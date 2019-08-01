More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news


Live, Europa League: Wolves on the prowl

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT
Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Crusaders in Northern Ireland on Thursday, and they take a 2-0 lead with them.



Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side found it tough to break the Crusaders down in the first leg at Molinuex last week but a first half strike from Diogo Jota and a late clincher from Ruben Vinagre puts them in a decent position.

Wolves head to Belfast knowing it will be a tough environment to play in, but they are the heavy favorites to advance as they’ll play either Czech side Jablonek or Armenia’s Pyunik in the third qualifying round.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while below is the schedule for the later Europa League qualifying games on Thursday with the first leg scores included.

We will have you covered on Wolves’ European adventure here on Pro Soccer Talk with reaction and analysis.

Selected Europa League fixtures

Olimpija NK v. Yeni Malatyaspor (2-2) – 2 p.m. ET
Gzira United v. FK Ventspils (0-4) – 2 p.m. ET
FCSB v. Alashkert (3-0) – 2:30 p.m. ET
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Flora (2-1) – 2:30 p.m. ET
SK Sturm Graz v. Haugesund (0-2) – 2:30 p.m. ET
Linfield v. HB (2-2) – 2:45 p.m. ET
Osijek v. CSKA Sofia (0-1) – 2:45 p.m. ET
Spartak Trnva v. Lokomotiv Plovdiv (0-2) – 2:45 p.m. ET
Aberdeen v. Chikhura Sachkhere (1-1) – 2:45 p.m. ET
Vitoria SC v. Jeunesse Esch (1-0) – 3 p.m. ET
Crusaders v. Wolves (0-2) —  3 p.m. ET
Partizan Belgrade v. Connah’s Quay Nomads (1-0) — 3 p.m. ET
Espanyol v. Stjarnan (4-0) — 3:15 p.m. ET

8 days to go until new PL season: Incredible long-range goals

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2019, 12:55 PM EDT
With eight days to go until the new Premier League season, it is time to get hyped.



Our countdown to the 2019-20 campaign will whet your appetite for the nine-month season to come.

Click play on the video above to watch the top 25 long-range goals from last season. Then hit repeat. Then again. And again.

There is something rather soothing in watching the net bristle after being struck by a ball hammered home from distance.

Arsenal sign Nicolas Pepe for $87 million


By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
Nicolas Pepe is officially an Arsenal player.

The Ivory Coast winger, 24, has arrived for a club-record fee believed to be in the region of $87 million.



Arsenal will pay this huge transfer fee in instalments, as previously their transfer kitty for this summer was rumored to be around $55 million.

Pepe was unveiled by the Gunners on Thursday and will wear the No.19 shirt, and his new manager Unai Emery seems incredibly excited to welcome the attacker to the Emirates Stadium.

“Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe,” Emery said. “Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I’m delighted he’s joining. He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team.”

Asked about his emotions upon signing for Arsenal, Pepe revealed that he has admired their French players from afar for many years and is delighted to arrive in the Premier League.

“Being here is very emotional because it has not been easy for me. I have come a long way and struggled a lot and so signing for this great club is a big reward,” Pepe said.

The Ivory Coast star burst onto the scene last season at Lille, scoring 22 goals in Ligue 1 as they finished second and qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal’s attack will now boast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Pepe, Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and youngster Eddie Nketiah. Talk about options.

“When I knew I was coming to Arsenal, I immediately thought of the French guys who play here,” Pepe said. “I thought of Ozil, the world champions, Lacazette, Aubameyang and many more. Of course, these are the players who sprang to mind because I used to watch them when I was at Lille. Also, Lacazette used to play for Lyon and so I have had the opportunity to play against him. It will be an honor to play alongside him.”

After hearing about this signing many will point to the fact that the Gunners have been trying to shore up their leaky defense for years, but that’s not Pepe’s problem.

One of the most exciting wingers in the game right now has arrived at Arsenal and this is a huge statement of intent from the club which finished fifth in the Premier League last season, agonizingly missing out on UCL qualification via the league and by losing in the UEFA Europa League final to London rivals Chelsea.

Majority owner Stan Kroenke has been lambasted for failing to spend big money at Arsenal in recent years but after spending a combined $200 million on transfer fees alone on Pepe, Lacazette and Aubameyang, can the Gunners faithful finally cut him some slack?

Probably not.

And that’s probably because Arsenal are still two defensive players away from being a real force in the Premier League this season and beyond. Kieran Tierney could arrive at left back, while the return from injury of Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding will boost their defensive options. But with Laurent Koscielny on his way out, the Gunners still look short of options defensively.

Still, it seems like Emery’s plan is now to win games 6-4 or 5-3 and neutrals everywhere will be keen to watch that with Pepe, Lacazette and Aubameyang in full flow as Dani Ceballos and Mesut Ozil tee them up.

One way or another, it is going to be a lot of fun to watch Arsenal play this season.

MLS give update on expansion situation

St Louis FC
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2019, 11:08 AM EDT
2 Comments

Major League Soccer has issued an update on expansion, and it appears that the Charlotte bid is making a strong case for itself.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber revealed that the league is in “advanced talks” with both St. Louis and Sacramento who many see as the favorites to be awarded teams 28 and 29. Garber also revealed those two teams hope to begin play in MLS in 2022.

At the last MLS board of governors meeting in Los Angeles in April the league was given permission to talk with the groups from Sacramento and St. Louis about a deal, while the board will meet again in December. In the next 30 days they plan to visit both Charlotte and Sacramento after visiting St. Louis two weeks ago.

