Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Dybala excused from Juve training until transfer saga is resolved

By Andy EdwardsAug 1, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT
The Paulo Dybala transfer saga seems like one that might drag on infinitely without ever being resolved, which is precisely what Juventus are hoping to avoid by omitting Dybala from the club’s training squad until the two sides come to a resolution on his future.

Dybala is pretty clearly not in the plans of new manager Maurizio Sarri after a thoroughly disappointing 2018-19 season halted his momentum after a breakout 2017-18 campaign. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are the main clubs to which Dybala has been linked in the last week, but no official bids have been received by Juve, at least none have been reported as of yet.

With the Premier League’s transfer deadline looming next week, Juve are doing everything they can to reach this story’s conclusion in a timely manner. Dybala won’t train with the first team until Aug. 5, at the earliest, so as to allow the club and the player and his representative(s) extra time to find a solution that works for all parties.

Signing Dybala for anywhere near the $100 million it might take to get him away from Turin would represent a massive risk for any club, given the up-and-down nature of his last two seasons. On the one hand, he appeared headed for superstar not even two years ago. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival cratered his involvement and production, leaving many to wonder whether or not he can function at close his best without the team being built around him.

Refugee-friendly German club forgoes sponsor for cause

AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Associated PressAug 1, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) German soccer club Babelsberg is mixing sport with politics again.

The fourth-tier club is forgoing a main jersey sponsor for the coming season to carry the logo of Seebrucke (Sea-bridge), a group campaigning for safe routes for refugees to reach Europe.

Babelsberg, which previously generated headlines for its refugee-friendly stance and an ongoing campaign against Nazis, is donating 5 euros ($5.60) from every jersey sold to the organization.

“The club wants to support Seebrucke’s political engagement for the right to flee and against the criminalization of civilian sea rescues. We opted for Seebrucke because it is a Europe-wide movement that is not only committed to the rescue of refugees, but also to a fundamental rethink in the areas of flight and migration with the focus on the rights of refugees,” the club says on its website.

“With this step, Babelsberg 03 commits itself to the basic principals of humanity and a solidarity-based welcome culture, and sends a signal against the deter-and-repel politics of the European Union.”

Babelsberg was in a position to support Seebrucke after the end of its previous sponsorship agreement with Lonsdale. Main sponsors Oatly, an oat-milk manufacturer, and EWP, a local energy company, both said they were happy just to support the club and leave the jersey free for another sponsor or political message.

“For us, only Seebrucke came into question. We were always engaged in favor of humanitarian issues so it was a natural fit,” Babelsberg spokesman Thoralf Hontze told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The new jerseys have been selling well with fans eager to support the cause. The club’s first batch was sold out within 24 hours. The club is also offering fans a “solidarity membership” with 50% of the proceeds going to Seebrucke.

Babelsberg is the biggest soccer club in Potsdam, just to the southwest of Berlin and capital of the state of Brandenburg. The team lost its first game of the new season in Germany’s northeastern league at rival Dynamo Berlin 3-1 on Sunday, but the club’s sporting achievements have long been eclipsed by its political activity.

In 2014, Babelsberg formed Germany’s first team of refugees, Welcome United 03, which entered the country’s lowest league the following year, while last year it refused to pay a heavy fine from the Northeast German Soccer Federation after its fans chanted “Nazi pigs out” at Energie Cottbus supporters in response to right-wing chants and Nazi salutes.

Babelsberg eventually paid the fine after a compromise was reached where half went toward its measures against racism and the other half was to be used by the federation for similar measures.

The affair prompted Babelsberg to step up its “Nazis out of the stadiums” campaign, since joined by many other high-profile clubs including Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen and St. Pauli.

Babelsberg’s next game is at Chemie Leipzig on Saturday, when the team will wear the Seebrucke jerseys for the first time.

Live, Europa League: Wolves on the prowl

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT
Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Crusaders in Northern Ireland on Thursday, and they take a 2-0 lead with them.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores  ]

Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side found it tough to break the Crusaders down in the first leg at Molinuex last week but a first half strike from Diogo Jota and a late clincher from Ruben Vinagre puts them in a decent position.

Wolves head to Belfast knowing it will be a tough environment to play in, but they are the heavy favorites to advance as they’ll play either Czech side Jablonek or Armenia’s Pyunik in the third qualifying round.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while below is the schedule for the later Europa League qualifying games on Thursday with the first leg scores included.

