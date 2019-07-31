Champions League wrap: Third round ties set

The early battlers of the UEFA Champions League are two rounds from the group stage following Wednesday’s second qualifying round second legs.
Check the scorers, and the third round slate, below:
HJK Helsinki 2-1 (2-3 agg.) Red Star Belgrade
A win for the Finnish hosts wasn’t enough to outlast the favorites, as Dusan Jovancic’s 56th minute goal made the difference over two legs.
AIK 3-2 (4-4 agg) Maribor
The thriller of the round saw Per Karlsson and Sebastian Larsson sandwich goals around Andrej Kotnik’s to force extra time in Sweden.
Tarik Elyounoussi’s 93rd minute marker looked set to be enough for AIK to squeeze into the next round, but Alexandru Cretu scored three minutes from time to push Maribor through on away goals.
Qarabag 3-0 (4-1 agg.) Dundalk
Former Udinese and Cordoba strike Jaime Romero scored twice as Qarabag had little need for the away goal it secured in Ireland.
Rosenborg 2-0 (3-2 agg.) BATE Borisov
Down 2-1 after one leg, Pal Andre Helland and Alexander Soderlund struck twice in the final 20 minutes to send the Norwegians into a meeting with Maribor.
Copenhagen 1-0 (3-0 agg.) The New Saints
The Welsh visitors fought hard, but couldn’t overcome a 2-0 deficit and saw the result salted away by Greek international Zeca’s 52nd minute tally.
UCL third qualifying round (Aug. 6-7 and 12-13)
CFR Cluj v. Celtic
APOEL Nicosia v. Qarabag
PAOK v. Ajax
Dinamo Zagreb v. Ferencvaros
Red Star Belgrade v. Copenhagen
Maribor v. Rosenborg
Istanbul Basaksehir v. Olympiacos
Krasnodar v. Porto
Club Brugge v. Dynamo Kiev
Basel v. LASK