Transfer Rumor Roundup: Kean to Everton, Spurs and Man United both miss targets

By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2019, 1:27 PM EDT
With the transfer window shutting in just five days, a number of rumors that have seen constant play over the past few weeks seem to be thinning, but a few teams continue to add ahead of Deadline Day.

Everton is one of the latter, and the Toffees appear close to securing a highly coveted young player who could come in and help immediately. Juventus striker Moise Kean is on his way to Goodison Park, according to Gianluca Di Marzio staffer Fabrizio Romano.

Kean has been linked to Everton for quite a while but it seemed Juventus was keen to keep him around with Mario Mandzukic aging and Gonzalo Higuain coming off a poor loan spell at Chelsea. With Paulo Dybala also linked with an exit, it’s odd that Juventus would be willing to green-light the sale of Kean, but it seems his time in Turin could be coming to an end.

The 19-year-old would be a fabulous addition for Everton who boasts just Cenk Tosun, Oumar Niasse, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at striker. Kean scored six goals in 13 Serie A appearances last season, seeing most of his time coming at the end of the campaign, bagging all six of his scores through March and April, earning a spot in Italy’s squad and scoring twice in March Euro qualifiers.

Manchester United may have sealed a move for Harry Maguire, making the Leicester City defender the most expensive in the world, but they could be sweating another signing as Paulo Dybala has reportedly told Juventus he has no interest in moving to Old Trafford.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, passed on by Football Italia, Dybala is involved in a proposed swap deal for Romelu Lukaku, and while all agreements are completed, Dybala does not wish to move to Manchester United, putting the entire deal at risk.

The reason, in the report, is that United’s style does not suit the Argentine and that he wishes for a more attacking team like Paris Saint-Germain or Inter. Dyaba, according to the report, has not yet spoken to head coach Maurizio Sarri about his role in the team, but he has appeared in at least 30 games in all of his four seasons at thee club, so he figures to be an important player for The Old Lady this season.

Like Manchester United, Tottenham could also miss out on a target, although this could represent a much bigger miss for Spurs on a player they have been linked to for over a year.

Fulham hybrid wide player Ryan Sessegnon was thought to be headed to Spurs from the start of the summer, a player who has been linked to the Champions League finalists since at least last summer. The transfer, however, has dragged on with Fulham looking to secure top dollar for their teenage star.

Sessegnon had a poor season last campaign in his first full Premier League season, looking out of depth at times in top flight matches. Still, he is two seasons removed from his 16 goal, eight assist Championship campaign that saw him nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year and is a player that has enamored Tottenham since his early teenage years.

The question surrounding Sessegnon currently is the status of Danny Rose, who Spurs has reportedly tried to sell all summer to no avail and whose roster status could affect the purchase of Sessegnon, rumors have suggested. Rose has finally rejoined the squad for the end of preseason after skipping the Asia tour and the possibility he starts the season with the club is growing every passing day. Still, according to the London Evening Standard, the two transactions for now remain separate.

Will Spurs pull the trigger? Fulham boss Scott Parker thinks time is running out, saying, “Obviously I have read the speculation. Will it affect him? That would be up to Ryan.  It is not as if the phone has been ringing off the hook, a bid every other day for him and Fulham are turning it down, for him to have the hump.  I had this too as a young player. But if there is one good thing about the transfer window it is that come 5 o’clock next week when the door shuts, he can’t go anywhere.”

Sessegnon has a hamstring injury that has left him out of Fulham’s preseason preparations, and it remains to be seen whether he will continue as a White, having rebuffed all contract negotiations with the club to this point.

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek was one of the Dutch side’s more underrated players during the Champions League run last season. Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong received many of the plaudits, but the creative van de Beek was one of their best attacking players all season long.

Despite less transfer rumor noise than his more popular teammates, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder confirmed he has been the subject of interest from Real Madrid.“Yes, Real Madrid are interested in me, but you are going very fast,” van de Beek said in his pre-match media obligations ahead of the club’s season opener against Vitesse tomorrow. “I don’t want to talk about what’s there or what is not, now I want to be focused on the match (for Ajax) against Vitesse.”

Over the last two Eredivisie seasons, van de Beek has made 68 league appearances, scoring 20 goals and assisting 16 more. Most impressively, he was spectacular in the latter stages of the Champions League against the biggest clubs in the world, scoring goals against Juventus and Tottenham while picking up assists in games against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
The final weekend without Premier League football is here!

Teams face their final tests before the new campaign begins next weekend, and there are some fun preseason matchups to look forward to. Every team has a match of some kind over the next three days with the season on the horizon.

First off, the Community Shield takes place on Sunday between Premier League winners Manchester City and second-place finishers Liverpool. The Reds have an opportunity to start the season with some silverware and exact some sliver of revenge for the near-miss last season.

Manchester United will head to Wales to meet Italian side AC Milan. The Red Devils have reportedly completed a deal for Harry Maguire, and while the England international won’t be in tow, the squad will be boosted. In addition, there could be even heavier competition for the center-back positions, so all eyes could be on the likes of Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, and the rest of the defensive line in the unit’s final chance to prove their worth.

