Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images

Sancho, Alcacer fire Dortmund past Bayern in German Super Cup

By Andy EdwardsAug 3, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
Once again, Borussia Dortmund appears the club best positioned to challenge Bayern Munich and end the evil empire’s seven-year reign as Bundesliga champions, if you’re someone who puts stock into the annual tradition of domestic curtain-raisers.

Jadon Sancho and Paco Alcacer, two players Dortmund will lean upon very heavily to unseat Bayern, each scored a goal en route to a 2-0 victory in a Der Klassiker edition of the German Super Cup inside Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Alcacer opened the scoring just after halftime, rewarding Sancho with an assist for his unbelievable, mazy run through midfield and into Bayern’s penalty area. The 19-year-old (he won’t turn 20 until March) appears hellbent on raising his game another level — or two, or three — following a glittering breakout 2018-19 campaign.

Dortmund were quite easily the better side over the whole of 90 minutes, but Lucien Favre’s was more than a little lucky to escape a chaotic goal-mouth scramble without conceding an equalizer just before the hour mark.

Dortmund made the most of their get-out-of-jail-free card and Sancho put the game away not even 10 minutes later. A helpful (free) tip to teams in the Bundesliga and across Europe: don’t let the kid lead a one-on-three counter-attack from the halfway line. More often that not, it’ll end badly for you.

Bundesliga play is set to begin in just under two weeks’ time, when Bayern host Hertha Berlin on Friday, Aug. 16, followed by Dortmund hosting Augsburg the following day. The two title-chasing sides will renew their rivalry on Nov. 9 and again on April 4.

Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 3, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT
Saturday’s slate of MLS fixtures is set to kick off in just under an hour, and the big matchup of the day comes flying out of the starting gate right away: Atlanta United (second place, Eastern Conference) hosting LA Galaxy (third place, Western Conference) in front of an expected crowd of 70,000 fans inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The visitors will be without superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic (suspended), though the big Swede might have sat this one out anyway due to the artificial turf playing surface in Atlanta, making the already uphill battle that much tougher. Efrain Alvarez and Diego Polenta are also suspended, leaving Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s side somewhat shorthanded to face the defending champions.

The two hottest teams in MLS, New England Revolution (11 games unbeaten) and San Jose Earthquakes (one defeat in 11 games), are also in action on Saturday. The Revs will host runaway Supporters’ Shield leaders Los Angeles FC in the biggest test of Bruce Arena’s tenure to date, while Matias Almeyda’s Quakes will host a quickly sinking Columbus Crew SC side (eight losses in 12 games, including 10 without a win).

Hit the link above to follow along with all of the day’s action, and check back on PST throughout the day for recaps and highlights of the most consequential matchups.

Saturday’s full MLS schedule

Atlanta United v. LA Galaxy — 5 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls v. Toronto FC — 5 p.m. ET
New England Revolution v. Los Angeles FC — 7:30 p.m. ET
Orlando City SC v. FC Dallas — 7:30 p.m. ET
FC Cincinnati v. Vancouver Whitecaps 8 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo v. Chicago Fire — 9 p.m. ET
Colorado Rapids v. Montreal Impact — 9 p.m. ET
San Jose Earthquakes v. Columbus Crew SC — 10 p.m. ET
Real Salt Lake v. New York City FC — 10 p.m. ET

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sane to Bayern, Eriksen to Man United

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT
There are just five days to go until the transfer window shuts, and while teams continue to plod forward with transfer plans and fill last-minute holes, things have slowed down a tad before the Deadline Day flurry.

Still, there are calls to be made and teams up and down the Premier League are readying their next move.

According to French publication L’Equipe, Everton is weighing up options to replace the departed Idrissa Gueye, who recently made the switch to Paris Saint-Germain. While Jean-Philippe Gbamin has already arrived from FC Mainz, L’Equipe reports that the Toffees will also make a run at Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure, hoping to secure the midfielder for around $33 million, but Watford is hoping to squeeze $44 million out of Everton.

The report states that Doucoure would be open to “a new challenge,” having been with the Hornets for three seasons after joining from Granada in the summer of 2016. Still, Doucoure signed a new contract extension last summer that runs through 2023, so Watford is in no position to be bullied.

A player whose future has been in question all summer is Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen, and while many thought he could move to Real Madrid earlier this summer, that move has not yet materialized. With Madrid already having spent enormous sums of money this summer, it feels less likely that Eriksen will tempt Los Blancos.

That leaves room for a report by The Independent, which states that Manchester United is weighing up a last-minute play for Eriksen as the window comes to a close. The report states that both Madrid and Juventus have situations that have seen them cool interest on the Danish playmaker, but United could be an outlet.

There would be plenty of convincing to do, as Tottenham is in the Champions League this coming season after reaching the final of last season’s contest, while Manchester United has missed out again, settling for Europa League play this season. Still, Spurs could be motivated to make the deal with Eriksen – if they find a suitable replacement – with Eriksen’s deal set to expire next summer.

Reports from Germany have stated that snags in the Leroy Sane transfer to Bayern Munich have been surpassed and the move is back on.

