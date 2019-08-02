Newcastle adds mercurial Saint-Maximin, Dutch back Willems

With the transfer window shutting in just five days, a number of rumors that have seen constant play over the past few weeks seem to be thinning, but a few teams continue to add ahead of Deadline Day.

Everton is one of the latter, and the Toffees appear close to securing a highly coveted young player who could come in and help immediately. Juventus striker Moise Kean is on his way to Goodison Park, according to Gianluca Di Marzio staffer Fabrizio Romano.

Kean has been linked to Everton for quite a while but it seemed Juventus was keen to keep him around with Mario Mandzukic aging and Gonzalo Higuain coming off a poor loan spell at Chelsea. With Paulo Dybala also linked with an exit, it’s odd that Juventus would be willing to green-light the sale of Kean, but it seems his time in Turin could be coming to an end.

The 19-year-old would be a fabulous addition for Everton who boasts just Cenk Tosun, Oumar Niasse, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at striker. Kean scored six goals in 13 Serie A appearances last season, seeing most of his time coming at the end of the campaign, bagging all six of his scores through March and April, earning a spot in Italy’s squad and scoring twice in March Euro qualifiers.

Manchester United may have sealed a move for Harry Maguire, making the Leicester City defender the most expensive in the world, but they could be sweating another signing as Paulo Dybala has reportedly told Juventus he has no interest in moving to Old Trafford.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, passed on by Football Italia, Dybala is involved in a proposed swap deal for Romelu Lukaku, and while all agreements are completed, Dybala does not wish to move to Manchester United, putting the entire deal at risk.

The reason, in the report, is that United’s style does not suit the Argentine and that he wishes for a more attacking team like Paris Saint-Germain or Inter. Dyaba, according to the report, has not yet spoken to head coach Maurizio Sarri about his role in the team, but he has appeared in at least 30 games in all of his four seasons at thee club, so he figures to be an important player for The Old Lady this season.

Like Manchester United, Tottenham could also miss out on a target, although this could represent a much bigger miss for Spurs on a player they have been linked to for over a year.

Fulham hybrid wide player Ryan Sessegnon was thought to be headed to Spurs from the start of the summer, a player who has been linked to the Champions League finalists since at least last summer. The transfer, however, has dragged on with Fulham looking to secure top dollar for their teenage star.

Sessegnon had a poor season last campaign in his first full Premier League season, looking out of depth at times in top flight matches. Still, he is two seasons removed from his 16 goal, eight assist Championship campaign that saw him nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year and is a player that has enamored Tottenham since his early teenage years.

The question surrounding Sessegnon currently is the status of Danny Rose, who Spurs has reportedly tried to sell all summer to no avail and whose roster status could affect the purchase of Sessegnon, rumors have suggested. Rose has finally rejoined the squad for the end of preseason after skipping the Asia tour and the possibility he starts the season with the club is growing every passing day. Still, according to the London Evening Standard, the two transactions for now remain separate.

Will Spurs pull the trigger? Fulham boss Scott Parker thinks time is running out, saying, “Obviously I have read the speculation. Will it affect him? That would be up to Ryan. It is not as if the phone has been ringing off the hook, a bid every other day for him and Fulham are turning it down, for him to have the hump. I had this too as a young player. But if there is one good thing about the transfer window it is that come 5 o’clock next week when the door shuts, he can’t go anywhere.”

Sessegnon has a hamstring injury that has left him out of Fulham’s preseason preparations, and it remains to be seen whether he will continue as a White, having rebuffed all contract negotiations with the club to this point.

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek was one of the Dutch side’s more underrated players during the Champions League run last season. Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong received many of the plaudits, but the creative van de Beek was one of their best attacking players all season long.

Despite less transfer rumor noise than his more popular teammates, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder confirmed he has been the subject of interest from Real Madrid.“Yes, Real Madrid are interested in me, but you are going very fast,” van de Beek said in his pre-match media obligations ahead of the club’s season opener against Vitesse tomorrow. “I don’t want to talk about what’s there or what is not, now I want to be focused on the match (for Ajax) against Vitesse.”

Over the last two Eredivisie seasons, van de Beek has made 68 league appearances, scoring 20 goals and assisting 16 more. Most impressively, he was spectacular in the latter stages of the Champions League against the biggest clubs in the world, scoring goals against Juventus and Tottenham while picking up assists in games against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

