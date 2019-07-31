More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Chelsea’s Lampard admires star showing from Pulisic

By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT
Frank Lampard couldn’t help his excitement after Christian Pulisic tortured Red Bull Salzburg with two goals and a drawn penalty in a 5-3 Chelsea win on Wednesday, but the first-year Blues manager made sure to pump the brakes a bit, too.

[ WATCH: Pulisic's goals ]

“He is a big signing for us with big potential but the big question is he has to adapt to a different league,” Lampard said. “But I have seen already a really good attitude and a willingness to listen to information. He is 20 years of age so we have to remember he is young. I am happy to work with him, I want him to improve him.”

The American ironically had his big day against a countryman, as Jesse Marsch took the helm of the Austrian club in the offseason after a season as an assistant with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Lampard said what he liked most about Pulisic’s day was the style of the goals, which were both easy on the eyes and difficult to achieve against a good defense. The competition is about to get even better as Pulisic is likely to make his Premier League debut on Sunday, Aug. 11 on NBCSN against Manchester United (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

“He showed his quality and I love the nature of his goals where he has an intention to run behind the line and not come short, and the finishing was good,” Lampard said. “It is what he is going to have to do because he is going to play in the Premier League and the Champions League, this is the top end. A winger has to have the desire not just to be tidy but to be getting in behind people and then with his quality he can be a really big player for us.”

The performance is very exciting, and Pulisic has put together a string of them for the Blues early in his tenure there. The question isn’t whether the youngster can have an impact on the Premier League, but whether his Chelsea ceiling is closer to Pedro and Willian (pretty darn high) or Eden Hazard.

American fans are hoping the latter.

USMNT hopeful Canouse suffers collapsed lung

By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT
A frightening incident for USMNT midfielder Russell Canouse will leave the DC United star on the sidelines for 3-6 weeks.

Canouse, 24, suffered a collapsed lung in Saturday’s match against the Chicago Fire, and was hospitalized in Chicago for two days.

[ VIDEO: Pedro scores gorgeous goal ]

The injury happened when Canouse collided with CJ Sapong, and the midfielder tried to play on before leaving the match in the 64th minute. Short of breath after the match, he was eventually rushed to the hosital.

Canouse has been one of the more consistent American defensive midfielders in Major League Soccer, and has chewed up minutes for the Black-and-Red.

He’ll likely miss any chance of appearing for Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT in September friendlies. Canouse got his start with the same PA Classics club as Christian Pulisic before moving to the New York Red Bulls academy and then Hoffenheim in Germany.

PL friendlies: Pedro scores elegant goal; CONCACAF stars Pulisic; Davies deliver

By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT
It was a day for the stars of CONCACAF, with USMNT wizard Christian Pulisic and Canadian playmaker Alphonso Davies both having fine days for Chelsea and Bayern Munich, respectively.

[ MORE: USMNT backs USWNT ]

It was also a day short on defense, with nary a clean sheet to be found as Spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea got on the board while conceding as well.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 (6-5 on pens.) Bayern Munich

Spurs have won the Audi Cup despite the best efforts of Canadian phenom Alphonso Davies, who scored what the kids call “a banger” to get the match to extra time.

Fellow young talent Jann Fiete-Arp also scored as Bayern erased a 2-0 deficit produced by Christian Eriksen and Erik Lamela (Harry Kane and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou provided the assists.

Angers 1-1 Arsenal

Reiss Nelson pasted a Eddie Nketiah rebound home to give Arsenal a draw in France, where Farid El Malali had put Angers in front.

Liverpool 3-1 Lyon

A win is a win, even a sloppy one. The reigning Champions League winners got a nice victory in Geneva against good Ligue 1 opposition, with Harry Wilson and Roberto Firmino joining an own goal on the Liverpool side of the ledger.

The Reds went behind 1-0 when Alisson dropped a cross and was forced to concede a penalty.

Liverpool won for the first time in five friendlies. It’s now five matches without a clean sheet for the Reds, who were oh-so-stingy last season.

Red Bull Salzburg 3-5 Chelsea

Pulisic had a wonderful day, scoring two goals and winning a penalty for a third in the first half-hour of the match. Ross Barkley had a goal and an assist, while Pedro and Michy Batshuayi also scored in a defense-starved match.

Pedro’s goal was simply wonderful, the hit of the day on an afternoon with several beauties.

Champions League wrap: Third round ties set

By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT
The early battlers of the UEFA Champions League are two rounds from the group stage following Wednesday’s second qualifying round second legs.

[ UCL TUESDAY: Celtic, Basel advance ]

Check the scorers, and the third round slate, below:

HJK Helsinki 2-1 (2-3 agg.) Red Star Belgrade

A win for the Finnish hosts wasn’t enough to outlast the favorites, as Dusan Jovancic’s 56th minute goal made the difference over two legs.

AIK 3-2 (4-4 agg) Maribor

The thriller of the round saw Per Karlsson and Sebastian Larsson sandwich goals around Andrej Kotnik’s to force extra time in Sweden.

Tarik Elyounoussi’s 93rd minute marker looked set to be enough for AIK to squeeze into the next round, but Alexandru Cretu scored three minutes from time to push Maribor through on away goals.

Qarabag 3-0 (4-1 agg.) Dundalk

Former Udinese and Cordoba strike Jaime Romero scored twice as Qarabag had little need for the away goal it secured in Ireland.

Rosenborg 2-0 (3-2 agg.) BATE Borisov

Down 2-1 after one leg, Pal Andre Helland and Alexander Soderlund struck twice in the final 20 minutes to send the Norwegians into a meeting with Maribor.

Copenhagen 1-0 (3-0 agg.) The New Saints

The Welsh visitors fought hard, but couldn’t overcome a 2-0 deficit and saw the result salted away by Greek international Zeca’s 52nd minute tally.

UCL third qualifying round (Aug. 6-7 and 12-13)
CFR Cluj v. Celtic
APOEL Nicosia v. Qarabag
PAOK v. Ajax
Dinamo Zagreb v. Ferencvaros
Red Star Belgrade v. Copenhagen
Maribor v. Rosenborg
Istanbul Basaksehir v. Olympiacos
Krasnodar v. Porto
Club Brugge v. Dynamo Kiev
Basel v. LASK

Sports court annuls CAF decision on Champions League final

Associated PressJul 31, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) The Court of Arbitration for Sport has annulled a decision by the African soccer body to order its Champions League final to be replayed after one of the teams walked off to protest a malfunctioning Video Assistant Referee system.

[ MORE: 2 goals for Pulisic v. Salzburg ]

CAS ruled Wednesday that the Confederation of African Football’s executive committee did not have the jurisdiction to order the second leg of the final to be played again. CAS sent the decision back to CAF for its disciplinary committee to decide what to do about the troublesome game.

Esperance of Tunisia was leading Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 2-1 on aggregate in the May 31 game when Wydad had an equalizing goal incorrectly ruled out for offside.

Wydad demanded a VAR review of the goal, and its players walked off after being told the system wasn’t working.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports