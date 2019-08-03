More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Lukaku instructed to take down Twitter post with leaked Man United data

By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2019, 11:12 AM EDT
According to a report by James Ducker of The Telegraph, Romelu Lukaku was instructed by Manchester United brass to remove a social media post that contained confidential club data.

Lukaku tweeted on Friday a video of individual running speeds from Manchester United training that saw him second only to Diogo Dalot. The post had the caption “Lack of pace” with a laughing emoji and a running emoji, clearly meant to rebuff any detractors to the speed of Lukaku on the field. Unfortunately, as Lukaku pans across the entire set of individual data ranked from lowest to highest, the video contained the speeds of every player who took part in training, information that Manchester United would almost certainly wish to keep confidential.

The post also did Lukaku himself a disservice, as the Belgian has missed all of Manchester United’s preseason to this point. While the club claims that Lukaku has been dealing with an ankle injury, the public has speculated that Manchester United is doing its best to sell Lukaku, with the Belgian linked heavily to Italian club Inter. With Lukaku publishing the training speeds, his own performance detracts from Manchester United’s already weak excuse of injury and stokes the fire of speculation.

It also had the unintended side effect of embarrassing those at the bottom, with Luke Shaw dead last followed by Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic. Mata laughed off the post publicly, with a comment that read, “Thanks for finally showing the world that I’m quicker than @LukeShaw23 bro.” Unfortunately, Shaw’s comment wasn’t as lighthearted, claiming he was running “at 70 percent.”

Ducker’s report states that the post angered manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and subsequently the post was removed, although it did not detail who precisely ordered it taken down. The report also says that Shaw did not take the public shaming well internally, as the England international is known as one of the fastest players in the Manchester United squad and was upset at having his reputation as such tarnished.

The whole situation will do nothing but increase pressure on Lukaku at Old Trafford and push him closer to a move away.

West Ham scrambling to complete Aaron Long transfer

By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2019, 12:11 PM EDT
Amid heavy speculation that West Ham is attempting to bring in NY Red Bulls and USMNT defender Aaron Long, there are reports that the deal has hit a couple of snags.

Most notably, West Ham has been linked with a $4 million move but is reportedly struggling to secure a work permit for Long despite the defender having logged significant time with the U.S. National Team of late. The 26-year-old was a first-choice center-back for Gregg Berhalter throughout the Gold Cup this summer and has made all 11 of his international appearances in the wake of the United States missing out on the 2018 World Cup.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Saturday, Long said he was confused by the situation surrounding his work permit. “As our biggest ally, it seems strange that a football player from the US can’t automatically get a work visa to play in England,” Long said. Sky reported that the club has just five more days to secure Long a work permit, which coincides with the shutting of the transfer window.

The player wasn’t the only person to speak out, as his agent took to social media to add to their frustration. Shaun Higgins seemed to point the finger at Red Bull, suggesting that the other Red Bull clubs in Germany and Austria won’t take his client but also have requested a massive transfer figure, serving to hinder talks.

Long supported this take with his comments, saying that “it would also be a dream to play for RB Leipzig or Red Bull Salzburg” but that a move to those clubs is unrealistic “because they only sign players 24 [years old] or under.”

When reports of a bid from West Ham first came through in mid-July, New York reportedly turned down the initial offer that totaled “under $3 million” but with recent reports suggesting a total closer to $4 million, it appears West Ham was open to increasing its offer. Still, the club must secure a work permit or the deal will by all accounts be off.

Trophee des Champions celebration stokes Neymar PSG rift rumors

By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain won the Trophee de Champions 2-1 over Stade Rennes in comeback fashion, but the focus was on the postmatch celebration as Neymar’s rift with the club was highlighted in one incredibly awkward 30-second stretch.

The Brazilian was suspended for the match thanks to his outburst following the Coupe de France loss at thee end of last season, and was in street clothes as he watched from the stands.

As the team celebrated the season-opening hardware in the aftermath of the victory, Neymar was standing just to the side of the squad jubilations on the podium in falling confetti. He was close enough that midfielder Marco Verratti, situated on the bottom corner of the three-tiered setup, yanked Neymar into the celebration and put his arm around the Brazilian who appears confused and unsure of his acceptance into the fold but reluctantly goes along with it. Kylian Mbappe, standing just above Verratti, notices Neymar and puts his arm around the Brazilian with a smile, seemingly excited that Neymar has joined the group.

However, moments later as the team came closer together for a picture, Mbappe was clearly seen yanking Neymar forcefully out of the picture and had some indiscernible words for the Brazilian as he did so before crouching down for the photo.

The entire situation is utterly cringeworthy and creates more confusion as to where Neymar stands not only with the club’s executives but also the squad. The Brazilian international

Mbappe spoke about his relationship with Neymar just yesterday, saying that he “admires and respects” Neymar and wants him to stay at the club. The Frenchman claimed that he and Neymar have spoken and that he made it clear to Neymar he wishes for their playing relationship to continue.

