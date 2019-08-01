More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

New Premier League schedule for October released

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2019, 7:54 AM EDT
It is time to update your calendars for October, with schedule changes announced for the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Due to games being selected for UK broadcasters, the dates and times of several encounters have been changed with European action also impacting when PL games are now played.

The marquee matches to be switched include Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, which is now set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 12:30 p.m. ET but it could be moved to Sunday due to Champions League action. Watch this space.

Tottenham’s trip to Liverpool has also been moved, as the game between the two UEFA Champions League finalists from last season will now take place at Anfield on Sunday Oct. 27.

Below is a look at the new dates and times for PL games in October, as the schedule changes for November and December will be released in the coming months.

Saturday 5 October 2019
7:30 a.m. ET: Brighton v Tottenham
12:30 p.m. ET: West Ham v Crystal Palace

Sunday 6 October 2019
9 a.m. ET: Southampton v Chelsea
Time TBD: Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth*
11:30 a.m. ET: Newcastle v Man United
*Moved due to Arsenal’s UEFA Europa League participation

Saturday 19 October 2019
7:30 a.m. ET: Everton v West Ham
12:30 p.m. ET: Man United v Liverpool *
*May move to 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday 20 October because of UEFA Champions League participation the following Tuesday

Sunday 20 October 2019
11:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v Man City*
*May move to 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday 19 October because of UEFA Champions League participation the following Tuesday

Monday 21 October 2019
3 p.m. ET: Sheffield United v Arsenal

Friday 25 October 2019
3 p.m. ET: Southampton v Leicester

Saturday 26 October 2019
7:30 a.m. ET: Man City v Aston Villa
12:30 p.m. ET: Burnley v Chelsea

Sunday 27 October 2019
9 a.m. ET Newcastle v Wolves
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v Crystal Palace*
11:30 a.m. ET: Norwich v Man United*
11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool v Tottenham
*Moved due to UEFA Europa League participation

Villa sign Heaton, Marvelous; Bournemouth add Danjuma

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2019, 8:49 AM EDT
Make that 12 summer signings for Aston Villa, who are having a splendid… sorry, Marvelous time in the transfer market.

Dean Smith’s side have signed goalkeeper Tom Heaton from Burnley for $10 million, while the wonderfully named midfielder Mavelous Nakamba has joined from Club Brugge.

Just marvelous. Okay, sorry, I’ll stop now.

Villa have named signed a brand new starting lineup this summer, and Smith needed to bring in this huge number of players due to a plethora of departures due to contracts ending and loan deals coming to an end. Villa have spent a remarkable $160 million on new players so far this summer. Here’s hoping this is not another Fulham-esque situation…

Speaking about his arrival at Villa Park, Heaton is delighted to bring his experience to a young Villa side.

“There’s momentum here – you could see that from afar. This club got the ball rolling last season and it turned into a huge success story in the second half of the campaign,” Heaton said. “To gain promotion was absolutely brilliant. It’s been a busy window so far – a lot of signings. But it needed to happen with a lot of players having also left the club. The majority of the signings are young, hungry and athletic. It’s a really exciting time for Aston Villa and I’m delighted to be a part of that. Hopefully, I’ll bring a bit of experience to it.”

Heaton should become Villa’s first-choice goalkeeper now, jumping ahead of Jed Steer in the pecking order. The England international will bring a steady head to a new-look and young defensive unit, and Villa have been on the hunt for a goalkeeper for some time. Deals for Neil Etheridge and Jack Butland proved troublesome so Villa turned their attention to Heaton.

As for Marvelous Nakamba, he joins for $13.3 million on a five-year deal and alongside Douglas Luiz he will battle with Jack Grealish, John McGinn and Conor Hourihane for a starting spot in midfield.

Nakamba, 25, will join his former Club Brugge teammates Wesley and Bjorn Engels at Villa as the PL newcomers have raided the Belgian club this summer.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the Premier League – and against the best players in the world in the Premier League. It’s the best league in the world. It’s always been a dream for me to play in the Premier League and to be competing against the best players in the world,” Nakamba said. “I will be trying my best, of course – and I will give everything. I give everything for the team every time. That’s who I am. I fight for the team. I care about helping the team. You will see that.”

The Zimbabwe international is a destructive force in central midfield and he will add a little bit of balance to Villa’s engine room given the mercurial attacking talents of Grealish and McGinn. Smith describes him as being “very mobile, very good in possession and he will fit in with our style of play.”

