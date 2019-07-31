More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
USMNT players’ union back USWNT in equal pay battle

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT
The US National Soccer Team Players Association (UNSTPA) have released a statement backing the USWNT in their equal pay battle with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Following USSF president Carlos Cordeiro releasing a statement which included claims that the USWNT cost U.S. Soccer $27 million over the last 11 years and that they paid the women’s team more than the men during that period, the men’s national team have once again reiterated their support for the USWNT.

“The federation downplays contributions to the sport when it suits them,” said the UNSTPA. “This is more of the same from a federation that is constantly in disputes and litigation and focuses on increasing revenue and profits without any idea how to use that money to grow the sport. One way to increase profit unfairly is to refuse to pay national team players a fair share of the revenue they generate.”

The UNSTPA, the labor organization for the current and former members of the USMNT, went on to pick apart Cordeiro’s comments regarding labor negotiations as their current CBA agreement expired at the end of 2018 and they are yet to hear from him.

“The women’s national team players deserve equal pay and are right to pursue a legal remedy from the courts or Congress. The Federation correctly points to the different payment systems with USWNT players on contracts, but we do not believe that justifies discrediting the work they do or the real value of their profound impact on the American sports landscape. The only solution Mr. Cordeiro proposes is for fans to buy more tickets and watch more games on television.

“He conceals the fact that the money will not go to USWNT players when sponsors pay the Federation to support the USWNT, fans buy tickets to USWNT games at ever-increasing ticket prices, and television companies pay more when more fans watch USWNT games. That is neither fair nor equitable. We are also surprised Mr. Cordeiro is writing about labor issues since he has yet to contact the USNSTPA since taking office. As you may know, our CBA expired at the end of 2018 and we are currently waiting on a response from US Soccer to our proposal that would pay the men a fair share of all of the revenue they generate and would provide equal pay to the USMNT and USWNT players.”

Transfer rumor roundup: Kean to Everton; Heaton to Aston Villa

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT
The transfer window is approaching its final week with reports and rumors in overdrive between now and Aug. 8 when the window shuts for the start of the 2019-20 season.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

Moise Kean, 19, appears to be heading to Everton from Juventus.

According to multiple sources a $35 million fee has reportedly been agreed for the Italian international striker, with the Toffees keen to bolster their attacking options. Per the reports, Kean will be paid over $3.3 million per year and Juventus will have the option to match any transfer bid made for him in the future.

Everton sold Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday which freed up some cash and Marco Silva has been missing a true goalscorer since he arrived at Goodison Park. In truth, Everton have never properly replaced Romelu Lukaku since he left in the summer of 2017.

What would Kean bring? The teenager has broken through at Juventus and shown he has so much potential when it comes to his clever runs and finishing, while he also tracks back defensively and is able to hold the ball up well both on the ground and in the air.

Jumping ahead of the likes of Paul Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo has been tough for him in recent seasons, so a move to a club where he can play more and develop will be enticing for the Italian international. Kean scored six Serie A goals in 13 appearances last season and has been in Juve’s first time since he was 16. Now seems like the perfect time for him to play regularly.

Everton have the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Cenk Tosun and Oumar Niasse in their attack but all three have struggled to consistently score goals and Silva moved Richarlison from the left wing to a central area for a large chunk of last season to try and solve their goalscoring woes. Kean will be their main man this season as they aim to build off a strong finish to the 2018-19 campaign and break into the top six.

Aston Villa seem to have finally found their new goalkeeper.

Dean Smith has had an extremely busy summer and has brought in 10 new players so far, spending over $150 million in the process.

The Telegraph say that Villa have agreed a $10 million fee for Burnley’s Tom Heaton and the England international is expected to have a medical in the next 24 hours.

Heaton, 33, has battled with Joe Hart and Nick Pope for the number one spot at Turf Moor in recent years and his terrible luck with serious injuries is the main reason he isn’t pushing Jordan Pickford all the way to be England’s starting goalkeeper.

Villa’s options in goal include Jed Steer, Lovre Kalinic and Orjan Nyland, with Steer making 19 appearances last season and playing well in their success in the Championship playoffs. But Villa have clearly wanted to upgrade their current crop of goalkeepers.