Chelsea visits German side Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday with Christian Pulisic looking for another glittering performance after his two-goal showing against RB Salzburg. On Sunday, Arsenal takes on Messi-less Barcelona at the Camp Nou with Nicolas Pepe possibly in contention for his Gunners debut, while Spurs host Inter Milan with the hopes of staying healthy before the start of the Premier League season.

Friday

Bournemouth v. Lazio
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Valencia
Leicester City v. Atalanta

Saturday

Bournemouth v. Lyon
RB Leipzig v. Aston Villa
Burnley v. Parma
Borussia Monchengladbach v. Chelsea
Crystal Palace v. Hertha Berlin
Werder Bremen v. Everton
Manchester United v. AC Milan (Cardiff, Wales)
Newcastle United v. St. Etienne
Norwich City v. Toulouse
Stade de Reims v. Sheffield United
Southampton v. Koln
Watford v. Real Sociedad
West Ham United v. Athletic Bilbao

Sunday

Liverpool v. Manchester City (Wembley Stadium – Community Shield)

Barcelona v. Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v. Inter Milan

Report: Maguire to Manchester United complete for world-record fee

By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2019, 10:35 AM EDT
According to a report by The Telegraph’s John Percy and Sam Wallace, Manchester United has finally completed a deal for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, making him the most expensive defender in the world.

The deal is for a reported $103 million plus add-ons, surpassing the $91 million Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk a year and a half ago. The BBC has corroborated the report, along with the Press Association, although both claim the Maguire deal is for $97 million, slightly undershooting The Telegraph’s financial figure. ESPN is also reporting a completed deal, although a number was not given.

Maguire was left out of the Leicester City squad for tonight’s pre-season match against Serie A side Atalanta due to the transfer speculation, and now there is likely just a medical for the 26-year-old to officially complete the transfer.

This transfer saga has taken twists and turns this summer, with multiple reports of agreed fees often followed by other reports that the two sides were “miles apart.” Still, it always seemed likely that Manchester United would find a way to make it happen, and the Red Devils will add to the crowded defensive ranks.

At Old Trafford, Maguire will compete with Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, and Axel Tuanzebe for time at center-back. Eric Bailly is also in the mix, although the Ivorian has struggled with injuries and is expected to miss the first few months after knee surgery.

Maguire would become the third signing of the summer for Manchester United, following Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Mbappe “admires and respects” Neymar, wants him to stay at PSG

By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2019, 9:33 AM EDT
Kylian Mbappe has spoken out in support of current teammate Neymar amid rumors flying of the Brazilian’s discontent at Paris Saint-Germain.

With Neymar reportedly wanting out of PSG and hoping to force a move, Mbappe has gone public in the hopes of convincing his teammate that a move is unnecessary to achieve his goals.

“He has a situation that everyone knows,” Mbappe said with the team in Shenzen, China where they are preparing to face Rennes in the Trophee des Champions, confirming what all fans could tell about the Brazilian’s unhappiness. “Of course I want him to stay. I spoke with him. He knows what I think of him and his situation. Everything is going well between us. We have a relationship based on honesty and respect. He knows that I respect him and that I admire him.”

Neymar has rejoined the squad for the event after missing nearly all of preseason, looking to rest his ankle injury but also push his way out. He cannot participate in the match, however, as he is suspended after his outburst against a fan in the aftermath of the Coupe de France final loss than ended last club season.

“When Neymar trained, he was excellent, in form. He had plenty of quality, like always,” PSG boss Thomas Tuchel said when speaking to the media. “Everything was great yesterday. Neymar is in good spirits. It’s unfortunate that he’s suspended because it would have been good to have him with us.”

Stephanie Frappart to officiate UEFA Super Cup

By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2019, 8:31 AM EDT
Stephanie Frappart, fresh off officiating the Women’s World Cup final, will become the first woman to referee a major European men’s match after she was appointed by UEFA to take charge of the Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea on August 14 in Istanbul.

The 35-year-old French referee will officiate the match alongside the two assistant referees she worked with in the Women’s World Cup final, Manuela Nicolosi and Ireland’s Michelle O’Neal.

While Frappart is not the first female official to officiate a sanctioned UEFA match, with Swiss referee Nicole Petignat having taken charge of three Europa League qualifying matches between 2004 and 2009. Still, the appointment is significant as Frappart will continue the upward trend of inclusion in officiating selection moving forward. Frappart has experience in the men’s game, having officiated a Ligue 1 match last season Amiens and Strasbourg and is part of the selection pool for Ligue 1 games this coming season.

“As an organization, we place the utmost importance on the development of women’s football in all areas,” UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin said in a statement. “I hope the skill and devotion that Stephanie has shown throughout her career to reach this level will provide inspiration to millions of girls and women around Europe and show them there should be no barriers in order to reach one’s dream.”

Behind Frappart and the two female assistant referees will be a male fourth official in Cuneyt Cakir of Turkey, while Clement Turpin of France takes charge of VAR.

The UEFA Super Cup has been played since 1972, although the current iteration of the trophy played between the Champions League winners and Europa League/UEFA Cup winners has been in place since 1999.