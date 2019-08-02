Newcastle adds mercurial Saint-Maximin, Dutch back Willems

Newcastle has now filled three needs in the transfer market window, taking on combustible wizard Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice and loaning Dutch international leftback Jetro Willems from Eintracht Frankfurt.
Saint-Maximin, 22, is known for his many tricks and adventurous dribbles, and will be expected to fill the void left by Ayoze Perez. The fee is expected to climb above $22 million, and the player is comparable to former Newcastle fan favorite Hatem Ben Arfa in both skill and attitude, having had some issues with Patrick Vieira at Nice last season.
The young right wing has 11 goals and 14 assists in 74 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit, and was Nice’s second-best rated player last season according to WhoScored.com. His 4.2 successful dribbles per game ranked second in Ligue 1, behind only… Ben Arfa.
At 25, Willems is a candidate for Newcastle to buy after the season and also would give Steve Bruce some flexibility going to a back four, as Paul Dummett has been a decent left center back in a 3-5-2 but not so good at out-and-out LB.
Here’s how the Magpies could line up in both a 3-4-3 and 4-2-3-1 next season if no more players arrive at St. James’ Park.
It’s going to be challenging and it’s foolish to expect anything different, but comparing Harry Maguire‘s first full season as world record defender to Virgil Van Dijk is a tough way to go about evaluating the former Leicester City man’s gigantic move to Manchester United.
First and foremost, Van Dijk was the missing piece of Jurgen Klopp‘s master plan and turned a very good team into an elite one.
Maguire is just one step back, albeit a $103 million one, for a wobbly Manchester United who could’ve really used this player back when Jose Mourinho specifically wanted him for his system.
Statistically, there are a few others difficult aspects of this comparison thanks to Van Dijk engineering his move during the January window and playing a half-season with Saints before going to Anfield.
Let’s just choose their final full seasons with their previous Premier League employers (even if that is flawed thanks to a long-term injury for Van Dijk).
Maguire is 26, and will be moving to United at the same age that Van Dijk split St. Mary’s for Anfield.
Both players were instantly set to become the defensive centerpieces for their new sides, and Van Dijk had better tackles and interception numbers before the move, Maguire’s passing numbers were superior.
Van Dijk then saw his touches explode on a better team, and you have to remember we’re comparing Maguire to a player who became a Ballon d’Or candidate upon joining his new team. It’s unfair to expect the numbers to be close at this point.
Maguire is one of the better long ball playing center backs in the game, and his passing numbers should rival Van Dijk’s once he settles into his new digs.
But he’s also going to have gigantic expectations hoisted upon him, especially considering he was the 14th ranked center back in the Premier League (min. 15 appearances) last season, not too far ahead of partner Jonny Evans. For comparison, Van Dijk and Joel Matip were one and two. You can imagine which one is pulling up the other in each case.
What Maguire represents, however, is Red Devils chairman Ed Woodward acknowledging that he had been negligent at the back, failing to sign proven Premier League commodities to play in front of David De Gea.
And Maguire will give Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw the freedom to maraud — something Maguire doesn’t hate doing from time-to-time — and give larger measures of confidence to the midfielders in front of him.
The prices of the transfer market are now insane and a new normal. Gone are the days when $10 million could land a big club a big player, as the Premier League’s money allow teams like Leicester City to play hardball.
Finally, perhaps it’s wrong to compare the two players given that Maguire’s fee is subject to the English player tax, which isn’t a real thing but also the reason we’ve seen nutty fees for any player who brings significant Three Lions experience or hope (See: Barkley, Ross and Drinkwater, Danny).
All summer down, just one week to go. It’s almost here.
With seven days remaining until the start of the new Premier League season, we take a look at the likely candidates for the Europa League spots. Finishing seventh in the table often earns a club a spot in the Europa League, as it did for Wolverhampton Wanderers last campaign in the club’s return to Premier League action.
Thanks to an impressive – and surprising – seventh place result last season, Wolves are currently involved in Europa League qualifying, blitzing past Northern Irish side Crusaders 5-1 on aggregate. That has set them up with a two-legged matchup against Armenian club Pyunik Erevan, with potential victory putting them into the playoff round.
So, who could challenge for seventh place next season? Will it be Wolves again, building themselves as perennial contenders? Will it be someone who just missed out last season? Or will it be someone new who makes a significant jump from last season? Here are the likely candidates.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Obviously, having secured seventh last year, Wolves are a strong candidate to find themselves back in the Europa League. They appear better equipped than many of the mid-table sides of the last few years to wind up in European play, as last year’s qualifiers Burnley appeared overmatched by the additional fixtures and heavy travel.
