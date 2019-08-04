Bedoya, Union deliver a clear message after running past D.C. United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The game in 200 words (or less): There is no one better in the Eastern Conference than the Philadelphia Union, at least that’s what the latest standings say. In front of their fans, it was the ideal scenario for Wayne Rooney and D.C. United to wiggle their way onto the first-place podium with the Union and Atlanta United, alike. Instead, it was Philadelphia bouncing back from last week’s 4-0 defeat to Montreal with a 5-1 shelling of D.C., powered by Marco Fabian’s brace. The Union’s record now stands at 42 points in 25 matches played.

Three moments that mattered

3′ — Bedoya sends a strong message after scoring — Union’s Alejandro Bedoya made sure to send a passionate message to Congress after he gave his team the early lead in the nation’s capital.

“Hey congress, do something,” he yelled into one of the field-level boom mics after scoring three minutes in. “End gun violence now.”

The message from the former USMNT midfielder came in the wake of the three mass shootings that happened this week in the United States.

So Ale Bedoya grabbed a field-level mic after scoring his goal and shouted, live on national television: "HEY CONGRESS, DO SOMETHING. END GUN VIOLENCE NOW." My man. Need a lot more voices like his in pro sports. #DOOP #DCU pic.twitter.com/UrexCrVIx3 — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) August 5, 2019

52′ — Przybylko punishing United’s simple turnover — There’s nothing more head-scratching than a rudimentary turnover when you’re already down a player. Przybylko certainly made D.C. learn that the hard way.

Przybylko capitalizes on the turnover. 3-0 to Philly! 😮#DCvPHI pic.twitter.com/Q5A6eNRaA3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 5, 2019

70′ — Fabian records his first MLS brace — Four goals in his last five appearances: the Mexican is experiencing a good moment, to say the least.

Why you always fakin' to the net though?

Why you always flexing on our timeline? Guys are spittin' fire 🔥🔥#DOOP | #DCUvPHI 1-4 | @marcofabian_10 pic.twitter.com/pdYHoVFVn1 — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) August 5, 2019