“We are in very advanced discussions in St. Louis, and we really appreciated the details that they provided,” Garber said in Orlando, speaking from the MLS All-Star Game. “We look forward to continuing those discussions in the weeks and months ahead.”

With no timeframe given for when teams 28-30 will be announced, there is no rush here. But it appears the STL bid led by an ownership group fronted by Enterprise Holdings Foundation president Carolyn Kindle Betz which includes St. Louis FC owners, is way ahead in this race.

It also seems like Charlotte and Sacramento are now level-pegging, which is a little surprising given the fact that billionaire Ron Burkle is now the majority owner fuelling Sacramento Republic’s expansion bid. Garber did say talks with Burkle were “positive” and there is an expectation that both MLS and Sacramento are working through things at a sensible pace.

When asked specifically about STL and Sacramento, Garber revealed that talks are down the line with both but he also revealed that Charlotte’s bid, led by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, is making headway.

“We are in advanced talks with both of them. They are not exclusive talks. Exclusive means we’re not talking to anybody else,” Garber said. “It doesn’t mean anybody’s leapfrogging anybody else. We are in discussions with Charlotte, but we are also in discussions with Sacramento and St. Louis.”

Where has this Charlotte bid come from?

Tepper has spoken before about his aim to have an MLS team play at the Bank of America Stadium downtown, and Carolina Panthers president Tom Glick was former president of New York City FC. It is clear Charlotte is in talks, but not having a soccer-specific stadium may be hurting its plan a little.

“We are primarily in the business of having teams that play in soccer specific stadiums,” Garber said. “His plan does not include one. So it’s not something that we’re running with very quickly until we’re very, very, very comfortable that that could be a different path for us. And we’re intrigued by that path because of the success we’ve been having in Atlanta and in Seattle and [the Chicago Fire’s impending] move down to Soldier Field. … It’s an aspect of his bid that puts it sort of in a different path.”

Whatever happens, MLS will not be short of options when it comes to this round of expansion, or even beyond that as 32 still seems like the “magic number” for the league.

Reports suggest that the bid teams from Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Phoenix Rising FC, San Diego and Raleigh were all in Orlando for meetings with MLS around the ASG, which suggests that potential expansion cities San Antonio, Detroit and Tampa Bay are now out of the picture.

Garber isn’t trying to rush into awarding the next expansion franchises and that is a very good idea for everyone involved.

“These are lifetime decisions for a board to make and for an investor to make,” Garber said. “There’s a process that we go through that is really really time consuming. These are massive commitments at this point. When you get involved in an MLS team now with the [$200 million] expansion fee and the stadium, it’s a minimum of $500 million dollars. And finalizing those deals take time. Both of those teams [St. Louis and Sacramento] are looking at coming in 2022, so we’ve got plenty of time for them to get their projects finalized.”

Pulisic on Chelsea: “I’m really happy”

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2019, 9:53 AM EDT
Christian Pulisic caused quite the stir on Wednesday as the USMNT star scored his first two goals in a Chelsea shirt and also won a penalty kick as they beat Red Bull Salzburg 5-3.

Pulisic, 20, has been cranking through the gears in Chelsea’s preseason friendlies so far but this was by far his best moment with two wonderfully composed finishes early on in Austria.

Frank Lampard raved about Pulisic’s display afterwards, saying he “loved the nature” of his goals and that the USMNT youngster can “be a big player” for Chelsea.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Chelsea TV, Pulisic revealed how much he is enjoying playing for Lampard’s side as the Blues have one more preseason friendly to go before they kick off their new Premier League season at Manchester United next Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

“I’m really happy to get the win, and to score my first goals for Chelsea was really great,” Pulisic said. “We were clinical and got the lead early so that helped. All these matches are helping us prepare for the season that is coming up, we’re gaining our fitness back, we’re feeling really good and we’re excited for the start.”

Pulisic then praised the midfielders alongside him, as Ross Barkley found him with an incredible long-range pass for the Americans second goal against Salzburg.

It is safe to say Pulisic is looking forward to the kind of service he can expect on a regular basis at Chelsea.

“I wasn’t even sure he was going to see me! That was the one I kind of received with my face, it was funny, but what an amazing pass and obviously I did the rest,” Pulisic said. “Our midfield has amazing quality, and the passes they can make and the movement in there is really good. It helps me so much with my game. I’m really enjoying my football at the moment. Being at a new club is amazing, I’m really happy to be here, and the guys have been really welcoming. I have enjoyed every moment of it so far.”

It is safe to say that Pulisic is handling the weight of expectation on his shoulders, as Chelsea hope he can feel some of the considerable void left by Eden Hazard‘s departure. Hazard has already said that Pulisic can be a “star” in England and although it is early days, the signs are promising.

Many wondered if he can cope with the increased physicality in the PL and we are about to find out if he can.

The good thing for Pulisic is that the likes of Pedro, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham are also stepping up in preseason as goals and assists will be shared around this season.

Pulisic is playing with a smile on his face and is settling in very well at Chelsea, which is something that will bring a smile to the face of every American soccer fan.

It was questioned whether or not Chelsea would be the right club for him to thrive at, but right now it seems like he has impressed Lampard and his teammates already and it could be a very good fit.

We all know Pulisic is a superstar, but the rest of the world is about to see just how good he really is.