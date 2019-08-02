Report: Maguire to Manchester United complete for world-record fee

According to a report by The Telegraph’s John Percy and Sam Wallace, Manchester United has finally completed a deal for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, making him the most expensive defender in the world.

The deal is for a reported $103 million plus add-ons, surpassing the $91 million Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk a year and a half ago. The BBC has corroborated the report, along with the Press Association, although both claim the Maguire deal is for $97 million, slightly undershooting The Telegraph’s financial figure. ESPN is also reporting a completed deal, although a number was not given.

Maguire was left out of the Leicester City squad for tonight’s pre-season match against Serie A side Atalanta due to the transfer speculation, and now there is likely just a medical for the 26-year-old to officially complete the transfer.

This transfer saga has taken twists and turns this summer, with multiple reports of agreed fees often followed by other reports that the two sides were “miles apart.” Still, it always seemed likely that Manchester United would find a way to make it happen, and the Red Devils will add to the crowded defensive ranks.

At Old Trafford, Maguire will compete with Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, and Axel Tuanzebe for time at center-back. Eric Bailly is also in the mix, although the Ivorian has struggled with injuries and is expected to miss the first few months after knee surgery.

Maguire would become the third signing of the summer for Manchester United, following Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