This Wolves team is deep and dangerous, and Raul Jimenez has carried his spectacular form with him through the summer and straight through to this season. The Mexican international already has a pair of goals, scoring a brace in the 4-1 clincher over Crusaders on the road.
While the club didn’t add much new other than 21-year-old striker Patrick Cutrone from AC Milan, they spent big to keep Jimenez and Leander Dendonker around permanently, securing long-term squad squad strength. Wolves challenged every Premier League side last season and could win on any given day, meaning they should be right in the thick of things again this coming season.
Everton
The Toffees finished eighth last season, missing out on European play by a measly three points. While they still have holes to fill, Everton has done well to secure Andre Gomes permanently, and they picked up a quality addition in Fabian Delph, a player transformed by Pep Guardiola. If they can get Moise Kean over the line, the Toffees would have to be considered one of the more improved Premier League sides at great transfer value.
The Toffees can only make the jump, however, if they improve against the top sides. Whereas Wolves felt threatening on any given day, Everton was poor against the Premier League’s best teams. They made a charge down the stretch by beating Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal all in a row through March and April, but otherwise found little success against those finishing in the top six.
Leicester City
The Foxes have been a firm mid-table side ever since shocking the world by winning the Premier League title, and it speaks to the club’s front office that they have not faded after that fateful season. Selling Harry Maguire will provide the club with a massive windfall despite the departure of a spectacular player and rock-solid base, and should they figure how to reinvest soon, Leicester City could see a return to European play.
The loss of Maguire will be softened by smart additions in Caglar Soyuncu and Filip Benkovic, both of whom could make a legitimate run at a consistent place in the starting lineup despite their young age. Benkovic especially is a bright prospect and could help the Foxes hit the ground running.
The permanent acquisition of James Maddison will help maintain their 51-goal haul from last season, and if Kelechi Iheanacho can finally make the leap to a dangerous, everyday Premier League striker, this could be a dual-threat club.
West Ham United
A 10th place finish last season was somewhat disappointing for a Hammers squad that bursted with talent but struggled mightily with consistency. The club suffered through four separate winless runs of three matches or greater, with a four-match losing streak to start the season and a three-match losing streak in early April giving their final table position a somewhat false negative. Still, there is no doubt that Manuel Pellegrini must keep the ship steadied this season if West Ham wishes to challenge for a spot in Europe.
West Ham secured one of the glitzier signings of the summer by swooping in for striker Sebastian Haller whose 20-goal haul for Eintracht Frankfurt last season catapulted him towards the top of the striker wish lists for many clubs. With a pair of goalkeepers brought in on free transfers to give Lukasz Fabianski and Adrien something to think about, the club did well to target needs.
Still, the loss of Marko Arnautovic will be felt, and if Pablo Fornals can’t adequately replace the Austrian, there will be something missing from West Ham’s attack that could threaten any attempt at improved consistency.
On the outside looking in:
Watford – a dangerous squad at times but has been absent in the transfer market this summer
Bournemouth – didn’t do enough this offseason to fix massive defensive issues.
Crystal Palace – another team capable of pulling out a result on any day, but they have done next to nothing this summer except extend the Zaha saga, leaving them extremely vulnerable
Southampton – A much-improved side that was brought down last season by a brutal start to the campaign, but even if they avoid the early slump the leaky defense was not addressed this summer.
With the transfer window shutting in just five days, a number of rumors that have seen constant play over the past few weeks seem to be thinning, but a few teams continue to add ahead of Deadline Day.
Everton is one of the latter, and the Toffees appear close to securing a highly coveted young player who could come in and help immediately. Juventus striker Moise Kean is on his way to Goodison Park, according to Gianluca Di Marzio staffer Fabrizio Romano.
Kean has been linked to Everton for quite a while but it seemed Juventus was keen to keep him around with Mario Mandzukic aging and Gonzalo Higuain coming off a poor loan spell at Chelsea. With Paulo Dybala also linked with an exit, it’s odd that Juventus would be willing to green-light the sale of Kean, but it seems his time in Turin could be coming to an end.
The 19-year-old would be a fabulous addition for Everton who boasts just Cenk Tosun, Oumar Niasse, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at striker. Kean scored six goals in 13 Serie A appearances last season, seeing most of his time coming at the end of the campaign, bagging all six of his scores through March and April, earning a spot in Italy’s squad and scoring twice in March Euro qualifiers.
Manchester United may have sealed a move for Harry Maguire, making the Leicester City defender the most expensive in the world, but they could be sweating another signing as Paulo Dybala has reportedly told Juventus he has no interest in moving to Old Trafford.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, passed on by Football Italia, Dybala is involved in a proposed swap deal for Romelu Lukaku, and while all agreements are completed, Dybala does not wish to move to Manchester United, putting the entire deal at risk.
