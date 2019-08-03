More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news


Unstoppable LAFC end Revs’ 11-game unbeaten run (video)

By Andy EdwardsAug 3, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): Coming into the weekend’s premier matchup in MLS, Bruce Arena’s New England Revolution found itself above the playoff cut line on the back of an 11-game unbeaten run that began all the way back on May 11. In that time, the Revs took down the likes of San Jose, LA Galaxy, Houston and Orlando, to name a few, but they had face no one on par with runaway Supporters’ Shield leaders Los Angeles FC. All of the above changed on Saturday, when Bob Bradley‘s men walked out of Gillette Stadium with a 2-0 victory. Diego Rossi and Latif Blessing scored the goals — one in each half — and LAFC ran their modest recent run of results to five wins in their last six games. Their lead in the Shield race walkover is 13 points with 11 games left to play.

Three moments that mattered

8′ — Rossi loops it high and back down for the opener — How many players in MLS even see the 10-foot-high looping finish as an option in this scenario, let alone have the technical wherewithal to pull it off? The answer is a small number, but it includes Rossi.

41′ — Farrell saves his own embarrassing blemish on the goal line — Andrew Farrell almost scored an embarrassing, if unlucky, own goal, but managed to sprint to the goal line and clear the ball away in the nick of time.

72′ — Blessing finishes a fantastic team goal for 2-0 — Champagne football from LAFC, innit? There should be about five secondary assists handed out on this one.

Man of the match: Jordan Harvey

Goalscorers: Rossi (8′), Blessing (72′)

Record crowd sees ATLUTD cruise past Zlatan-less Galaxy (video)


By Andy EdwardsAug 3, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): It’s tough to win on the road when you concede a pair of own goals before halftime, a lesson duly noted by the LA Galaxy as Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s side was handily beaten by defending champions Atlanta United in front of a regular-season record crowd of 72,548 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The visitors were without superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic (suspended) and managed just four shots on targets over 90 minutes (all four came inside the game’s opening 25 minutes). After starting the season slowly under new head coach Frank De Boer, have turned things around and summited the Eastern Conference standings. LA, meanwhile, have just three wins from their last eight games (five losses) and could tumble from third to fifth place in the Western Conference before the weekend is over.

Three moments that mattered

23′ — Pity forces the own goal by Romney — Own goal no. 1.

43′ — Josef lurks and forces Gonzalez into a desperate situation — Own goal no. 2.

72′ — Martinez ties his own record with a penalty kick — Josef Martinez showed lingering effects of his tragic penalty attempt of two weeks ago.

Man of the match: Josef Martinez

Goalscorers: Romney (23′ – OG), Gonzalez (43′ – OG), Martinez (72′ – PK)

Ronaldo loses bid to dismiss or fully seal Vegas rape case


By Andy EdwardsAug 3, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has lost a bid for dismissal or complete secrecy in a federal lawsuit by a Nevada woman who accuses him of raping her at a Las Vegas resort in 2009.

Attorney Larissa Drohobyczer, representing Ronaldo’s accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, said Friday she was satisfied with U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey’s ruling in Las Vegas.

Ronaldo’s attorney, Peter Christiansen, declined to comment.

Ronaldo’s attorneys say their client and Mayorga had consensual sex in June 2009. They deny it was rape.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but Mayorga gave consent through her lawyers to make her name public.

Her lawsuit seeks monetary damages of at least $200,000. It alleges that Ronaldo or people working for him allowed word to become public last year of a hush-money settlement that paid her $375,000.

The judge on Wednesday rejected Ronaldo’s claim that releasing court records would “weaponized the allegations in this case,” risk public scandal and harm Ronaldo’s reputation and endorsements.

Ronaldo, from Portugal, is one of the most recognizable and highly paid players in sports. He plays in Italy for the Turin-based soccer club Juventus.

“The cat is already out of the bag about Mayorga’s allegations” and the settlement, Dorsey wrote. “I’m not satisfied that Ronaldo’s interest in holding Mayorga to her agreement is enough to justify sealing the entire record in this case.”

However, the judge called the settlement between Ronaldo and Mayorga in 2010 a confidential contract between private parties.

“The documents themselves and direct quotes from any of them will remain sealed,” she said.

Sancho, Alcacer fire Dortmund past Bayern in German Super Cup


By Andy EdwardsAug 3, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
Once again, Borussia Dortmund appears the club best positioned to challenge Bayern Munich and end the evil empire’s seven-year reign as Bundesliga champions, if you’re someone who puts stock into the annual tradition of domestic curtain-raisers.

Jadon Sancho and Paco Alcacer, two players Dortmund will lean upon very heavily to unseat Bayern, each scored a goal en route to a 2-0 victory in a Der Klassiker edition of the German Super Cup inside Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Alcacer opened the scoring just after halftime, rewarding Sancho with an assist for his unbelievable, mazy run through midfield and into Bayern’s penalty area. The 19-year-old (he won’t turn 20 until March) appears hellbent on raising his game another level — or two, or three — following a glittering breakout 2018-19 campaign.

Dortmund were quite easily the better side over the whole of 90 minutes, but Lucien Favre’s was more than a little lucky to escape a chaotic goal-mouth scramble without conceding an equalizer just before the hour mark.

Dortmund made the most of their get-out-of-jail-free card and Sancho put the game away not even 10 minutes later. A helpful (free) tip to teams in the Bundesliga and across Europe: don’t let the kid lead a one-on-three counter-attack from the halfway line. More often that not, it’ll end badly for you.

Bundesliga play is set to begin in just under two weeks’ time, when Bayern host Hertha Berlin on Friday, Aug. 16, followed by Dortmund hosting Augsburg the following day. The two title-chasing sides will renew their rivalry on Nov. 9 and again on April 4.

FOLLOW: ATLUTD host LA Galaxy to begin 9-game MLS Saturday


By Andy EdwardsAug 3, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT
Saturday’s slate of MLS fixtures is set to kick off in just under an hour, and the big matchup of the day comes flying out of the starting gate right away: Atlanta United (second place, Eastern Conference) hosting LA Galaxy (third place, Western Conference) in front of an expected crowd of 70,000 fans inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

[ FOLLOW: MLS scoreboard, for the next 8 hours ]

The visitors will be without superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic (suspended), though the big Swede might have sat this one out anyway due to the artificial turf playing surface in Atlanta, making the already uphill battle that much tougher. Efrain Alvarez and Diego Polenta are also suspended, leaving Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s side somewhat shorthanded to face the defending champions.

The two hottest teams in MLS, New England Revolution (11 games unbeaten) and San Jose Earthquakes (one defeat in 11 games), are also in action on Saturday. The Revs will host runaway Supporters’ Shield leaders Los Angeles FC in the biggest test of Bruce Arena’s tenure to date, while Matias Almeyda’s Quakes will host a quickly sinking Columbus Crew SC side (eight losses in 12 games, including 10 without a win).

Hit the link above to follow along with all of the day’s action, and check back on PST throughout the day for recaps and highlights of the most consequential matchups.

Saturday’s full MLS schedule

Atlanta United v. LA Galaxy — 5 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls v. Toronto FC — 5 p.m. ET
New England Revolution v. Los Angeles FC — 7:30 p.m. ET
Orlando City SC v. FC Dallas — 7:30 p.m. ET
FC Cincinnati v. Vancouver Whitecaps 8 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo v. Chicago Fire — 9 p.m. ET
Colorado Rapids v. Montreal Impact — 9 p.m. ET
San Jose Earthquakes v. Columbus Crew SC — 10 p.m. ET
Real Salt Lake v. New York City FC — 10 p.m. ET