According to a report by German publication Express, the hang-up in the transfer was down to Sane’s wage demands, not negotiations between the two clubs, who have already agreed upon a $111 million deal. With a breakthrough in wage negotiations, the deal can now go through. In fact, Bayern Munich decided to delay shooting its preseason photograph until the start of the new campaign so that Sane can be included in the shot.

Another publication, Bild, has details of the new contract Sane will sign at Bayern, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal worth nearly $17 million per season. While the report states that Sane will not be a part of Bayern’s training camp in preparations for this weekend’s DFL-SuperCup against Borussia Dortmund, he will also miss Manchester City’s Community Shield game against Liverpool as so not to risk injury ahead of the possible transfer.

According to a report in English tabloid The Express, Arsenal will use its visit to the Camp Nou for more than just a preseason meeting with Barcelona. The report states the two sides will discuss the possibility of a loan swoop for Philippe Coutinho, in what would be a creative way to provide a powerful attacking addition at a cut-rate cost.

Reports in Spain declare that Barcelona is shopping Coutinho on a loan deal, and The Express has built its own speculation-laden report on the back of that claim.

The Gunners have a somewhat limited budget this summer, enough so that the club-record move for Nicolas Pepe is reportedly to be paid in installments as to allow the club to stay under budget. That said, a loan move for Coutinho could see the Gunners add yet another attacker while not succumbing to the appropriate long-term financial commitment.

That said, it would still take a significant loan fee to secure a player of Coutinho’s quality on loan, and Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi will have his work cut out for him to negotiate a deal that works for everyone.

West Ham scrambling to complete Aaron Long transfer

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2019, 12:11 PM EDT
Amid heavy speculation that West Ham is attempting to bring in NY Red Bulls and USMNT defender Aaron Long, there are reports that the deal has hit a couple of snags.

Most notably, West Ham has been linked with a $4 million move but is reportedly struggling to secure a work permit for Long despite the defender having logged significant time with the U.S. National Team of late. The 26-year-old was a first-choice center-back for Gregg Berhalter throughout the Gold Cup this summer and has made all 11 of his international appearances in the wake of the United States missing out on the 2018 World Cup.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Saturday, Long said he was confused by the situation surrounding his work permit. “As our biggest ally, it seems strange that a football player from the US can’t automatically get a work visa to play in England,” Long said. Sky reported that the club has just five more days to secure Long a work permit, which coincides with the shutting of the transfer window.

The player wasn’t the only person to speak out, as his agent took to social media to add to their frustration. Shaun Higgins seemed to point the finger at Red Bull, suggesting that the other Red Bull clubs in Germany and Austria won’t take his client but also have requested a massive transfer figure, serving to hinder talks.

Long supported this take with his comments, saying that “it would also be a dream to play for RB Leipzig or Red Bull Salzburg” but that a move to those clubs is unrealistic “because they only sign players 24 [years old] or under.”

When reports of a bid from West Ham first came through in mid-July, New York reportedly turned down the initial offer that totaled “under $3 million” but with recent reports suggesting a total closer to $4 million, it appears West Ham was open to increasing its offer. Still, the club must secure a work permit or the deal will by all accounts be off.

Trophee des Champions celebration stokes Neymar PSG rift rumors

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain won the Trophee de Champions 2-1 over Stade Rennes in comeback fashion, but the focus was on the postmatch celebration as Neymar’s rift with the club was highlighted in one incredibly awkward 30-second stretch.

The Brazilian was suspended for the match thanks to his outburst following the Coupe de France loss at thee end of last season, and was in street clothes as he watched from the stands.

As the team celebrated the season-opening hardware in the aftermath of the victory, Neymar was standing just to the side of the squad jubilations on the podium in falling confetti. He was close enough that midfielder Marco Verratti, situated on the bottom corner of the three-tiered setup, yanked Neymar into the celebration and put his arm around the Brazilian who appears confused and unsure of his acceptance into the fold but reluctantly goes along with it. Kylian Mbappe, standing just above Verratti, notices Neymar and puts his arm around the Brazilian with a smile, seemingly excited that Neymar has joined the group.

However, moments later as the team came closer together for a picture, Mbappe was clearly seen yanking Neymar forcefully out of the picture and had some indiscernible words for the Brazilian as he did so before crouching down for the photo.

The entire situation is utterly cringeworthy and creates more confusion as to where Neymar stands not only with the club’s executives but also the squad. The Brazilian international

Mbappe spoke about his relationship with Neymar just yesterday, saying that he “admires and respects” Neymar and wants him to stay at the club. The Frenchman claimed that he and Neymar have spoken and that he made it clear to Neymar he wishes for their playing relationship to continue.

Neymar has found himself on the wrong end of suspensions, criminal investigations, and fan unrest during his time at PSG, and the accumulation of unsavory moments has stoked furious media speculation that Neymar wishes to leave the club this summer. The club’s public stance has been one of staunch support for Neymar, claiming that he is not for sale, but the reports will not go away. This will only serve to worsen the speculation and incite reports of further locker room unrest.