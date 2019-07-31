USMNT hopeful Canouse suffers collapsed lung

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A frightening incident for USMNT midfielder Russell Canouse will leave the DC United star on the sidelines for 3-6 weeks.

Canouse, 24, suffered a collapsed lung in Saturday’s match against the Chicago Fire, and was hospitalized in Chicago for two days.

The injury happened when Canouse collided with CJ Sapong, and the midfielder tried to play on before leaving the match in the 64th minute. Short of breath after the match, he was eventually rushed to the hosital.

Canouse has been one of the more consistent American defensive midfielders in Major League Soccer, and has chewed up minutes for the Black-and-Red.

He’ll likely miss any chance of appearing for Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT in September friendlies. Canouse got his start with the same PA Classics club as Christian Pulisic before moving to the New York Red Bulls academy and then Hoffenheim in Germany.

