Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres suspended 10 games

Associated PressAug 2, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres has been suspended 10 games by Major League Soccer after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The league handed down the suspension Friday, two days before Seattle hosts Sporting Kansas City. The Sounders currently sit in second place in the Western Conference standings.

Along with the suspension, Torres has been fined 20% of his annual salary. According to the MLS Players Association database, Torres is scheduled to make a base salary of $670,000 and guaranteed compensation of $740,000 for this season.

Torres may not participate in team training or use team facilities during his suspension. He may train with Seattle’s USL affiliate two weeks prior to the first MLS game he’s eligible to play – Sept. 29 against San Jose.

Torres has appeared in 15 matches and started 11 for Seattle this season. He has played 1,035 minutes this season, eighth on Seattle’s roster.

MLS Weekend Preview: Prairie dog plague hits Rapids game

AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File
By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT
Well, this is not where we believed we’d begin the Major League Soccer weekend preview, but such is life after the All-Star Game, we guess.

The Colorado Rapids had to cancel a fireworks display and restrict stadium parking for Saturday’s match against Montreal due to, wait for it, the plague.

Prairie dog colonies in the area are dealing with plague-infested fleas, and authorities think it’s wise to keep the tailgating on asphalt lots.

As for the fireworks, fleas love fireworks. Kidding, of course. Our best wishes to the people of Colorado for safety and health.

Atlanta United v. LA Galaxy – 5 p.m. ET Saturday

Already across the country, the Galaxy won’t have Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the fold due to yellow card accumulation against a Five Stripes team which hasn’t lost at home since April.

Atlanta is three points off the top of the East and is a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinalist. It also has the Campeones Cup against Club America later this month.

“We want to improve and want to be on top of every game and at the end also on top of the league, especially in our conference at the end of the season,” de Boer said, via AJC.com. “It’s our goal. It’s looking right. We are a team, and we want to be a top team. That means we want to play our best every week.  That’s how top teams work.”

New York Red Bulls v. Toronto FC – 6 p.m. ET Saturday

Both TFC and RBNY are in the thick of the race for the top spot in the East despite lengthy dry spells during this campaign.

Saturday’s match at Red Bull Arena will have the big names to provide fireworks (and probably no prairie dogs): Alejandro Pozuelo, Jozy Altidore, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Kaku… it should be a beauty.

Toronto is seven points out of first and two back of the Red Bulls heading into Saturday’s match.

The rest

New England v. LAFC – 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday
Orlando v. FC Dallas – 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday
FC Cincinnati v. Vancouver Whitecaps – 8 p.m. ET Saturday
Colorado v. Montreal – 9 p.m. ET Saturday
Houston v. Chicago – 9 p.m. ET Saturday
Real Salt Lake v. NYCFC – 10 p.m. ET Saturday
San Jose v. Columbus – 10 p.m. ET Saturday
Minnesota United v. Portland – 4 p.m. ET Sunday
DC United v. Philadelphia – 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday
Seattle v. Sporting KC – 10 p.m. ET Sunday

USMNT’s Green scores distance rip against FC St. Pauli (video)

Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT
USMNT midfielder Julian Green scored his first goal of the young season, going 90 minutes for the second-straight game during Greuther Furth’s 3-1 defeat of St. Pauli at the Millerntor on Friday.

Green, still just 24, picked up the ball from well outside the 18 and hit a sweet strike into the upper reaches of the goal to salt away the result in Hamburg.

He’s into his third season with the 2.Bundesliga outfit, and has registered eight goals and four assists in 56 matches.

Green is a name to watch as Gregg Berhalter names his squad for the USMNT’s September friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay. The coach will not be limited by the international calendar when it comes to where he pulls players.

Community Shield preview: Man City v. Liverpool

Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT
It’s rare that Pep Guardiola shows if his feathers are ruffled, but Friday saw the Manchester City manager rebel against criticism from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds’ manager has continuously downplayed Liverpool’s spending power as Liverpool has failed to land a marquee target this summer, pointing to Man City and Paris Saint-Germain as clubs who can spend every window.

And Guardiola, who was outspent by Klopp last season, admits that the comments got under his skin. From The Manchester Evening News:

“It bothers me. Of course it bothers me, because it’s not true that we spend £200million in every transfer market,” said Guardiola. “That is not true. So it’s Liverpool, you’ll never walk alone, so it’s not a small team. It’s Liverpool. So of course I don’t like it, because it’s not true.”

Klopp, it must be said, has had trouble giving consistent answers about the summer, beginning the window with an admission that he was wrong in saying big transfer fees would not become the norm.

And Liverpool has not been playing well in the run-up to Sunday’s Community Shield against City. The lack of goals isn’t a major surprise given that preseason has mostly lacked Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino, but the Reds are also defending poorly.

All are back for the Shield fight, and City will only be missing Fernandinho who is still building back to fitness after Brazil’s Copa America run.

And Pep is ready, perhaps with a little extra fire from Klopp under an engine which is always running pretty hot anyway.

The thrillers between Man City and Liverpool get a new twist this season with the former’s addition of Rodri, who looks every bit the player for a Guardiola system.

He, as well as the dogged legs of Liverpool’s trident, will probably be the difference on Sunday if City scoops up its first bit of silverware.

Sunday’s match-up will also show us how far this rivalry has come in recent seasons, as it certainly has the feel of a barometer match for the 2019-20 campaign. Who will lay claim to the shield: the Champions League victors or the domestic treble winners?

Newcastle adds mercurial Saint-Maximin, Dutch back Willems

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT
Newcastle has now filled three needs in the transfer market window, taking on combustible wizard Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice and loaning Dutch international leftback Jetro Willems from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Saint-Maximin, 22, is known for his many tricks and adventurous dribbles, and will be expected to fill the void left by Ayoze Perez. The fee is expected to climb above $22 million, and the player is comparable to former Newcastle fan favorite Hatem Ben Arfa in both skill and attitude, having had some issues with Patrick Vieira at Nice last season.

The young right wing has 11 goals and 14 assists in 74 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit, and was Nice’s second-best rated player last season according to WhoScored.com. His 4.2 successful dribbles per game ranked second in Ligue 1, behind only… Ben Arfa.

Watch him go:

Newcastle has a loan-to-buy deal when it comes to Willems, who leaves much-changed Eintracht with 22 Netherlands caps, a German Cup, and a decent trophy case from his time with PSV Eindhoven.

At 25, Willems is a candidate for Newcastle to buy after the season and also would give Steve Bruce some flexibility going to a back four, as Paul Dummett has been a decent left center back in a 3-5-2 but not so good at out-and-out LB.

Here’s how the Magpies could line up in both a 3-4-3 and 4-2-3-1 next season if no more players arrive at St. James’ Park.

3-4-3

Dubravka

Lascelles — Schar — Dummett

Ritchie — Shelvey — Longstaff — Willems

Saint-Maximin — Joelinton — Almiron

4-2-3-1

Dubravka

Yedlin — Lascelles — Schar — Willems

Shelvey — Longstaff

Saint-Maximin —  Almiron — Muto

Joelinton