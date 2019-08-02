Weekend Premier League friendlies: Arsenal visits Barcelona, Man United takes on AC Milan

The final weekend without Premier League football is here!

Teams face their final tests before the new campaign begins next weekend, and there are some fun preseason matchups to look forward to. Every team has a match of some kind over the next three days with the season on the horizon.

First off, the Community Shield takes place on Sunday between Premier League winners Manchester City and second-place finishers Liverpool. The Reds have an opportunity to start the season with some silverware and exact some sliver of revenge for the near-miss last season.

Manchester United will head to Wales to meet Italian side AC Milan. The Red Devils have reportedly completed a deal for Harry Maguire, and while the England international won’t be in tow, the squad will be boosted. In addition, there could be even heavier competition for the center-back positions, so all eyes could be on the likes of Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, and the rest of the defensive line in the unit’s final chance to prove their worth.

Chelsea visits German side Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday with Christian Pulisic looking for another glittering performance after his two-goal showing against RB Salzburg. On Sunday, Arsenal takes on Messi-less Barcelona at the Camp Nou with Nicolas Pepe possibly in contention for his Gunners debut, while Spurs host Inter Milan with the hopes of staying healthy before the start of the Premier League season.

Friday

Bournemouth v. Lazio

Brighton & Hove Albion v. Valencia

Leicester City v. Atalanta

Saturday

Bournemouth v. Lyon

RB Leipzig v. Aston Villa

Burnley v. Parma

Borussia Monchengladbach v. Chelsea

Crystal Palace v. Hertha Berlin

Werder Bremen v. Everton

Manchester United v. AC Milan (Cardiff, Wales)

Newcastle United v. St. Etienne

Norwich City v. Toulouse

Stade de Reims v. Sheffield United

Southampton v. Koln

Watford v. Real Sociedad

West Ham United v. Athletic Bilbao

Sunday

Liverpool v. Manchester City (Wembley Stadium – Community Shield)

Barcelona v. Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v. Inter Milan

