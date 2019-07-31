Champions League wrap: Third round ties set

The transfer window is approaching its final week with reports and rumors in overdrive between now and Aug. 8 when the window shuts for the start of the 2019-20 season.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

Moise Kean, 19, appears to be heading to Everton from Juventus.

According to multiple sources a $35 million fee has reportedly been agreed for the Italian international striker, with the Toffees keen to bolster their attacking options. Per the reports, Kean will be paid over $3.3 million per year and Juventus will have the option to match any transfer bid made for him in the future.

Everton sold Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday which freed up some cash and Marco Silva has been missing a true goalscorer since he arrived at Goodison Park. In truth, Everton have never properly replaced Romelu Lukaku since he left in the summer of 2017.

What would Kean bring? The teenager has broken through at Juventus and shown he has so much potential when it comes to his clever runs and finishing, while he also tracks back defensively and is able to hold the ball up well both on the ground and in the air.

Jumping ahead of the likes of Paul Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo has been tough for him in recent seasons, so a move to a club where he can play more and develop will be enticing for the Italian international. Kean scored six Serie A goals in 13 appearances last season and has been in Juve’s first time since he was 16. Now seems like the perfect time for him to play regularly.

Everton have the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Cenk Tosun and Oumar Niasse in their attack but all three have struggled to consistently score goals and Silva moved Richarlison from the left wing to a central area for a large chunk of last season to try and solve their goalscoring woes. Kean will be their main man this season as they aim to build off a strong finish to the 2018-19 campaign and break into the top six.

Aston Villa seem to have finally found their new goalkeeper.

Dean Smith has had an extremely busy summer and has brought in 10 new players so far, spending over $150 million in the process.

The Telegraph say that Villa have agreed a $10 million fee for Burnley’s Tom Heaton and the England international is expected to have a medical in the next 24 hours.

Heaton, 33, has battled with Joe Hart and Nick Pope for the number one spot at Turf Moor in recent years and his terrible luck with serious injuries is the main reason he isn’t pushing Jordan Pickford all the way to be England’s starting goalkeeper.

Villa’s options in goal include Jed Steer, Lovre Kalinic and Orjan Nyland, with Steer making 19 appearances last season and playing well in their success in the Championship playoffs. But Villa have clearly wanted to upgrade their current crop of goalkeepers.

They had tried to sign Jack Butland from Stoke City but the Potters wanted over $35 million for their prize asset, while Cardiff City’s Neil Etheridge also proved difficult to sign. Heaton is a solid, reliable goalkeeper in the Premier League and if he can stay fit his experience will be invaluable to this young Villa side.

