USMNT hopeful Canouse suffers collapsed lung

By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT
A frightening incident for USMNT midfielder Russell Canouse will leave the DC United star on the sidelines for 3-6 weeks.

Canouse, 24, suffered a collapsed lung in Saturday’s match against the Chicago Fire, and was hospitalized in Chicago for two days.

The injury happened when Canouse collided with CJ Sapong, and the midfielder tried to play on before leaving the match in the 64th minute. Short of breath after the match, he was eventually rushed to the hosital.

Canouse has been one of the more consistent American defensive midfielders in Major League Soccer, and has chewed up minutes for the Black-and-Red.

He’ll likely miss any chance of appearing for Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT in September friendlies. Canouse got his start with the same PA Classics club as Christian Pulisic before moving to the New York Red Bulls academy and then Hoffenheim in Germany.

PL friendlies: Pedro scores elegant goal; CONCACAF stars Pulisic; Davies deliver

By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT
It was a day for the stars of CONCACAF, with USMNT wizard Christian Pulisic and Canadian playmaker Alphonso Davies both having fine days for Chelsea and Bayern Munich, respectively.

It was also a day short on defense, with nary a clean sheet to be found as Spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea got on the board while conceding as well.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 (6-5 on pens.) Bayern Munich

Spurs have won the Audi Cup despite the best efforts of Canadian phenom Alphonso Davies, who scored what the kids call “a banger” to get the match to extra time.

Fellow young talent Jann Fiete-Arp also scored as Bayern erased a 2-0 deficit produced by Christian Eriksen and Erik Lamela (Harry Kane and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou provided the assists.

Angers 1-1 Arsenal

Reiss Nelson pasted a Eddie Nketiah rebound home to give Arsenal a draw in France, where Farid El Malali had put Angers in front.

Liverpool 3-1 Lyon

A win is a win, even a sloppy one. The reigning Champions League winners got a nice victory in Geneva against good Ligue 1 opposition, with Harry Wilson and Roberto Firmino joining an own goal on the Liverpool side of the ledger.

The Reds went behind 1-0 when Alisson dropped a cross and was forced to concede a penalty.

Liverpool won for the first time in five friendlies. It’s now five matches without a clean sheet for the Reds, who were oh-so-stingy last season.

Red Bull Salzburg 3-5 Chelsea

Pulisic had a wonderful day, scoring two goals and winning a penalty for a third in the first half-hour of the match. Ross Barkley had a goal and an assist, while Pedro and Michy Batshuayi also scored in a defense-starved match.

Pedro’s goal was simply wonderful, the hit of the day on an afternoon with several beauties.

Champions League wrap: Third round ties set

By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT
The early battlers of the UEFA Champions League are two rounds from the group stage following Wednesday’s second qualifying round second legs.

Check the scorers, and the third round slate, below:

HJK Helsinki 2-1 (2-3 agg.) Red Star Belgrade

A win for the Finnish hosts wasn’t enough to outlast the favorites, as Dusan Jovancic’s 56th minute goal made the difference over two legs.

AIK 3-2 (4-4 agg) Maribor

The thriller of the round saw Per Karlsson and Sebastian Larsson sandwich goals around Andrej Kotnik’s to force extra time in Sweden.

Tarik Elyounoussi’s 93rd minute marker looked set to be enough for AIK to squeeze into the next round, but Alexandru Cretu scored three minutes from time to push Maribor through on away goals.

Qarabag 3-0 (4-1 agg.) Dundalk

Former Udinese and Cordoba strike Jaime Romero scored twice as Qarabag had little need for the away goal it secured in Ireland.

Rosenborg 2-0 (3-2 agg.) BATE Borisov

Down 2-1 after one leg, Pal Andre Helland and Alexander Soderlund struck twice in the final 20 minutes to send the Norwegians into a meeting with Maribor.

Copenhagen 1-0 (3-0 agg.) The New Saints

The Welsh visitors fought hard, but couldn’t overcome a 2-0 deficit and saw the result salted away by Greek international Zeca’s 52nd minute tally.

UCL third qualifying round (Aug. 6-7 and 12-13)
CFR Cluj v. Celtic
APOEL Nicosia v. Qarabag
PAOK v. Ajax
Dinamo Zagreb v. Ferencvaros
Red Star Belgrade v. Copenhagen
Maribor v. Rosenborg
Istanbul Basaksehir v. Olympiacos
Krasnodar v. Porto
Club Brugge v. Dynamo Kiev
Basel v. LASK

Sports court annuls CAF decision on Champions League final

Associated PressJul 31, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) The Court of Arbitration for Sport has annulled a decision by the African soccer body to order its Champions League final to be replayed after one of the teams walked off to protest a malfunctioning Video Assistant Referee system.

CAS ruled Wednesday that the Confederation of African Football’s executive committee did not have the jurisdiction to order the second leg of the final to be played again. CAS sent the decision back to CAF for its disciplinary committee to decide what to do about the troublesome game.

Esperance of Tunisia was leading Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 2-1 on aggregate in the May 31 game when Wydad had an equalizing goal incorrectly ruled out for offside.

Wydad demanded a VAR review of the goal, and its players walked off after being told the system wasn’t working.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

VIDEO: Pulisic scores, stars for Chelsea in preseason friendly

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic is ripping it up for Chelsea in preseason.

The USMNT forward scored twice and won a penalty kick in the first half of their friendly at Red Bull Salzburg in Austria on Wednesday, as the 20-year-old made a huge statement in his battle to become a leading man for Frank Lampard’s side.

These were Pulisic’s first goals for Chelsea after his $73 million move from Borussia Dortmund in January, as he spent the second half of last season back on loan with the Bundesliga club.

After impressive cameo displays for Chelsea during their preseason tour of Japan, Pulisic is battling with Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Pedro and Willian for minutes in the attacking midfield areas.

This kind of performance should set him up very nicely for his first-ever Premier League season.

Pulisic’s PL debut is against Manchester United on Sunday, Aug. 11 (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).