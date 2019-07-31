Europa League preview: Wolves prepare for odd digs

Wolves bring a 2-0 lead into the second leg of its Europa League tie with Crusaders FC, but will have an unusual experience in Belfast.
For one thing, the Northern Irish club plays on turf. For another, the Seaview Stadium holds fewer than 3,400.
“Let’s see how they adapt,” said Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo. “They don’t have a lot of experience but they assure me that with water it is almost like a natural grass.”
Wolves will not have new signing Patrick Cutrone in Belfast, but will have the crew which qualified for the UEL and has the side 90 minutes from the third qualifying round and a date with either Czech side Jablonek or Armenia’s Pyunik.
It’s one of a bevy of UEL second legs set for Thursday, with one in Wednesday’s book: Molde beat Cukaricki 3-1.
It’s not about the result nor even the action, but Major League Soccer’s All-Stars lost their third-straight outing on Wednesday, a 3-0 defeat to Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.
Really, though, it’s about Joao Felix, the 19-year-old $140 million star who posted a goal and an assist in just over a half hour of play.
The All Stars had most of the ball and few of the chances, with Marcos Llorente and Diego Costa joining the score sheet during a wet match in Orlando.
Llorente took a back heel from impressive 19-year-old Rodrigo Riquelme and finished his chance to make it 1-0, but Felix’s second half was the story.
Felix tore into a bouncing ball to swerve a shot off Nick Rimando and into the goal, then sent a delightful ball through to Costa for a suave finish deep in stoppage time.
The Women’s World Cup is ready to expand, in a move which certainly benefit the confederation which landed seven of the eight quarterfinalists at this summer’s tournament.
The 2023 tournament will include 32 teams, and the short-term results will be more growth of the game worldwide as well as a few more blowouts in the group stage.
The tournament expansion also means the end of poor third-place teams getting spots in the knockout rounds.
According to FIFA, “The expansion reaches far beyond the eight additional participating teams; It means that, from now on, dozens more member associations will organie their women’s football program knowing they have a realistic chance of qualifying. The FIFA Women’s World Cup is the most powerful trigger for the professionalization of the women’s game, but it comes but once every four years and is only the top of a much greater pyramid.”
The big winners here are Europe and CONCACAF teams not named USA and Canada.
Frank Lampard couldn’t help his excitement after Christian Pulisic tortured Red Bull Salzburg with two goals and a drawn penalty in a 5-3 Chelsea win on Wednesday, but the first-year Blues manager made sure to pump the brakes a bit, too.
“He is a big signing for us with big potential but the big question is he has to adapt to a different league,” Lampard said. “But I have seen already a really good attitude and a willingness to listen to information. He is 20 years of age so we have to remember he is young. I am happy to work with him, I want him to improve him.”
The American ironically had his big day against a countryman, as Jesse Marsch took the helm of the Austrian club in the offseason after a season as an assistant with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
Lampard said what he liked most about Pulisic’s day was the style of the goals, which were both easy on the eyes and difficult to achieve against a good defense. The competition is about to get even better as Pulisic is likely to make his Premier League debut on Sunday, Aug. 11 on NBCSN against Manchester United (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
“He showed his quality and I love the nature of his goals where he has an intention to run behind the line and not come short, and the finishing was good,” Lampard said. “It is what he is going to have to do because he is going to play in the Premier League and the Champions League, this is the top end. A winger has to have the desire not just to be tidy but to be getting in behind people and then with his quality he can be a really big player for us.”
The performance is very exciting, and Pulisic has put together a string of them for the Blues early in his tenure there. The question isn’t whether the youngster can have an impact on the Premier League, but whether his Chelsea ceiling is closer to Pedro and Willian (pretty darn high) or Eden Hazard.
American fans are hoping the latter.
A frightening incident for USMNT midfielder Russell Canouse will leave the DC United star on the sidelines for 3-6 weeks.
Canouse, 24, suffered a collapsed lung in Saturday’s match against the Chicago Fire, and was hospitalized in Chicago for two days.
The injury happened when Canouse collided with CJ Sapong, and the midfielder tried to play on before leaving the match in the 64th minute. Short of breath after the match, he was eventually rushed to the hosital.
Canouse has been one of the more consistent American defensive midfielders in Major League Soccer, and has chewed up minutes for the Black-and-Red.
He’ll likely miss any chance of appearing for Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT in September friendlies. Canouse got his start with the same PA Classics club as Christian Pulisic before moving to the New York Red Bulls academy and then Hoffenheim in Germany.