Neymar has found himself on the wrong end of suspensions, criminal investigations, and fan unrest during his time at PSG, and the accumulation of unsavory moments has stoked furious media speculation that Neymar wishes to leave the club this summer. The club’s public stance has been one of staunch support for Neymar, claiming that he is not for sale, but the reports will not go away. This will only serve to worsen the speculation and incite reports of further locker room unrest.

6 days to go until new PL season: Modern number 6 is flourishing in Premier League

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2019, 9:46 AM EDT
We are officially inside the final week of preparations for the new Premier League season, with just six days to go until the opening match of the new 2019/20 campaign.

With 6 days standing in the way of now and the new season, we take a look at how the Premier League has led the charge for the meteoric rise of the modern number 6 and is experiencing a golden age for the defensive midfielder. To make the argument that the current iteration of the defensive midfielder is the most important position in modern football, one simply has to look at the makeup of the Premier League over the last five years.

Just this summer, in fact, Manchester City – the defending league champions – broke its club transfer record bringing in a new defensive midfielder in Rodri. With 34-year-old Fernandinho‘s occasional absence last season exposing the two-time Premier League champions, Pep Guardiola identified a position of need and filled it with a bang.

After Fernandinho made his way to the Premier League with his title-winning physicality and passing precision, N’Golo Kante engineered one of the most spectacular underdog stories of this generation, leading Leicester City to the title. One season later, he was shipped off to Chelsea and promptly saw the Blues to the top of the table, winning consecutive Premier League titles with two different teams.

Prior to Kante, Nemanja Matic helped Chelsea to the 2014/15 Premier League title, arriving from Benfica to patrol the Blues midfield and log over 3,000 league minutes in a season to remember.

As top-end Premier League teams look to play out from the back, the defensive midfielder is a critical component of the new style of domination football, but there’s more to it than that. The best defensive midfielders in the world possess an inate sense of the field that allows them to cover passing lanes and grab interceptions, turning possession back over to teams that want to possess the ball.

Taking a peek at the interception leaders in the Premier League last season, the top of the list is dominated by teams dominated in possession which gives them far more opportunities to cut out passes. Still, it proves teams up and down the table have begun employing a modern two-way defensive midfielder to cover the back line, with Watford’s Etienne Capoue leading the charge at a wonderful 2.6 interceptions per 90 minutes, followed by Huddersfield Town’s Jonathan Hogg and Everton’s Idrissa Gueye among the league leaders. Leicester City’s Wilfried Ndidi and Wolverhampton’s Ruben Neves both appear near the top, fitting as they both proved leaders of form for their clubs last season – where they go, the team goes. Lucas Torreira was a heralded signing at Arsenal and quickly proved he could help cover a struggling defensive side. Luka Milivojevic has become a vital part of Roy Hodgson‘s structure at Crystal Palace.

Aside from Pep Guardiola’s use of Rodri and Fernandinho at Manchester City as the club looks to transition from older to younger, one of the most interesting league storylines for the coming year is how Frank Lampard looks to make use of Kante one season removed from a change of scenery. Kantee took significant time to adjust after Maurizio Sarri yanked him from his best position and moved him higher up the pitch, with Jorginho slotted into the role. In the end Sarri was out after just one season and Lampard is left to pick up the pieces. A formerChelsea midfielder himself, Lampard has kept his cards close to his chest and Kante has seen zero playing time this preseason due to injury. Will the French international return to his favored defensive midfield role, or will Lampard continue Jorginho in that role as Sarri did to mixed success?

The new season is nearly upon us, and the modern game is very much alive in the growth, expansion, and dominance of the number 6.

Brighton secures center-back Adam Webster on club record transfer

By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2019, 8:07 AM EDT
Brighton & Hove Albion has become the latest Premier League club to break its transfer record multiple times this summer, announcing the signing of Bristol City center-back Adam Webster that sets a new mark.

The 24-year-old Portsmouth youth product has seen a meteoric rise over the past few years, joining Ipswich from Portsmouth in the summer of 2016 for just $1.2 million. Two years later he moved to Bristol City for $5.4 million and spent just one season at the Championship club, making 44 appearances and scoring three goals last campaign as Bristol City finished eighth in the league table.

Webster reportedly costs Brighton $24 million, topping the club record set just a month ago with the $22 million signing of winger Leandro Trossard from Genk.

Lower-tier Premier League clubs are finding the financial ability to top club transfer records not just by wide margins, but multiple times in one window. Newly promoted club Sheffield United topped its transfer record for a stunning fourth time this summer when they announced the signing of Swansea City winger Oli McBurnie on Friday. Even top clubs like Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Manchester City all set transfer records this summer.

Webster signed a four-year deal with Brighton, the club announced in its official release, keeping him tied to the club through the summer of 2023. “He is a quality defender, comfortable on the ball and fits the profile of the player we want to bring to the club,” said Brighton manager Graham Potter. “He was very keen to join us. Predominately a centre-half, he can also play at right-back, and he will bring additional competition alongside our existing defensive options.”