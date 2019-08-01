More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Dani Alves returns to boyhood club Sao Paulo

Associated PressAug 1, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SAO PAULO (AP) Veteran Brazilian right back Dani Alves signed a free transfer deal to play for his boyhood team Sao Paulo FC.

[ MORE: Arsenal sign winger Nicolas Pepe for $87 million ]

The club announced the move Thursday in a video with the 36-year-old former Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain defender.

Brazilian media reports the deal is valid until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I could have chosen anywhere to play, but I chose to return to Brazil,” the right-back said. “It is unreal, but I am here.”

Alves’s contract with PSG expired in July. The Brazilian said then he would like to remain in European soccer.

The right-back was Brazil’s captain in the latest Copa America title winning campaign. He was also voted by organizers as the best player of the tournament.

[ MORE: Dybala excused from Juventus training until transfer saga is resolved ]

Sao Paulo is in fifth position in the Brazilian championship after 12 matches, eight points behind leaders Santos.

Alves has lifted astonishing 40 trophies in his professional career and is still very fit.

He played all 90 minutes in several matches of the latest Copa America. The defender recently said he considers moving to the midfield to extend his career.

Alves has not played since Brazil’s 3-1 win over Peru in the Copa America final on July 7 at the Maracana Stadium.

Sao Paulo said the defender should be introduced to fans next week.

Transfer rumor roundup: City’s Sane demands; Spurs’ backup plan

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 1, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of Thursday’s biggest transfer rumors from around the world, including those involving a few Premier League clubs…

[ MORE: Arsenal sign winger Nicolas Pepe for $87 million ]

Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Leroy Sane has been unrelenting this summer, but Manchester City’s demands are high — sky high — and that might just be the deterrent required to keep hold of the 23-year-old. According to the Telegraph, Man City have put a $166-million price tag on the German winger. It might be time for Bayern to begin looking at backup options.

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the most frequently linked players to Manchester United, but a move is yet to materialize this summer and now Tottenham Hotspur might be sneaking through the backdoor and making their play for the 24-year-old Portuguese midfielder. Tottenham’s pursuit of Giovani Lo Celso is yet to land the Argentine at White Hart Lane, thus Daniel Levy is apparently moving to a backup plan of his own. Spurs reportedly made a bid of $63 million, but Sporting CP are said to be holding out for the Fernandes’ full $107-million release clause.

Man City’s pursuit of a new starting right back is ongoing, with Juventus’ Joao Cancelo still the no. 1 choice. According to the Guardian, City are willing to include Danilo as a makeweight in the exchange.

And finally, today’s Harry Maguire update: he has been left out of Leicester’s squad for a friendly against Atalanta, but Manchester United’s current bid still stands about $12 million short of what Leicester would like.

Europa League: Wolves see off Crusaders to reach next qualifying round

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 1, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Wolverhampton Wanderers are through to the third qualifying round of the 2019-20 Europa League after seeing off Northern Irish side Crusaders, 4-1 on the day and 6-1 on aggregate, on Thursday.

[ MORE: Arsenal sign winger Nicolas Pepe for $87 million ]

After cruising to a 2-0 home victory last week, Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side took its levels up a notch and moved closer to where they’ll have to be when Premier League play kicks off next weekend.

Things started a bit ropey for Wolves, as Ryan Bennett scored an own goal in the 13th minute, cutting his side’s lead to just 2-1 on aggregate. The drama was extremely short-lived, though, as order was restored just two minutes later.

Raul Jimenez opened his account for the season by bagging a first-half brace, in the 15th and 45th minute. Bennett chipped in with a goal on the other end in the 38th, which made it an insurmountable 5-1 deficit for Crusaders when they left the field for halftime.

[ MORE: Dybala excused from Juventus training until transfer saga is resolved ]

Jordan Forsythe returned Bennett’s earlier favor with an own goal in the 77th minute to complete the scoring and see Wolves progress to the next round, where they’ll face Armenian side Pyunik. If they advance again, they’ll be into the final qualifying round, one more aggregate victory away from the group stage.

