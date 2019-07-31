Nominees revealed for FIFA Coach of the Year award

FIFA have revealed their 10 nominees for the “Coach of the Year” award.
Comprising of managers who coach at the club and international level, there is a wide range of coaches with four managers coming from European club soccer.
The Premier League is well represented when it comes to nominees, as Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino are all included.
National team coaches who excelled over the past 12 months include Ricardo Gareca who led Peru to the Copa America final, while Djamel Belmadi who the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria and Fernando Santos led Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title.
Below is a look at list of nominees in full, as Klopp will fancy his chances after Liverpool’s Champions League success, but so too will Guardiola after he led Man City to a domestic treble.
But, would someone like Pochettino or Ajax’s Erik ten Hag actually deserve this award more due to the miracles they worked with their respective teams given the resources at their disposal?
The winner will be announced in Milan on September 23 at FIFA’s The Best awards.
Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)
Didier Deschamps (France)
Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate)
Ricardo Gareca (Peru)
Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)
Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)
Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur)
Fernando Santos (Portugal)
Erik ten Hag (Ajax)
Tite (Brazil)
Jeez, you might as well rename Manchester as Turin at this point…
Amid reports of Manchester United and Juventus agreeing a mega-swap deal for Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, another report out of Italy suggests either Mario Mandzukic or Blaise Matuidi could also be heading to Old Trafford too.
Sport Mediaset in Italy says that one of Matuidi or Mandzukic have been discussed as a potential makeweight in any deal.
Which player do United need more?
With the attacking talents they already possess and their philosophy to only have pure pace in the forward areas, surely that rules out a move for Mandzukic. The Croatian striker has been a huge success for many years across Europe with Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and at Juve, but at 33 he is coming towards the end of his career and pace is not one of his top attributes.
Matuidi seems like a better fit for this current United squad, especially if Paul Pogba leaves in the final week of the window.
The French international, 32, has quality on the ball but his energy and defensive capabilities would be ideal in replacing Ander Herrera in the engine room. He also formed a great partnership with Pogba during France’s 2018 World Cup success last summer and he may be key in getting Pogba to remain at United this summer. The jury is still out on Nemanja Matic and Fred as central midfield options, while Scott McTominay has had a very good preseason but is still young. Adding Matuidi as a sweetner in this Dybala-Lukaku swap deal would be very decent for United.
But maybe this is all part of the plan for Juventus to buy Pogba in the next few days, as they send Matuidi and plenty of cash the other way.
Dybala and Matuidi for Pogba and Lukaku doesn’t seem like the best deal for United, but if Juventus chuck in say $70-75 million too, then that would be a deal that is too good to turn down.
Perhaps Manchester United has tired of Leicester City’s hesitance to accept a deal for Harry Maguire, and is now looking west.
That’s where Samuel Umtiti plays at Barcelona, a club which has reportedly made him available in a number of deals (swap or otherwise).
Le10 Sport claims that the World Cup and La Liga winner could be headed to Old Trafford on a $56 million deal, with United “saving” some cash given the world record fee expected for Maguire.
Umtiti has 31 caps and four goals for France, but has struggled to keep a foothold at Barca following a move from Lyon in 2016. He played just 14 times for Barcelona following a pair of 40-match seasons during his first two campaigns.
With Steve Bruce comfortably in the manager’s chair, Newcastle continues to be linked with additions after picking up Brazilian striker Joelinton, English-American midfielder Kyle Scott, and British backstop Jake Turner.
Sky Sports says the Magpies have been shut down in a bid to loan Harry Wilson from Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp preferring no move or a permanent transfer for the player, but they may have more luck in Ligue 1.
Newcastle has been linked with Emil Krafth of Amiens, though the fees have been typically tricky to understand. The French side purchased the right-sided player from Bologna for around $4 million, and Newcastle has reportedly been shot down with a $5.5 million bid.
Krafth, 24, has 20 caps for Sweden and three assists, playing both of the nation’s knockout round matches at the 2018 World Cup.
Some of the biggest generational names of soccer will be in the lineup when the MLS All Stars face Atletico Madrid in Orlando on Tueday, but many eyes will be trained on a teenager.
$134 million teenager Joao Felix will be in the fold for Atleti on Wednesday in Florida, on the heels of a 1-goal, 2-assist performance against Real Madrid and ahead of a La Liga debut in August.
So while it’ll be pretty cool to see Diego Costa test the MLS All-Stars, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and Co. go up against Diego Simeone’s stingy defense, there will be a special focus on a youngster getting as much international focus as any teen star not named Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the past decade.
Once-capped by Portugal, Felix burst into stardom last season with Benfica. Felix scored 20 times in all competitions, including 15 in league play, and earned the big purchase from Atleti.
Now, he’ll show us what a 19-year-old megawatt potential can do against USMNT center back Walker Zimmerman, World Cup champion Bastian Schweinsteiger, and Atlanta United star defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.
And if Felix is supposed to be worried about going up against physical defenders, let alone La Liga’s stars, he’s not letting on (via AS):
“Nothing can stop me playing my football. I might not have a lot physically, but I have other things that the rest don’t have. And that will help me a lot.”
The match kicks off after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Celtic took another step toward the UEFA Champions League group stage, adding to a comfortable first leg advantage in dispatching Estonian side Nomme Kalju on Tuesday.
Familiar faces Basel, Olympiacos, Ferencvaros, Dinamo Zagreb, CFR Cluj, and APOEL Nicosia also clinched third qualifying round berths for early August.
FC Basel 2-1 (4-4 agg.) PSV Eindhoven
Away goals struck again, as Bruma’s 23rd minute goal was not enough to offset Basel’s three goals in the Netherlands.
PSV won 3-2 at home, but the result was not enough, as Eray Comert and Ricky Van Wolfswinkel pushed the Swiss side into the next round.
Nomme Kalju 0-2 (0-7 agg.) Celtic
A 10th minute own goal meant the Estonians’ task of overturning a 5-0 first leg deficit went from unlikely to near impossible, and Marian Shved salted the result away at stoppage time at A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.
Next up for Celtic is Romania’s CFR Cluj, who snuck past Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Israel.
And how about this laser from Ukrainian debutant Shved?
Elsewhere
Olympiacos 4-0 (4-0 agg.) Viktoria Plzen
Valletta 1-1 (2-4 agg.) Ferencvaros
Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 (5-0 agg.) Saburtalo
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2-2 (2-3 agg.) CFR Cluj
APOEL Nicosia 3-0 (4-0 agg.) Sutjeska Niksic