Bournemouth have also been busy in the transfer market as they signed Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma.

The Dutch winger, 22, has signed from Club Brugge for a fee believed to be $15.7 million and the former PSV Eindhoven and NEC Nijmegen forward will excite Cherries fans.

“Arnaut is another outstanding addition to our squad and I’m delighted that he is an AFC Bournemouth player,” chief executive Neill Blake said. “This is someone we have been tracking for a number of years, who has all the attributes to become a key player for this team. Football is about entertainment and, as a technical, attack-minded player, I’m confident Arnaut will excite our fans and they will enjoy watching him.”

With Danjuma on board, questions will pop up about the future of Ryan Fraser. The Scottish winger has been a real force for Bournemouth over the last two seasons (he scored seven goals and added 14 assists last season) but has just one year left on his current contract. Fraser has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and it is easy to understand why, as only Eden Hazard provided more PL assists than him last season.

Eddie Howe has added young talent to his squad once again this summer with Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey and Phillip Billing also arriving.

Atleti phenom Felix upstages MLS All Stars

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT
It’s not about the result nor even the action, but Major League Soccer’s All-Stars lost their third-straight outing on Wednesday, a 3-0 defeat to Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Really, though, it’s about Joao Felix, the 19-year-old $140 million star who posted a goal and an assist in just over a half hour of play.

The All Stars had most of the ball and few of the chances, with Marcos Llorente and Diego Costa joining the score sheet during a wet match in Orlando.

Llorente took a back heel from impressive 19-year-old Rodrigo Riquelme and finished his chance to make it 1-0, but Felix’s second half was the story.

Felix tore into a bouncing ball to swerve a shot off Nick Rimando and into the goal, then sent a delightful ball through to Costa for a suave finish deep in stoppage time.

History of MLS All Star Game
1996: East 3-2 West
1997: East 5-4 West
1998: USA 6-1 World
1999: East 4-6 West
2000: East 9-4 West
2001: East 6-6 West
2002: MLS 3-2 USMNT
2003: MLS 3-1 Chivas Guadalajara
2004: East 3-2 West
2005: MLS 4-1 Fulham
2006: MLS 1-0 Chelsea
2007: MLS 2-0 Celtic
2008: MLS 3-2 West Ham United
2009: MLS 1-1 Everton (Everton wins in PKs)
2010: MLS 2-5 Manchester United
2011: MLS 0-4 Manchester United
2012: MLS 3-2 Chelsea
2013: MLS 1-3 AS Roma
2014: MLS 2-1 Bayern Munich
2015: MLS 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
2016: MLS 1-2 Arsenal
2017: MLS 1-1 (2-4 PKs) Real Madrid
2018: MLS 1-1 (3-5 PKs) Juventus
2019: MLS 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Europa League preview: Wolves prepare for odd digs

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT
Wolves bring a 2-0 lead into the second leg of its Europa League tie with Crusaders FC, but will have an unusual experience in Belfast.

For one thing, the Northern Irish club plays on turf. For another, the Seaview Stadium holds fewer than 3,400.

“Let’s see how they adapt,” said Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo. “They don’t have a lot of experience but they assure me that with water it is almost like a natural grass.”

Wolves will not have new signing Patrick Cutrone in Belfast, but will have the crew which qualified for the UEL and has the side 90 minutes from the third qualifying round and a date with either Czech side Jablonek or Armenia’s Pyunik.

It’s one of a bevy of UEL second legs set for Thursday, with one in Wednesday’s book: Molde beat Cukaricki 3-1.

Women’s World Cup will expand to 32 team in 2023

Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
The Women’s World Cup is ready to expand, in a move which certainly benefit the confederation which landed seven of the eight quarterfinalists at this summer’s tournament.

The 2023 tournament will include 32 teams, and the short-term results will be more growth of the game worldwide as well as a few more blowouts in the group stage.

The tournament expansion also means the end of poor third-place teams getting spots in the knockout rounds.

According to FIFA, “The expansion reaches far beyond the eight additional participating teams; It means that, from now on, dozens more member associations will organie their women’s football program knowing they have a realistic chance of qualifying. The FIFA Women’s World Cup is the most powerful trigger for the professionalization of the women’s game, but it comes but once every four years and is only the top of a much greater pyramid.”

The big winners here are Europe and CONCACAF teams not named USA and Canada.