitions.

Alexandre Lacazette is a central striker who loves to drop a little deeper and link-up with midfielders, and he is clinical when he does arrive in the box.

What about Sergio Aguero? He has transformed his game under Pep Guardiola and has become more mobile without losing any of his predatory instincts around the penalty box. A proper strikers’ striker.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored more goals than Lacazette last season and Arsenal’s forward sometimes likes to drift out wide. But his work centrally, especially on the break, gives opposition defenders a real headache.