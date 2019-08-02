More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Reports: Bojan, Ola Kamara up for MLS moves

By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT
DC United is making a huge push for the Eastern Conference and beyond.

The Washington Post’s Steven Goff says the Black-and-Red may be bringing Ola Kamara back to Major League Soccer from the Chinese Super League.

When it comes to MLS, Kamara has simply scored goals. The 29-year-old has bagged 48 in three MLS seasons spent between Columbus and the LA Galaxy.

Goff reports that the transfer fee to bring Kamara back Stateside is $2.5 million, and that DC also has to send a quarter of a million dollars to Colorado for the top spot in the allocation order.

Multiple reports out of Quebec say that the Impact are looking to make a huge splash in attack, again, adding Bojan Krkic to the squad.

Bojan, 28, is four seasons removed from his 7-goal Premier League campaign with Stoke City.

He’s had trouble firing since that point, with just six goals between three seasons spent between Mainz, Alaves, and Stoke.

Seeing what Carles Gil has done with New England, though, you cannot help but think Bojan has the skill set to light the East on fire.

Both teams are amongst eight still very much in the race to finish first in the East. Kamara to DC is a near-automatic hit. If Montreal can clear room to add Bojan to an attack with Saphir Taidir, Orji Okwonkwo, and the returning Ignacio Piatti, then look out for the Impact.

Americans Abroad: Championship and 2.Bundesliga primer

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT
Plenty of focus over the next few weeks will be given to the many Americans playing in the Premier League and Bundesliga, but the seasons of several USMNT prospects, alumni, or current players in the lower levels are already underway.

We already showed you Julian Green’s terrific goal for 2.Bundesliga side Gruether Furth on Friday. Here is a list of several other Yanks to monitor this season in Europe.

English Championship

Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic — The Latics purchased Robinson from Everton, and USMNT fans will be hoping the left back continues to grow with full-time duty in England’s second tier.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — Reading also liked what it saw from the gumption-filled American center back, and Frank Lampard has shipped the former New York Red Bull out for a second stint.

Andrija Novakovich, Reading — A loan stint in the Eredivisie saw goals in bunches, but some cold streaks. Can he earn regular playing time at his parent club?

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The Tigers captain has been a mainstay in England, and has performed well when called upon by the national team. He just hasn’t been called too often.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — The longtime Stoke City man just signed a deal to return to the R’s.

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Will the creative midfielder rebound from his summer injury to impress new manager Phillip Cocu.

Tim Ream, Fulham — The longtime defender is back with the Cottagers following relegation to the second tier.

Luca De La Torre, Fulham — At 21, he’ll have a chance to impress Scott Parker. Relegation was good to the young center midfielder.

Also of note: Cameron Carter-Vickers is currently with Spurs, as he’s yet to play in preseason due to injury. He’s been linked with a loan to Leeds United after spending last season on loan to Swansea City and Ipswich Town. There’s also Lynden Gooch at Sunderland, still in League One after failing in a bid to reclaim a place in the Championship. Gboly Ariyibi of Nottingham Forest is reportedly wanted by Motherwell after a loan stint there last season. QPR’s Giles Phillips has been loaned to League One’s Wycombe Wanderers.

2.Bundesliga

Green, Greuther Furth — In addition to Friday’s goal, he’s gone 90 in both of Furth’s matches so far this season.

Khiry Shelton, Paderborn — He’s yet to appear in a match through two matches this season, but made two sub appearances last season.

Kevin Lankford, FC St. Pauli — The 20-year-old left winger is yet to appear for FCSP through two weeks.

Bobby Wood, Hamburg — The same is true for Wood, who went on loan to Hannover 96 last season.

There are several other dual nationals, like Ken Gipson of Sandhausen, but they are not yet on the USMNT radar.

Messi suspended three matches for criticizing CONMEBOL

Photo by Ricardo Botelho/LatinContent via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT
CONMEBOL has bravely suspended the world’s best player for three matches, all friendlies he may have opted to skip anyway.

Lionel Messi called the confederation corrupt during the Copa America, saying that CONMEBOL wanted host nation Brazil to advance to the final.

Messi was also fined $50,000 for the words, according to Goal.com, which came after a match in which he was given a comical red card which somehow withstood video review.

He was initially fined just $1,500, which was laughed off around the world. Messi earns about $2 million a week through salary, endorsements, and bonuses.

The friendlies against Chile, Mexico, and Germany are all hosted outside of Argentina. The first two are in the United States and the third is in Dortmund, and Messi’s absence is sure to thrill organizers and attendees alike.

Oh, and he’ll be back to face Brazil in Saudi Arabia. Funny thing, that.

Barcelona supporters, meanwhile, are probably thrilled.

Everton add Ivory Coast midfielder to help fill Gueye hole

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Everton feels its found its replacement for Idrissa Gana Gueye, who left for Paris Saint-Germain.

The man’s name is Jean-Philippe Gbamin, a 23-year-old from Mainz who can also play center back and cost the Toffees about $7 million less than the $36.5 PSG paid for Gueye.

“I’m excited because Everton is a great club here in England with a big history and ambition so I didn’t think for more than a moment – I wanted to come here,” Gbamin said.

“I like to go in the duels. I like to run a lot and tackle. I also pass good and have a good transition. All the rest, the fans will see. I will give everything on the pitch.”

He chipped in two goals and an assist in 31 matches last season, and is a steady passer who ranked near the top of Mainz’s leaders last season.

A French youth international, Gbamin has now been capped nine times by the Ivory Coast. He had an assist in three appearances during Les Elephants‘ quarterfinal run at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres suspended 10 games

Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Associated PressAug 2, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres has been suspended 10 games by Major League Soccer after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The league handed down the suspension Friday, two days before Seattle hosts Sporting Kansas City. The Sounders currently sit in second place in the Western Conference standings.

Along with the suspension, Torres has been fined 20% of his annual salary. According to the MLS Players Association database, Torres is scheduled to make a base salary of $670,000 and guaranteed compensation of $740,000 for this season.

Torres may not participate in team training or use team facilities during his suspension. He may train with Seattle’s USL affiliate two weeks prior to the first MLS game he’s eligible to play – Sept. 29 against San Jose.

Torres has appeared in 15 matches and started 11 for Seattle this season. He has played 1,035 minutes this season, eighth on Seattle’s roster.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports