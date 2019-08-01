Pulisic on Chelsea: “I’m really happy”

Christian Pulisic caused quite the stir on Wednesday as the USMNT star scored his first two goals in a Chelsea shirt and also won a penalty kick as they beat Red Bull Salzburg 5-3.

Pulisic, 20, has been cranking through the gears in Chelsea’s preseason friendlies so far but this was by far his best moment with two wonderfully composed finishes early on in Austria.

Frank Lampard raved about Pulisic’s display afterwards, saying he “loved the nature” of his goals and that the USMNT youngster can “be a big player” for Chelsea.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Chelsea TV, Pulisic revealed how much he is enjoying playing for Lampard’s side as the Blues have one more preseason friendly to go before they kick off their new Premier League season at Manchester United next Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

“I’m really happy to get the win, and to score my first goals for Chelsea was really great,” Pulisic said. “We were clinical and got the lead early so that helped. All these matches are helping us prepare for the season that is coming up, we’re gaining our fitness back, we’re feeling really good and we’re excited for the start.”

Christian Pulisic so far:

20' – GOAL

22' – Won a penalty

28' – GOAL pic.twitter.com/gYWHPDOzfy — ESPN (@espn) July 31, 2019

Pulisic then praised the midfielders alongside him, as Ross Barkley found him with an incredible long-range pass for the Americans second goal against Salzburg.

It is safe to say Pulisic is looking forward to the kind of service he can expect on a regular basis at Chelsea.

“I wasn’t even sure he was going to see me! That was the one I kind of received with my face, it was funny, but what an amazing pass and obviously I did the rest,” Pulisic said. “Our midfield has amazing quality, and the passes they can make and the movement in there is really good. It helps me so much with my game. I’m really enjoying my football at the moment. Being at a new club is amazing, I’m really happy to be here, and the guys have been really welcoming. I have enjoyed every moment of it so far.”

It is safe to say that Pulisic is handling the weight of expectation on his shoulders, as Chelsea hope he can feel some of the considerable void left by Eden Hazard‘s departure. Hazard has already said that Pulisic can be a “star” in England and although it is early days, the signs are promising.

Many wondered if he can cope with the increased physicality in the PL and we are about to find out if he can.

The good thing for Pulisic is that the likes of Pedro, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham are also stepping up in preseason as goals and assists will be shared around this season.

Pulisic is playing with a smile on his face and is settling in very well at Chelsea, which is something that will bring a smile to the face of every American soccer fan.

It was questioned whether or not Chelsea would be the right club for him to thrive at, but right now it seems like he has impressed Lampard and his teammates already and it could be a very good fit.

We all know Pulisic is a superstar, but the rest of the world is about to see just how good he really is.