The reason, in the report, is that United’s style does not suit the Argentine and that he wishes for a more attacking team like Paris Saint-Germain or Inter. Dyaba, according to the report, has not yet spoken to head coach Maurizio Sarri about his role in the team, but he has appeared in at least 30 games in all of his four seasons at thee club, so he figures to be an important player for The Old Lady this season.
Like Manchester United, Tottenham could also miss out on a target, although this could represent a much bigger miss for Spurs on a player they have been linked to for over a year.
Fulham hybrid wide player Ryan Sessegnon was thought to be headed to Spurs from the start of the summer, a player who has been linked to the Champions League finalists since at least last summer. The transfer, however, has dragged on with Fulham looking to secure top dollar for their teenage star.
Sessegnon had a poor season last campaign in his first full Premier League season, looking out of depth at times in top flight matches. Still, he is two seasons removed from his 16 goal, eight assist Championship campaign that saw him nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year and is a player that has enamored Tottenham since his early teenage years.
The question surrounding Sessegnon currently is the status of Danny Rose, who Spurs has reportedly tried to sell all summer to no avail and whose roster status could affect the purchase of Sessegnon, rumors have suggested. Rose has finally rejoined the squad for the end of preseason after skipping the Asia tour and the possibility he starts the season with the club is growing every passing day. Still, according to the London Evening Standard, the two transactions for now remain separate.
Will Spurs pull the trigger? Fulham boss Scott Parker thinks time is running out, saying, “Obviously I have read the speculation. Will it affect him? That would be up to Ryan. It is not as if the phone has been ringing off the hook, a bid every other day for him and Fulham are turning it down, for him to have the hump. I had this too as a young player. But if there is one good thing about the transfer window it is that come 5 o’clock next week when the door shuts, he can’t go anywhere.”
Sessegnon has a hamstring injury that has left him out of Fulham’s preseason preparations, and it remains to be seen whether he will continue as a White, having rebuffed all contract negotiations with the club to this point.
Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek was one of the Dutch side’s more underrated players during the Champions League run last season. Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong received many of the plaudits, but the creative van de Beek was one of their best attacking players all season long.
Despite less transfer rumor noise than his more popular teammates, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder confirmed he has been the subject of interest from Real Madrid.“Yes, Real Madrid are interested in me, but you are going very fast,” van de Beek said in his pre-match media obligations ahead of the club’s season opener against Vitesse tomorrow. “I don’t want to talk about what’s there or what is not, now I want to be focused on the match (for Ajax) against Vitesse.”
Over the last two Eredivisie seasons, van de Beek has made 68 league appearances, scoring 20 goals and assisting 16 more. Most impressively, he was spectacular in the latter stages of the Champions League against the biggest clubs in the world, scoring goals against Juventus and Tottenham while picking up assists in games against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.
The final weekend without Premier League football is here!
Teams face their final tests before the new campaign begins next weekend, and there are some fun preseason matchups to look forward to. Every team has a match of some kind over the next three days with the season on the horizon.
First off, the Community Shield takes place on Sunday between Premier League winners Manchester City and second-place finishers Liverpool. The Reds have an opportunity to start the season with some silverware and exact some sliver of revenge for the near-miss last season.
Manchester United will head to Wales to meet Italian side AC Milan. The Red Devils have reportedly completed a deal for Harry Maguire, and while the England international won’t be in tow, the squad will be boosted. In addition, there could be even heavier competition for the center-back positions, so all eyes could be on the likes of Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, and the rest of the defensive line in the unit’s final chance to prove their worth.
Chelsea visits German side Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday with Christian Pulisic looking for another glittering performance after his two-goal showing against RB Salzburg. On Sunday, Arsenal takes on Messi-less Barcelona at the Camp Nou with Nicolas Pepe possibly in contention for his Gunners debut, while Spurs host Inter Milan with the hopes of staying healthy before the start of the Premier League season.
Friday
Bournemouth v. Lazio Brighton & Hove Albion v. Valencia Leicester City v. Atalanta
Saturday
Bournemouth v. Lyon
RB Leipzig v. Aston Villa
Burnley v. Parma
Borussia Monchengladbach v. Chelsea
Crystal Palace v. Hertha Berlin
Werder Bremen v. Everton
Manchester United v. AC Milan (Cardiff, Wales) Newcastle United v. St. Etienne Norwich City v. Toulouse
Stade de Reims v. Sheffield United
Southampton v. Koln Watford v. Real Sociedad West Ham United v. Athletic Bilbao
Sunday
Liverpool v. Manchester City (Wembley Stadium – Community Shield)
Barcelona v. Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur v. Inter Milan