They had tried to sign Jack Butland from Stoke City but the Potters wanted over $35 million for their prize asset, while Cardiff City’s Neil Etheridge also proved difficult to sign. Heaton is a solid, reliable goalkeeper in the Premier League and if he can stay fit his experience will be invaluable to this young Villa side.

Countdown: 9 days to go until new PL season. Who is the best number nine?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2019, 1:45 PM EDT
With nine days to go until the new Premier League season, it is time to get hyped.

Our countdown to the 2019-20 campaign will whet your appetite for the nine-month season to come.

Click play on the videos below to watch goals from some stellar number nines during the 2018-19 campaign, but who is the best number nine in the PL? We aren’t talking about the shirt number here, guys, we are looking at which players are the best center forwards?

Here is a look at the leading contenders, with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Callum Wilson and Ashley Barnes a few of the center forwards who didn’t make it into our top six.

Roberto Firmino isn’t your typical number nine, but he continues to deliver the goods for Liverpool in tandem with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Raul Jimenez had a breakout first season in the Premier League and the Mexican star has since signed permanently for Wolves. His hold-up play and relationship with Diogo Jota make him one of the best target forwards in the PL.

Harry Kane is the obvious choice, as the Tottenham and England star continues to score goals at an incredible rate. Despite injury last season he still smashed home 24 goals in all competitions.

Alexandre Lacazette is a central striker who loves to drop a little deeper and link-up with midfielders, and he is clinical when he does arrive in the box.

What about Sergio Aguero? He has transformed his game under Pep Guardiola and has become more mobile without losing any of his predatory instincts around the penalty box. A proper strikers’ striker.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored more goals than Lacazette last season and Arsenal’s forward sometimes likes to drift out wide. But his work centrally, especially on the break, gives opposition defenders a real headache.

As Pochettino lashes out, do Spurs have big problem?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2019, 12:40 PM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino has certainly set the cat amongst the pigeons with his fiery comments.

Tottenham Hotspur’s manager told journalists that they should probably stop referring to him as that and just as Spurs’ head coach as he has nothing at all to do with buying or selling players or extending contracts.

Since then #BackPoch has been trending on Twitter and Tottenham’s fans have been lashing out at chairman Daniel Levy.

Pochettino’s title was changed from head coach to manager when he signed a new contract in 2016, but he believes it should now be changed again.

“I know nothing about the situation of my players,” Pochettino told journalists in Munich after Spurs beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the Audi Cup on Tuesday. “I am only coaching them and trying to get the best from them. Sell, buy players, sign contract, not sign contract – I think it is not in my hands, it’s in the club’s hands and [chairman] Daniel Levy. The club needs to change my title and description. Of course I am the boss deciding the strategic play, but in another area I don’t know. Today, I feel like I am the coach.”

Should we read too much into this?

Pochettino’s command of the English language has got better but sometimes he isn’t able to understand questions, however this doesn’t seem like a misunderstanding. Not at all.

The Argentine coach knows what he is doing here. He is cranking the pressure up on Levy to get deals over the line.

In previous press conferences this summer Pochettino has made it clear he doesn’t know anything about the arrival of new players and he wants everyone to know he cannot be blamed for the lack of new additions. Yes, Tanguy Ndombele has arrived for a club-record $80 million but that has been it. Youngster Jack Clarke has been loaned back to Leeds United for this season, so Spurs’ squad is pretty similar to what it was last season.

With William Saliba joining Arsenal over Spurs and Paulo Dybala now looking likely to head to Manchester United, two of Spurs’ top targets are going elsewhere in the PL.

Add to that Giovani Lo Celso not arriving and the futures of Christian Eriksen, Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld not clear, plus losing Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid, and Pochettino doesn’t seem that impressed with what’s going on behind-the-scenes.

Spurs have played really well in preseason, for the most part. They’ve used plenty of youngsters like Troy Parrott, Anthony Georgiou and Oliver Skipp and have beat Juventus and Real Madrid and lost narrowly to Man United.