Thursday’s notable Europa League results

Stjarnan 1-3 (1-7) Espanyol
Debrecen 1-7 Torino
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 (4-2) Flora Tallin
Progres Niederkorn 0-0 (0-2) Rangers

Dybala excused from Juve training until transfer saga is resolved

Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 1, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Paulo Dybala transfer saga seems like one that might drag on infinitely without ever being resolved, which is precisely what Juventus are hoping to avoid by omitting Dybala from the club’s training squad until the two sides come to a resolution on his future.

[ MORE: Arsenal sign winger Nicolas Pepe for $87 million ]

Dybala is pretty clearly not in the plans of new manager Maurizio Sarri after a thoroughly disappointing 2018-19 season halted his momentum after a breakout 2017-18 campaign. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are the main clubs to which Dybala has been linked in the last week, but no official bids have been received by Juve, at least none have been reported as of yet.

With the Premier League’s transfer deadline looming next week, Juve are doing everything they can to reach this story’s conclusion in a timely manner. Dybala won’t train with the first team until Aug. 5, at the earliest, so as to allow the club and the player and his representative(s) extra time to find a solution that works for all parties.

[ MORE: Christian Pulisic at Chelsea: “I’m really happy” ]

Signing Dybala for anywhere near the $100 million it might take to get him away from Turin would represent a massive risk for any club, given the up-and-down nature of his last two seasons. On the one hand, he appeared headed for superstar not even two years ago. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival cratered his involvement and production, leaving many to wonder whether or not he can function at close his best without the team being built around him.

Refugee-friendly German club forgoes sponsor for cause

AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Associated PressAug 1, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) German soccer club Babelsberg is mixing sport with politics again.

The fourth-tier club is forgoing a main jersey sponsor for the coming season to carry the logo of Seebrucke (Sea-bridge), a group campaigning for safe routes for refugees to reach Europe.

[ MORE: Arsenal sign winger Nicolas Pepe for $87 million ]

Babelsberg, which previously generated headlines for its refugee-friendly stance and an ongoing campaign against Nazis, is donating 5 euros ($5.60) from every jersey sold to the organization.

“The club wants to support Seebrucke’s political engagement for the right to flee and against the criminalization of civilian sea rescues. We opted for Seebrucke because it is a Europe-wide movement that is not only committed to the rescue of refugees, but also to a fundamental rethink in the areas of flight and migration with the focus on the rights of refugees,” the club says on its website.

“With this step, Babelsberg 03 commits itself to the basic principals of humanity and a solidarity-based welcome culture, and sends a signal against the deter-and-repel politics of the European Union.”

Babelsberg was in a position to support Seebrucke after the end of its previous sponsorship agreement with Lonsdale. Main sponsors Oatly, an oat-milk manufacturer, and EWP, a local energy company, both said they were happy just to support the club and leave the jersey free for another sponsor or political message.

“For us, only Seebrucke came into question. We were always engaged in favor of humanitarian issues so it was a natural fit,” Babelsberg spokesman Thoralf Hontze told The Associated Press on Thursday.

[ MORE: Christian Pulisic at Chelsea: “I’m really happy” ]

The new jerseys have been selling well with fans eager to support the cause. The club’s first batch was sold out within 24 hours. The club is also offering fans a “solidarity membership” with 50% of the proceeds going to Seebrucke.

Babelsberg is the biggest soccer club in Potsdam, just to the southwest of Berlin and capital of the state of Brandenburg. The team lost its first game of the new season in Germany’s northeastern league at rival Dynamo Berlin 3-1 on Sunday, but the club’s sporting achievements have long been eclipsed by its political activity.

In 2014, Babelsberg formed Germany’s first team of refugees, Welcome United 03, which entered the country’s lowest league the following year, while last year it refused to pay a heavy fine from the Northeast German Soccer Federation after its fans chanted “Nazi pigs out” at Energie Cottbus supporters in response to right-wing chants and Nazi salutes.

Babelsberg eventually paid the fine after a compromise was reached where half went toward its measures against racism and the other half was to be used by the federation for similar measures.

The affair prompted Babelsberg to step up its “Nazis out of the stadiums” campaign, since joined by many other high-profile clubs including Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen and St. Pauli.

Babelsberg’s next game is at Chemie Leipzig on Saturday, when the team will wear the Seebrucke jerseys for the first time.