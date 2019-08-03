Ronaldo loses bid to dismiss or fully seal Vegas rape case

There are just five days to go until the transfer window shuts, and while teams continue to plod forward with transfer plans and fill last-minute holes, things have slowed down a tad before the Deadline Day flurry.

Still, there are calls to be made and teams up and down the Premier League are readying their next move.

According to French publication L’Equipe, Everton is weighing up options to replace the departed Idrissa Gueye, who recently made the switch to Paris Saint-Germain. While Jean-Philippe Gbamin has already arrived from FC Mainz, L’Equipe reports that the Toffees will also make a run at Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure, hoping to secure the midfielder for around $33 million, but Watford is hoping to squeeze $44 million out of Everton.

The report states that Doucoure would be open to “a new challenge,” having been with the Hornets for three seasons after joining from Granada in the summer of 2016. Still, Doucoure signed a new contract extension last summer that runs through 2023, so Watford is in no position to be bullied.

A player whose future has been in question all summer is Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen, and while many thought he could move to Real Madrid earlier this summer, that move has not yet materialized. With Madrid already having spent enormous sums of money this summer, it feels less likely that Eriksen will tempt Los Blancos.

That leaves room for a report by The Independent, which states that Manchester United is weighing up a last-minute play for Eriksen as the window comes to a close. The report states that both Madrid and Juventus have situations that have seen them cool interest on the Danish playmaker, but United could be an outlet.

There would be plenty of convincing to do, as Tottenham is in the Champions League this coming season after reaching the final of last season’s contest, while Manchester United has missed out again, settling for Europa League play this season. Still, Spurs could be motivated to make the deal with Eriksen – if they find a suitable replacement – with Eriksen’s deal set to expire next summer.

Reports from Germany have stated that snags in the Leroy Sane transfer to Bayern Munich have been surpassed and the move is back on.

According to a report by German publication Express, the hang-up in the transfer was down to Sane’s wage demands, not negotiations between the two clubs, who have already agreed upon a $111 million deal. With a breakthrough in wage negotiations, the deal can now go through. In fact, Bayern Munich decided to delay shooting its preseason photograph until the start of the new campaign so that Sane can be included in the shot.

Another publication, Bild, has details of the new contract Sane will sign at Bayern, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal worth nearly $17 million per season. While the report states that Sane will not be a part of Bayern’s training camp in preparations for this weekend’s DFL-SuperCup against Borussia Dortmund, he will also miss Manchester City’s Community Shield game against Liverpool as so not to risk injury ahead of the possible transfer.

According to a report in English tabloid The Express, Arsenal will use its visit to the Camp Nou for more than just a preseason meeting with Barcelona. The report states the two sides will discuss the possibility of a loan swoop for Philippe Coutinho, in what would be a creative way to provide a powerful attacking addition at a cut-rate cost.

Reports in Spain declare that Barcelona is shopping Coutinho on a loan deal, and The Express has built its own speculation-laden report on the back of that claim.

The Gunners have a somewhat limited budget this summer, enough so that the club-record move for Nicolas Pepe is reportedly to be paid in installments as to allow the club to stay under budget. That said, a loan move for Coutinho could see the Gunners add yet another attacker while not succumbing to the appropriate long-term financial commitment.

That said, it would still take a significant loan fee to secure a player of Coutinho’s quality on loan, and Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi will have his work cut out for him to negotiate a deal that works for everyone.

Follow @the_bonnfire