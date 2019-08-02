Sheffield United officially completes record McBurnie signing

Sheffield United will play its first season of Premier League football in over a decade when the new campaign kicks off, and they’ll have a shiny new toy to display when they do so.
The Blades announced the much anticipated signing of Swansea City winger Oli McBurnie, confirming the Scottish international smashed the club’s transfer record.
Reports claim McBurnie cost Sheffield United around $21 million, smashing the previous record set when they brought Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset to Bramall Lane just last week for around $15 million. Sheffield’s four most expensive transfers in club history have all come this window, with the acquisition of Preston North End winger Callum Robinson in third at around $12 million and QPR midfielder Luke Freeman costing $8 million.
McBurnie is a Bradford City youth product and moved to Swansea City in the summer of 2015 for under $500,000. He saw loan spells at Newport County, Bristol Rovers, and Barnsley before cracking the Swansea City first team last season with a bang, scoring 22 goals in 42 Championship appearances. The 23-year-old logged nearly 3,500 league minutes and provided a steady goalscoring effort, getting better as the season went along with 14 of his 22 goals coming in the 2019 calendar year.
He has made seven appearances for the Scottish national team, all coming since his debut in March of 2018. McBurnie had two years left on his Swansea City contract, the perfect time for Sheffield United to swoop in.
Along with the four Sheffield United players bought this summer for significant sums, the club has also signed veteran defender Phil Jagielka and former West Ham attacker Ravel Morrison, both on free transfers.
Stephanie Frappart, fresh off officiating the Women’s World Cup final, will become the first woman to referee a major European men’s match after she was appointed by UEFA to take charge of the Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea on August 14 in Istanbul.
The 35-year-old French referee will officiate the match alongside the two assistant referees she worked with in the Women’s World Cup final, Manuela Nicolosi and Ireland’s Michelle O’Neal.
While Frappart is not the first female official to officiate a sanctioned UEFA match, with Swiss referee Nicole Petignat having taken charge of three Europa League qualifying matches between 2004 and 2009. Still, the appointment is significant as Frappart will continue the upward trend of inclusion in officiating selection moving forward. Frappart has experience in the men’s game, having officiated a Ligue 1 match last season Amiens and Strasbourg and is part of the selection pool for Ligue 1 games this coming season.
“As an organization, we place the utmost importance on the development of women’s football in all areas,” UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin said in a statement. “I hope the skill and devotion that Stephanie has shown throughout her career to reach this level will provide inspiration to millions of girls and women around Europe and show them there should be no barriers in order to reach one’s dream.”
Behind Frappart and the two female assistant referees will be a male fourth official in Cuneyt Cakir of Turkey, while Clement Turpin of France takes charge of VAR.
The UEFA Super Cup has been played since 1972, although the current iteration of the trophy played between the Champions League winners and Europa League/UEFA Cup winners has been in place since 1999.
File this one under Statements No One Expected to Make Right Now, or Ever: the impending diagnosis of Juan Foyth‘s ankle injury could shape the final days of Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer window, as well as their first few months of the 2019-20 Premier League season.
[ MORE: Arsenal sign winger Nicolas Pepe for $87 million ]
After Kieran Trippier was transferred to Atletico Madrid last month, no replacement was signed for last season’s regular starter at right back — surprise! — which now appears due to the fact Mauricio Pochettino had said replacement already in the first-team squad: Foyth, a 21-year-old defender/defensive midfielder who’s been at the club for two seasons but made just 12 PL appearances (all last season).
Foyth gobbled up the lion’s share of the minutes at right back during preseason and acquitted himself quite well. He appeared the favorite to start over Serge Aurier, even in the rare event the Frenchman is fit and available. Then came a potentially serious ankle ligament injury during Wednesday’s friendly against Bayern Munich. Foyth was stretchered off the field and the club awaits word on the severity of the injury.
[ MORE: Dybala excused from Juventus training until transfer saga is resolved ]
Of all the positions on the field, right back is perhaps the one position in which Tottenham couldn’t afford any long-term injuries, and here they find themselves before the new season even kicks off. Aurier is as unreliable for fitness and form as they come, and Kyle Walker-Peters has been a promising prospect for a few years now but has thus far failed to make his mark on anything.
Right back was very plainly singled out as Spurs’ weak point last season, before letting Trippier leave. If Foyth is to miss any prolonged period of time — meaning more than the season’s opening month — Spurs could find themselves needlessly dropping points once again and all but precluding themselves from a legitimate title challenge before the air turns crisp and the leaves change colors.
SAO PAULO (AP) Veteran Brazilian right back Dani Alves signed a free transfer deal to play for his boyhood team Sao Paulo FC.
[ MORE: Arsenal sign winger Nicolas Pepe for $87 million ]
The club announced the move Thursday in a video with the 36-year-old former Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain defender.
Brazilian media reports the deal is valid until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
“I could have chosen anywhere to play, but I chose to return to Brazil,” the right-back said. “It is unreal, but I am here.”
Alves’s contract with PSG expired in July. The Brazilian said then he would like to remain in European soccer.
The right-back was Brazil’s captain in the latest Copa America title winning campaign. He was also voted by organizers as the best player of the tournament.
[ MORE: Dybala excused from Juventus training until transfer saga is resolved ]
Sao Paulo is in fifth position in the Brazilian championship after 12 matches, eight points behind leaders Santos.
Alves has lifted astonishing 40 trophies in his professional career and is still very fit.
He played all 90 minutes in several matches of the latest Copa America. The defender recently said he considers moving to the midfield to extend his career.
Alves has not played since Brazil’s 3-1 win over Peru in the Copa America final on July 7 at the Maracana Stadium.
Sao Paulo said the defender should be introduced to fans next week.
A roundup of Thursday’s biggest transfer rumors from around the world, including those involving a few Premier League clubs…
[ MORE: Arsenal sign winger Nicolas Pepe for $87 million ]
Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Leroy Sane has been unrelenting this summer, but Manchester City’s demands are high — sky high — and that might just be the deterrent required to keep hold of the 23-year-old. According to the Telegraph, Man City have put a $166-million price tag on the German winger. It might be time for Bayern to begin looking at backup options.
Bruno Fernandes has been one of the most frequently linked players to Manchester United, but a move is yet to materialize this summer and now Tottenham Hotspur might be sneaking through the backdoor and making their play for the 24-year-old Portuguese midfielder. Tottenham’s pursuit of Giovani Lo Celso is yet to land the Argentine at White Hart Lane, thus Daniel Levy is apparently moving to a backup plan of his own. Spurs reportedly made a bid of $63 million, but Sporting CP are said to be holding out for the Fernandes’ full $107-million release clause.
Man City’s pursuit of a new starting right back is ongoing, with Juventus’ Joao Cancelo still the no. 1 choice. According to the Guardian, City are willing to include Danilo as a makeweight in the exchange.
And finally, today’s Harry Maguire update: he has been left out of Leicester’s squad for a friendly against Atalanta, but Manchester United’s current bid still stands about $12 million short of what Leicester would like.