More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

6 days to go until new PL season: Modern number 6 is flourishing in Premier League

By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2019, 9:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

We are officially inside the final week of preparations for the new Premier League season, with just six days to go until the opening match of the new 2019/20 campaign.

With 6 days standing in the way of now and the new season, we take a look at how the Premier League has led the charge for the meteoric rise of the modern number 6 and is experiencing a golden age for the defensive midfielder. To make the argument that the current iteration of the defensive midfielder is the most important position in modern football, one simply has to look at the makeup of the Premier League over the last five years.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ] 

Just this summer, in fact, Manchester City – the defending league champions – broke its club transfer record bringing in a new defensive midfielder in Rodri. With 34-year-old Fernandinho‘s occasional absence last season exposing the two-time Premier League champions, Pep Guardiola identified a position of need and filled it with a bang.

After Fernandinho made his way to the Premier League with his title-winning physicality and passing precision, N’Golo Kante engineered one of the most spectacular underdog stories of this generation, leading Leicester City to the title. One season later, he was shipped off to Chelsea and promptly saw the Blues to the top of the table, winning consecutive Premier League titles with two different teams.

Prior to Kante, Nemanja Matic helped Chelsea to the 2014/15 Premier League title, arriving from Benfica to patrol the Blues midfield and log over 3,000 league minutes in a season to remember.

As top-end Premier League teams look to play out from the back, the defensive midfielder is a critical component of the new style of domination football, but there’s more to it than that. The best defensive midfielders in the world possess an inate sense of the field that allows them to cover passing lanes and grab interceptions, turning possession back over to teams that want to possess the ball.

Taking a peek at the interception leaders in the Premier League last season, the top of the list is dominated by teams dominated in possession which gives them far more opportunities to cut out passes. Still, it proves teams up and down the table have begun employing a modern two-way defensive midfielder to cover the back line, with Watford’s Etienne Capoue leading the charge at a wonderful 2.6 interceptions per 90 minutes, followed by Huddersfield Town’s Jonathan Hogg and Everton’s Idrissa Gueye among the league leaders. Leicester City’s Wilfried Ndidi and Wolverhampton’s Ruben Neves both appear near the top, fitting as they both proved leaders of form for their clubs last season – where they go, the team goes. Lucas Torreira was a heralded signing at Arsenal and quickly proved he could help cover a struggling defensive side. Luka Milivojevic has become a vital part of Roy Hodgson‘s structure at Crystal Palace.

Aside from Pep Guardiola’s use of Rodri and Fernandinho at Manchester City as the club looks to transition from older to younger, one of the most interesting league storylines for the coming year is how Frank Lampard looks to make use of Kante one season removed from a change of scenery. Kantee took significant time to adjust after Maurizio Sarri yanked him from his best position and moved him higher up the pitch, with Jorginho slotted into the role. In the end Sarri was out after just one season and Lampard is left to pick up the pieces. A formerChelsea midfielder himself, Lampard has kept his cards close to his chest and Kante has seen zero playing time this preseason due to injury. Will the French international return to his favored defensive midfield role, or will Lampard continue Jorginho in that role as Sarri did to mixed success?

The new season is nearly upon us, and the modern game is very much alive in the growth, expansion, and dominance of the number 6.

Brighton secures center-back Adam Webster on club record transfer

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2019, 8:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Brighton & Hove Albion has become the latest Premier League club to break its transfer record multiple times this summer, announcing the signing of Bristol City center-back Adam Webster that sets a new mark.

The 24-year-old Portsmouth youth product has seen a meteoric rise over the past few years, joining Ipswich from Portsmouth in the summer of 2016 for just $1.2 million. Two years later he moved to Bristol City for $5.4 million and spent just one season at the Championship club, making 44 appearances and scoring three goals last campaign as Bristol City finished eighth in the league table.

Webster reportedly costs Brighton $24 million, topping the club record set just a month ago with the $22 million signing of winger Leandro Trossard from Genk.

Lower-tier Premier League clubs are finding the financial ability to top club transfer records not just by wide margins, but multiple times in one window. Newly promoted club Sheffield United topped its transfer record for a stunning fourth time this summer when they announced the signing of Swansea City winger Oli McBurnie on Friday. Even top clubs like Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Manchester City all set transfer records this summer.

Webster signed a four-year deal with Brighton, the club announced in its official release, keeping him tied to the club through the summer of 2023. “He is a quality defender, comfortable on the ball and fits the profile of the player we want to bring to the club,” said Brighton manager Graham Potter. “He was very keen to join us. Predominately a centre-half, he can also play at right-back, and he will bring additional competition alongside our existing defensive options.”

Reports: Bojan, Ola Kamara up for MLS moves

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

DC United is making a huge push for the Eastern Conference and beyond.

