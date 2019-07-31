Report: Mexico’s Lozano to Napoli for $56 million

Less than 24 hours after crashing out of the UEFA Champions League with PSV Eindhoven, Mexico’s Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano could be set for a huge transfer.

Lozano, 24, has been in stunning form for the Dutch giants since he arrived in the Eredivisie in 2017 from Pachuca but after PSV lost on away goals to FC Basel in the UCL second qualifying round on Tuesday, they may be keen to cash in on their prize asset.

Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Napoli have revived their interest in Lozano and it is believed they will offer $56 million for the speedy winger. The report states that Napoli have been in touch with Lozano’s agent, Mino Raiola, about the deal being done.

At the start of the summer Napoli made Lozano one of their top targets but have since focused on signing Nicolas Pepe. With Pepe now close to a move to Arsenal and PSV’s Champions League dream over, Napoli have set their sights on signing Lozano.

Napoli seems like a great fit for Lozano.

He has scored 40 goals in 74 appearances for PSV over the last two seasons and he is ready for the step up to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The Mexican winger, who scored at the 2018 World Cup in El Tri’s win over Germany, has been linked with a move to both Manchester clubs in the past but a switch to Serie A could be the perfect place for him to rip apart opposition defenses.

His blistering speed and sublime dribbling skills set him apart and Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti loves to attack, sometimes too much. Pairing the pace of Lozano with the trickery and creativity of Dries Mertens, plus the clinical finishing of Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik would work well, on paper.

Lozano deserves to be playing in the Champions League next season and has done all he can at PSV, winning the Dutch title in 2018 and pushing them back to being serious title contenders.

Now is the perfect time for him to move on and like Christian Pulisic with the USMNT, the jewel in the crown of Mexico’s national team is ready to become a global superstar.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports