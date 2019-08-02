Sheffield United officially completes record McBurnie signing

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sheffield United will play its first season of Premier League football in over a decade when the new campaign kicks off, and they’ll have a shiny new toy to display when they do so.

The Blades announced the much anticipated signing of Swansea City winger Oli McBurnie, confirming the Scottish international smashed the club’s transfer record.

Reports claim McBurnie cost Sheffield United around $21 million, smashing the previous record set when they brought Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset to Bramall Lane just last week for around $15 million. Sheffield’s four most expensive transfers in club history have all come this window, with the acquisition of Preston North End winger Callum Robinson in third at around $12 million and QPR midfielder Luke Freeman costing $8 million.

Welcome to the Blades, Oli ✍️ pic.twitter.com/6gBwbekTlD — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 2, 2019

McBurnie is a Bradford City youth product and moved to Swansea City in the summer of 2015 for under $500,000. He saw loan spells at Newport County, Bristol Rovers, and Barnsley before cracking the Swansea City first team last season with a bang, scoring 22 goals in 42 Championship appearances. The 23-year-old logged nearly 3,500 league minutes and provided a steady goalscoring effort, getting better as the season went along with 14 of his 22 goals coming in the 2019 calendar year.

He has made seven appearances for the Scottish national team, all coming since his debut in March of 2018. McBurnie had two years left on his Swansea City contract, the perfect time for Sheffield United to swoop in.

Along with the four Sheffield United players bought this summer for significant sums, the club has also signed veteran defender Phil Jagielka and former West Ham attacker Ravel Morrison, both on free transfers.