The Washington Post’s Steven Goff says the Black-and-Red may be bringing Ola Kamara back to Major League Soccer from the Chinese Super League.

When it comes to MLS, Kamara has simply scored goals. The 29-year-old has bagged 48 in three MLS seasons spent between Columbus and the LA Galaxy.

Goff reports that the transfer fee to bring Kamara back Stateside is $2.5 million, and that DC also has to send a quarter of a million dollars to Colorado for the top spot in the allocation order.

[ MORE: Messi suspended ]

Multiple reports out of Quebec say that the Impact are looking to make a huge splash in attack, again, adding Bojan Krkic to the squad.

Bojan, 28, is four seasons removed from his 7-goal Premier League campaign with Stoke City.

He’s had trouble firing since that point, with just six goals between three seasons spent between Mainz, Alaves, and Stoke.

Seeing what Carles Gil has done with New England, though, you cannot help but think Bojan has the skill set to light the East on fire.

Both teams are amongst eight still very much in the race to finish first in the East. Kamara to DC is a near-automatic hit. If Montreal can clear room to add Bojan to an attack with Saphir Taidir, Orji Okwonkwo, and the returning Ignacio Piatti, then look out for the Impact.

Americans Abroad: Championship and 2.Bundesliga primer

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Plenty of focus over the next few weeks will be given to the many Americans playing in the Premier League and Bundesliga, but the seasons of several USMNT prospects, alumni, or current players in the lower levels are already underway.

[ MORE: Messi suspended ]

We already showed you Julian Green’s terrific goal for 2.Bundesliga side Gruether Furth on Friday. Here is a list of several other Yanks to monitor this season in Europe.

English Championship

Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic — The Latics purchased Robinson from Everton, and USMNT fans will be hoping the left back continues to grow with full-time duty in England’s second tier.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — Reading also liked what it saw from the gumption-filled American center back, and Frank Lampard has shipped the former New York Red Bull out for a second stint.

Andrija Novakovich, Reading — A loan stint in the Eredivisie saw goals in bunches, but some cold streaks. Can he earn regular playing time at his parent club?

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The Tigers captain has been a mainstay in England, and has performed well when called upon by the national team. He just hasn’t been called too often.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — The longtime Stoke City man just signed a deal to return to the R’s.

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Will the creative midfielder rebound from his summer injury to impress new manager Phillip Cocu.

Tim Ream, Fulham — The longtime defender is back with the Cottagers following relegation to the second tier.

Luca De La Torre, Fulham — At 21, he’ll have a chance to impress Scott Parker. Relegation was good to the young center midfielder.

Also of note: Cameron Carter-Vickers is currently with Spurs, as he’s yet to play in preseason due to injury. He’s been linked with a loan to Leeds United after spending last season on loan to Swansea City and Ipswich Town. There’s also Lynden Gooch at Sunderland, still in League One after failing in a bid to reclaim a place in the Championship. Gboly Ariyibi of Nottingham Forest is reportedly wanted by Motherwell after a loan stint there last season. QPR’s Giles Phillips has been loaned to League One’s Wycombe Wanderers.

2.Bundesliga

Green, Greuther Furth — In addition to Friday’s goal, he’s gone 90 in both of Furth’s matches so far this season.

Khiry Shelton, Paderborn — He’s yet to appear in a match through two matches this season, but made two sub appearances last season.

Kevin Lankford, FC St. Pauli — The 20-year-old left winger is yet to appear for FCSP through two weeks.

Bobby Wood, Hamburg — The same is true for Wood, who went on loan to Hannover 96 last season.

There are several other dual nationals, like Ken Gipson of Sandhausen, but they are not yet on the USMNT radar.

Messi suspended three matches for criticizing CONMEBOL

Photo by Ricardo Botelho/LatinContent via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT
1 Comment

CONMEBOL has bravely suspended the world’s best player for three matches, all friendlies he may have opted to skip anyway.

Lionel Messi called the confederation corrupt during the Copa America, saying that CONMEBOL wanted host nation Brazil to advance to the final.

[ MORE: USMNT’s Green scores ]

Messi was also fined $50,000 for the words, according to Goal.com, which came after a match in which he was given a comical red card which somehow withstood video review.

He was initially fined just $1,500, which was laughed off around the world. Messi earns about $2 million a week through salary, endorsements, and bonuses.

The friendlies against Chile, Mexico, and Germany are all hosted outside of Argentina. The first two are in the United States and the third is in Dortmund, and Messi’s absence is sure to thrill organizers and attendees alike.

Oh, and he’ll be back to face Brazil in Saudi Arabia. Funny thing, that.

Barcelona supporters, meanwhile, are probably thrilled.