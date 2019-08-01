Foyth’s injury looms large over Spurs’ window, start of season

File this one under Statements No One Expected to Make Right Now, or Ever: the impending diagnosis of Juan Foyth‘s ankle injury could shape the final days of Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer window, as well as their first few months of the 2019-20 Premier League season.
[ MORE: Arsenal sign winger Nicolas Pepe for $87 million ]
After Kieran Trippier was transferred to Atletico Madrid last month, no replacement was signed for last season’s regular starter at right back — surprise! — which now appears due to the fact Mauricio Pochettino had said replacement already in the first-team squad: Foyth, a 21-year-old defender/defensive midfielder who’s been at the club for two seasons but made just 12 PL appearances (all last season).
Foyth gobbled up the lion’s share of the minutes at right back during preseason and acquitted himself quite well. He appeared the favorite to start over Serge Aurier, even in the rare event the Frenchman is fit and available. Then came a potentially serious ankle ligament injury during Wednesday’s friendly against Bayern Munich. Foyth was stretchered off the field and the club awaits word on the severity of the injury.
[ MORE: Dybala excused from Juventus training until transfer saga is resolved ]
Of all the positions on the field, right back is perhaps the one position in which Tottenham couldn’t afford any long-term injuries, and here they find themselves before the new season even kicks off. Aurier is as unreliable for fitness and form as they come, and Kyle Walker-Peters has been a promising prospect for a few years now but has thus far failed to make his mark on anything.
Right back was very plainly singled out as Spurs’ weak point last season, before letting Trippier leave. If Foyth is to miss any prolonged period of time — meaning more than the season’s opening month — Spurs could find themselves needlessly dropping points once again and all but precluding themselves from a legitimate title challenge before the air turns crisp and the leaves change colors.
Like this:
Like Loading...
SAO PAULO (AP) Veteran Brazilian right back Dani Alves signed a free transfer deal to play for his boyhood team Sao Paulo FC.
[ MORE: Arsenal sign winger Nicolas Pepe for $87 million ]
The club announced the move Thursday in a video with the 36-year-old former Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain defender.
Brazilian media reports the deal is valid until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
“I could have chosen anywhere to play, but I chose to return to Brazil,” the right-back said. “It is unreal, but I am here.”
Alves’s contract with PSG expired in July. The Brazilian said then he would like to remain in European soccer.
The right-back was Brazil’s captain in the latest Copa America title winning campaign. He was also voted by organizers as the best player of the tournament.
[ MORE: Dybala excused from Juventus training until transfer saga is resolved ]
Sao Paulo is in fifth position in the Brazilian championship after 12 matches, eight points behind leaders Santos.
Alves has lifted astonishing 40 trophies in his professional career and is still very fit.
He played all 90 minutes in several matches of the latest Copa America. The defender recently said he considers moving to the midfield to extend his career.
Alves has not played since Brazil’s 3-1 win over Peru in the Copa America final on July 7 at the Maracana Stadium.
Sao Paulo said the defender should be introduced to fans next week.
A roundup of Thursday’s biggest transfer rumors from around the world, including those involving a few Premier League clubs…
[ MORE: Arsenal sign winger Nicolas Pepe for $87 million ]
Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Leroy Sane has been unrelenting this summer, but Manchester City’s demands are high — sky high — and that might just be the deterrent required to keep hold of the 23-year-old. According to the Telegraph, Man City have put a $166-million price tag on the German winger. It might be time for Bayern to begin looking at backup options.
Bruno Fernandes has been one of the most frequently linked players to Manchester United, but a move is yet to materialize this summer and now Tottenham Hotspur might be sneaking through the backdoor and making their play for the 24-year-old Portuguese midfielder. Tottenham’s pursuit of Giovani Lo Celso is yet to land the Argentine at White Hart Lane, thus Daniel Levy is apparently moving to a backup plan of his own. Spurs reportedly made a bid of $63 million, but Sporting CP are said to be holding out for the Fernandes’ full $107-million release clause.
Man City’s pursuit of a new starting right back is ongoing, with Juventus’ Joao Cancelo still the no. 1 choice. According to the Guardian, City are willing to include Danilo as a makeweight in the exchange.
And finally, today’s Harry Maguire update: he has been left out of Leicester’s squad for a friendly against Atalanta, but Manchester United’s current bid still stands about $12 million short of what Leicester would like.
Wolverhampton Wanderers are through to the third qualifying round of the 2019-20 Europa League after seeing off Northern Irish side Crusaders, 4-1 on the day and 6-1 on aggregate, on Thursday.
[ MORE: Arsenal sign winger Nicolas Pepe for $87 million ]
After cruising to a 2-0 home victory last week, Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side took its levels up a notch and moved closer to where they’ll have to be when Premier League play kicks off next weekend.
Things started a bit ropey for Wolves, as Ryan Bennett scored an own goal in the 13th minute, cutting his side’s lead to just 2-1 on aggregate. The drama was extremely short-lived, though, as order was restored just two minutes later.
Raul Jimenez opened his account for the season by bagging a first-half brace, in the 15th and 45th minute. Bennett chipped in with a goal on the other end in the 38th, which made it an insurmountable 5-1 deficit for Crusaders when they left the field for halftime.
[ MORE: Dybala excused from Juventus training until transfer saga is resolved ]
Jordan Forsythe returned Bennett’s earlier favor with an own goal in the 77th minute to complete the scoring and see Wolves progress to the next round, where they’ll face Armenian side Pyunik. If they advance again, they’ll be into the final qualifying round, one more aggregate victory away from the group stage.
Thursday’s notable Europa League results
Stjarnan 1-3 (1-7) Espanyol
Debrecen 1-7 Torino
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 (4-2) Flora Tallin
Progres Niederkorn 0-0 (0-2) Rangers
The Paulo Dybala transfer saga seems like one that might drag on infinitely without ever being resolved, which is precisely what Juventus are hoping to avoid by omitting Dybala from the club’s training squad until the two sides come to a resolution on his future.
[ MORE: Arsenal sign winger Nicolas Pepe for $87 million ]
Dybala is pretty clearly not in the plans of new manager Maurizio Sarri after a thoroughly disappointing 2018-19 season halted his momentum after a breakout 2017-18 campaign. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are the main clubs to which Dybala has been linked in the last week, but no official bids have been received by Juve, at least none have been reported as of yet.
With the Premier League’s transfer deadline looming next week, Juve are doing everything they can to reach this story’s conclusion in a timely manner. Dybala won’t train with the first team until Aug. 5, at the earliest, so as to allow the club and the player and his representative(s) extra time to find a solution that works for all parties.
[ MORE: Christian Pulisic at Chelsea: “I’m really happy” ]
Signing Dybala for anywhere near the $100 million it might take to get him away from Turin would represent a massive risk for any club, given the up-and-down nature of his last two seasons. On the one hand, he appeared headed for superstar not even two years ago. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival cratered his involvement and production, leaving many to wonder whether or not he can function at close his best without the team being built around him.