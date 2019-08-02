Weekend Premier League friendlies: Arsenal visits Barcelona, Man United takes on AC Milan

The final weekend without Premier League football is here!
Teams face their final tests before the new campaign begins next weekend, and there are some fun preseason matchups to look forward to. Every team has a match of some kind over the next three days with the season on the horizon.
First off, the Community Shield takes place on Sunday between Premier League winners Manchester City and second-place finishers Liverpool. The Reds have an opportunity to start the season with some silverware and exact some sliver of revenge for the near-miss last season.
Manchester United will head to Wales to meet Italian side AC Milan. The Red Devils have reportedly completed a deal for Harry Maguire, and while the England international won’t be in tow, the squad will be boosted. In addition, there could be even heavier competition for the center-back positions, so all eyes could be on the likes of Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, and the rest of the defensive line in the unit’s final chance to prove their worth.
Chelsea visits German side Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday with Christian Pulisic looking for another glittering performance after his two-goal showing against RB Salzburg. On Sunday, Arsenal takes on Messi-less Barcelona at the Camp Nou with Nicolas Pepe possibly in contention for his Gunners debut, while Spurs host Inter Milan with the hopes of staying healthy before the start of the Premier League season.
Friday
Bournemouth v. Lazio
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Valencia
Leicester City v. Atalanta
Saturday
Bournemouth v. Lyon
RB Leipzig v. Aston Villa
Burnley v. Parma
Borussia Monchengladbach v. Chelsea
Crystal Palace v. Hertha Berlin
Werder Bremen v. Everton
Manchester United v. AC Milan (Cardiff, Wales)
Newcastle United v. St. Etienne
Norwich City v. Toulouse
Stade de Reims v. Sheffield United
Southampton v. Koln
Watford v. Real Sociedad
West Ham United v. Athletic Bilbao
Sunday
Liverpool v. Manchester City (Wembley Stadium – Community Shield)
Barcelona v. Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v. Inter Milan
According to a report by The Telegraph’s John Percy and Sam Wallace, Manchester United has finally completed a deal for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, making him the most expensive defender in the world.
The deal is for a reported $103 million plus add-ons, surpassing the $91 million Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk a year and a half ago. The BBC has corroborated the report, along with the Press Association, although both claim the Maguire deal is for $97 million, slightly undershooting The Telegraph’s financial figure. ESPN is also reporting a completed deal, although a number was not given.
Maguire was left out of the Leicester City squad for tonight’s pre-season match against Serie A side Atalanta due to the transfer speculation, and now there is likely just a medical for the 26-year-old to officially complete the transfer.
This transfer saga has taken twists and turns this summer, with multiple reports of agreed fees often followed by other reports that the two sides were “miles apart.” Still, it always seemed likely that Manchester United would find a way to make it happen, and the Red Devils will add to the crowded defensive ranks.
At Old Trafford, Maguire will compete with Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, and Axel Tuanzebe for time at center-back. Eric Bailly is also in the mix, although the Ivorian has struggled with injuries and is expected to miss the first few months after knee surgery.
Maguire would become the third signing of the summer for Manchester United, following Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Kylian Mbappe has spoken out in support of current teammate Neymar amid rumors flying of the Brazilian’s discontent at Paris Saint-Germain.
With Neymar reportedly wanting out of PSG and hoping to force a move, Mbappe has gone public in the hopes of convincing his teammate that a move is unnecessary to achieve his goals.
“He has a situation that everyone knows,” Mbappe said with the team in Shenzen, China where they are preparing to face Rennes in the Trophee des Champions, confirming what all fans could tell about the Brazilian’s unhappiness. “Of course I want him to stay. I spoke with him. He knows what I think of him and his situation. Everything is going well between us. We have a relationship based on honesty and respect. He knows that I respect him and that I admire him.”
Neymar has rejoined the squad for the event after missing nearly all of preseason, looking to rest his ankle injury but also push his way out. He cannot participate in the match, however, as he is suspended after his outburst against a fan in the aftermath of the Coupe de France final loss than ended last club season.
“When Neymar trained, he was excellent, in form. He had plenty of quality, like always,” PSG boss Thomas Tuchel said when speaking to the media. “Everything was great yesterday. Neymar is in good spirits. It’s unfortunate that he’s suspended because it would have been good to have him with us.”
Stephanie Frappart, fresh off officiating the Women’s World Cup final, will become the first woman to referee a major European men’s match after she was appointed by UEFA to take charge of the Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea on August 14 in Istanbul.
The 35-year-old French referee will officiate the match alongside the two assistant referees she worked with in the Women’s World Cup final, Manuela Nicolosi and Ireland’s Michelle O’Neal.
While Frappart is not the first female official to officiate a sanctioned UEFA match, with Swiss referee Nicole Petignat having taken charge of three Europa League qualifying matches between 2004 and 2009. Still, the appointment is significant as Frappart will continue the upward trend of inclusion in officiating selection moving forward. Frappart has experience in the men’s game, having officiated a Ligue 1 match last season Amiens and Strasbourg and is part of the selection pool for Ligue 1 games this coming season.
“As an organization, we place the utmost importance on the development of women’s football in all areas,” UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin said in a statement. “I hope the skill and devotion that Stephanie has shown throughout her career to reach this level will provide inspiration to millions of girls and women around Europe and show them there should be no barriers in order to reach one’s dream.”
Behind Frappart and the two female assistant referees will be a male fourth official in Cuneyt Cakir of Turkey, while Clement Turpin of France takes charge of VAR.
The UEFA Super Cup has been played since 1972, although the current iteration of the trophy played between the Champions League winners and Europa League/UEFA Cup winners has been in place since 1999.
Sheffield United will play its first season of Premier League football in over a decade when the new campaign kicks off, and they’ll have a shiny new toy to display when they do so.
The Blades announced the much anticipated signing of Swansea City winger Oli McBurnie, confirming the Scottish international smashed the club’s transfer record.
Reports claim McBurnie cost Sheffield United around $21 million, smashing the previous record set when they brought Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset to Bramall Lane just last week for around $15 million. Sheffield’s four most expensive transfers in club history have all come this window, with the acquisition of Preston North End winger Callum Robinson in third at around $12 million and QPR midfielder Luke Freeman costing $8 million.
McBurnie is a Bradford City youth product and moved to Swansea City in the summer of 2015 for under $500,000. He saw loan spells at Newport County, Bristol Rovers, and Barnsley before cracking the Swansea City first team last season with a bang, scoring 22 goals in 42 Championship appearances. The 23-year-old logged nearly 3,500 league minutes and provided a steady goalscoring effort, getting better as the season went along with 14 of his 22 goals coming in the 2019 calendar year.
He has made seven appearances for the Scottish national team, all coming since his debut in March of 2018. McBurnie had two years left on his Swansea City contract, the perfect time for Sheffield United to swoop in.
Along with the four Sheffield United players bought this summer for significant sums, the club has also signed veteran defender Phil Jagielka and former West Ham attacker Ravel Morrison, both on free transfers.