We will have you covered on Wolves’ European adventure here on Pro Soccer Talk with reaction and analysis.

Selected Europa League fixtures

Olimpija NK v. Yeni Malatyaspor (2-2) – 2 p.m. ET
Gzira United v. FK Ventspils (0-4) – 2 p.m. ET
FCSB v. Alashkert (3-0) – 2:30 p.m. ET
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Flora (2-1) – 2:30 p.m. ET
SK Sturm Graz v. Haugesund (0-2) – 2:30 p.m. ET
Linfield v. HB (2-2) – 2:45 p.m. ET
Osijek v. CSKA Sofia (0-1) – 2:45 p.m. ET
Spartak Trnva v. Lokomotiv Plovdiv (0-2) – 2:45 p.m. ET
Aberdeen v. Chikhura Sachkhere (1-1) – 2:45 p.m. ET
Vitoria SC v. Jeunesse Esch (1-0) – 3 p.m. ET
Crusaders v. Wolves (0-2) —  3 p.m. ET
Partizan Belgrade v. Connah’s Quay Nomads (1-0) — 3 p.m. ET
Espanyol v. Stjarnan (4-0) — 3:15 p.m. ET

8 days to go until new PL season: Incredible long-range goals

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2019, 12:55 PM EDT
With eight days to go until the new Premier League season, it is time to get hyped.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Our countdown to the 2019-20 campaign will whet your appetite for the nine-month season to come.

Click play on the video above to watch the top 25 long-range goals from last season. Then hit repeat. Then again. And again.

There is something rather soothing in watching the net bristle after being struck by a ball hammered home from distance.

Arsenal sign Nicolas Pepe for $87 million

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
Nicolas Pepe is officially an Arsenal player.

The Ivory Coast winger, 24, has arrived for a club-record fee believed to be in the region of $87 million.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Arsenal will pay this huge transfer fee in instalments, as previously their transfer kitty for this summer was rumored to be around $55 million.

Pepe was unveiled by the Gunners on Thursday and will wear the No.19 shirt, and his new manager Unai Emery seems incredibly excited to welcome the attacker to the Emirates Stadium.

“Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe,” Emery said. “Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I’m delighted he’s joining. He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team.”

Asked about his emotions upon signing for Arsenal, Pepe revealed that he has admired their French players from afar for many years and is delighted to arrive in the Premier League.

“Being here is very emotional because it has not been easy for me. I have come a long way and struggled a lot and so signing for this great club is a big reward,” Pepe said.

The Ivory Coast star burst onto the scene last season at Lille, scoring 22 goals in Ligue 1 as they finished second and qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal’s attack will now boast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Pepe, Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and youngster Eddie Nketiah. Talk about options.

“When I knew I was coming to Arsenal, I immediately thought of the French guys who play here,” Pepe said. “I thought of Ozil, the world champions, Lacazette, Aubameyang and many more. Of course, these are the players who sprang to mind because I used to watch them when I was at Lille. Also, Lacazette used to play for Lyon and so I have had the opportunity to play against him. It will be an honor to play alongside him.”

After hearing about this signing many will point to the fact that the Gunners have been trying to shore up their leaky defense for years, but that’s not Pepe’s problem.

One of the most exciting wingers in the game right now has arrived at Arsenal and this is a huge statement of intent from the club which finished fifth in the Premier League last season, agonizingly missing out on UCL qualification via the league and by losing in the UEFA Europa League final to London rivals Chelsea.

Majority owner Stan Kroenke has been lambasted for failing to spend big money at Arsenal in recent years but after spending a combined $200 million on transfer fees alone on Pepe, Lacazette and Aubameyang, can the Gunners faithful finally cut him some slack?

Probably not.

And that’s probably because Arsenal are still two defensive players away from being a real force in the Premier League this season and beyond. Kieran Tierney could arrive at left back, while the return from injury of Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding will boost their defensive options. But with Laurent Koscielny on his way out, the Gunners still look short of options defensively.

Still, it seems like Emery’s plan is now to win games 6-4 or 5-3 and neutrals everywhere will be keen to watch that with Pepe, Lacazette and Aubameyang in full flow as Dani Ceballos and Mesut Ozil tee them up.

One way or another, it is going to be a lot of fun to watch Arsenal play this season.