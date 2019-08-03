Brighton secures center-back Adam Webster on club record transfer

Brighton & Hove Albion has become the latest Premier League club to break its transfer record multiple times this summer, announcing the signing of Bristol City center-back Adam Webster that sets a new mark.
The 24-year-old Portsmouth youth product has seen a meteoric rise over the past few years, joining Ipswich from Portsmouth in the summer of 2016 for just $1.2 million. Two years later he moved to Bristol City for $5.4 million and spent just one season at the Championship club, making 44 appearances and scoring three goals last campaign as Bristol City finished eighth in the league table.
Webster reportedly costs Brighton $24 million, topping the club record set just a month ago with the $22 million signing of winger Leandro Trossard from Genk.
Lower-tier Premier League clubs are finding the financial ability to top club transfer records not just by wide margins, but multiple times in one window. Newly promoted club Sheffield United topped its transfer record for a stunning fourth time this summer when they announced the signing of Swansea City winger Oli McBurnie on Friday. Even top clubs like Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Manchester City all set transfer records this summer.
Webster signed a four-year deal with Brighton, the club announced in its official release, keeping him tied to the club through the summer of 2023. “He is a quality defender, comfortable on the ball and fits the profile of the player we want to bring to the club,” said Brighton manager Graham Potter. “He was very keen to join us. Predominately a centre-half, he can also play at right-back, and he will bring additional competition alongside our existing defensive options.”