What Pochettino is saying is this: I am doing my job preparing this team for another season of overachievement on the pitch. Mr. Levy, can you do yours and bring in top-class players and sign our best players up to new contracts?

Ndombele’s arrival should have been the first of many given Spurs’ incredible run to the Champions League final and yet another top four finish last season amid playing most of the season at Wembley due to delays at their stunning new venue.

Perhaps Pochettino doesn’t want Levy and Spurs’ board to use the move to a new stadium as an excuse anymore. All in all, Poch seems pretty fed up that Spurs aren’t making the strides he would have hoped in terms of player recruitment this summer. Levy doesn’t deserve to be lambasted by Tottenham’s fans. He has helped them build a stunning new stadium, he hired Pochettino in the first place and he has always been the driver behind developing young talent in the academy.

But just like Pochettino should take his share of the blame for poor performances on the pitch, so too should Levy if he isn’t able to get deals across the line in the boardroom.

This could spell big trouble for Spurs, especially with Real Madrid continuing to struggle under Zinedine Zidane.

How long will it be until Pochettino heads to the Santiago Bernabeu if he and Levy start to lock horns on a more regular basis?

That might seem drastic now, but Pochettino is a man of principles and if he doesn’t feel like he is being supported properly he will walk away quickly.

Both Pochettino and Levy have worked wonders to get Spurs to where they are right now. The final step of winning a major trophy and consistently challenging for titles is the toughest hurdle to negotiate.

That pressure is already starting to show.

USWNT dominate FIFA’s best player, coach award nominees

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
The two-time reigning World Cup champions understandably lead the way in terms of nominees for FIFA’s top awards.

Four USWNT players have been nominated to be crowned the best women’s player on the planet over the past 12 months, while Jill Ellis (who announced yesterday she will depart in October) has been nominated for the best coach in the female game.

Julie Ertz, Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan are the four nominees from the USWNT, as the list of 12 nominees takes into account performances from 25 May 2018 to 7 July 2019. Rapinoe was named the best player at the 2019 World Cup, while Lavelle was named the third best overall as the U.S. secured back-to-back titles under Ellis.

Ellis is the favorite to win the Coach of the Year award in the women’s game, while Phil Neville of England is also a leading contender along with Reynald Pedros of Lyon among the 10 nominees. NC Courage head coach Paul Riley is also nominated, and he is one of the leading contenders to replace Ellis as the new USWNT head coach.

Ada Hegerberg, who won the award last year, is once again nominated despite her ongoing dispute with the Norwegian FA which saw the Lyon star miss out on the World Cup, while Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen is included, with England’s Lucy Bronze (who was named the second best player at the 2019 World Cup) and Ellen White, Australia’s Sam Kerr, plus Dutch star Vivianne Miedema and French duo Wendi Renard and Amandine Henry.

Rapinoe is the favorite given her superb displays at the 2019 World Cup, but the likes of Hegerberg, Renard and Bronze will be right up there as they’ve been stars for the all conquering Lyon in the club game.

Below is the list of the nominees for the player and coach of the year award, which will be announced at FIFA’s ceremony in Milan on Sept. 23.

FIFA Best Player of the Year nominees

Lucy Bronze – Lyon and England
Julie Ertz – Chicago Red Stars and USWNT
Caroline Graham Hansen – Wolfsburg (now Barcelona) and Norway
Ada Hegerberg – Lyon and Norway
Amandine Henry – Lyon and France
Sam Kerr – Chicago Red Stars and Australia
Rose Lavelle – Washington Spirit and USWNT
Vivianne Miedema – Arsenal and Netherlands
Alex Morgan – Orlando Pride and USWNT
Megan Rapinoe – Seattle Reigns and USWNT
Wendie Renard – Lyon and France
Ellen White – Manchester City and England

FIFA Best Coach of the Year nominees

Melina Bertolini – Italy
Jill Ellis – USA
Peter Gerhardsson – Sweden
Futoshi Ikeda – Japan U20
Antonia Is – Spain U17
Joe Montemurro – Arsenal
Phil Neville – England
Reynald Pedros – Lyon
Paul Riley – NC Courage
Sarina Wiegman – Netherlands