Getty Images

Bedoya, Union deliver a clear message after running past D.C. United

By Joel SoriaAug 4, 2019, 10:41 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): There is no one better in the Eastern Conference than the Philadelphia Union, at least that’s what the latest standings say. In front of their fans, it was the ideal scenario for Wayne Rooney and D.C. United to wiggle their way onto the first-place podium with the Union and Atlanta United, alike. Instead, it was Philadelphia bouncing back from last week’s 4-0 defeat to Montreal with a 5-1 shelling of D.C., powered by Marco Fabian’s brace. The Union’s record now stands at 42 points in 25 matches played.

Three moments that mattered

3′ — Bedoya sends a strong message after scoring — Union’s Alejandro Bedoya made sure to send a passionate message to Congress after he gave his team the early lead in the nation’s capital.

“Hey congress, do something,” he yelled into one of the field-level boom mics after scoring three minutes in. “End gun violence now.”

The message from the former USMNT midfielder came in the wake of the three mass shootings that happened this week in the United States.

52′ — Przybylko punishing United’s simple turnover — There’s nothing more head-scratching than a rudimentary turnover when you’re already down a player. Przybylko certainly made D.C. learn that the hard way.

70′ — Fabian records his first MLS brace — Four goals in his last five appearances: the Mexican is experiencing a good moment, to say the least.

Ron Jans named new FC Cincinnati head coach

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaAug 4, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT
There’s a new boss in Cincinnati.

On Sunday, the club announced that Rons Jans has been appointed as head coach, becoming their third in their MLS history. The 60-year-old Dutchman joins from FC Groningen, where he most recently assumed the Technical Director role. Jans takes over for interim coach Yoann Damet, who replaced Alan Koch in May, and has signed a contract that runs through the 2020 season.

“I’m very appreciative of Gerard, Jeff Berding and the club’s ownership group for their confidence in bringing me to FC Cincinnati,” Jans said. “This club has drawn a lot of attention in Europe and football fans are very interested in the progress of the club, which is why this opportunity is so exciting. My challenge is realizing our immense potential and I am really looking forward of being part of that development and making the fans even prouder to support FC Cincinnati.”

Jans’ arrival sees him reuniting with GM Gerard Nijkamp, who he worked under at Dutch club PEC Zwolle.

“We are excited to get Ron involved with the team as soon as possible and leading us the rest of the season,” Nijkamp said. “He has a pedigree of success and guiding strong clubs, especially through difficult transitions to championships.

“With his experience and expertise in all aspects of being a head coach, I have full confidence that he will be successful at FC Cincinnati,” he added. “I believe Ron will be a critical part to establishing the foundation for our playing philosophy as well as our performance on the pitch.”

A Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup winner, Jans is set to make his MLS coaching debut on Saturday in Columbus. The Dutchman will feature a coaching staff composed of Damet, Jack Stern and Ivar van Dinteren, who replaces Pa Modou Kah.

FC Cincinnati adds to the list of teams Jans has coached in his lengthy, 20-year-plus coaching career, which include FC Groningen, SC Heerenveen, Standard Liege and PEC Zwolle.

During the height of his playing days, Jans was a staple striker in the Eredivisie, tallying goals for PEC Zwolle, FC Groningen and Roda JC over a 11-year period.

Late penalty hands Minnesota United win over Timbers (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaAug 4, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
Minnesota United and a visiting Portland Timbers were set to split points following a tepid back-and-forth bout, but fate had a different outcome in mind.

Two minutes into stoppage time, following VAR review, Ethan Finlay converted from the spot, propelling the Loons to second in the Western Conference with 38 points – edging the Quakes and Sounders only on a tiebreaker.

The call made by referee Chris Penso will make the rounds, as many can argue Timbers’ defender Larrys Mabiala had limited space to move his arms away from Ike Opara’s headed ball, though.

Fair call or not, the Loons faithful had every reason to sing “Wonderwall” after securing three, crucial points ahead of a what will be a tight playoff push in the West.

WATCH: Arsenal’s comical own goal against Barcelona

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaAug 4, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT
A week away from the start of the season, and Arsenal’s backline is already the subject of questionable communication.

This time, it was fullback Ainsley Maitland-Miles as the orchestrator of the Gunners’ noticeable blunder against Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy bout, which the Spanish side ended up winning 2-1.

The 21-year-old, in his own box, lightly tapped the ball backwards to goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who misjudged it completely, resulting in a casual, yet comical own goal.

The goal leveled the scoreline, which was then tipped to the La Liga giants’ favor following a goal from Uruguayan ace Luis Suarez. The Gunners did manage to take the early lead in their preseason finale, however, when Mezut Ozil assisted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 36 minutes in.

Arsenal will hope for better times as they take on Newcastle on Sunday to start their Premier League campaign.

Report: Man United ‘pulled the plug’ on Dybala pursuit

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaAug 4, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

Paulo Dybala has chosen Turin over Manchester.

According to a report from The Telegraph’s James Ducker, Manchester United have “pulled the plug” on their pursuit of the Argentine ace.

Dybala has been the talk of a possible swap including United striker Romelu Lukaku, but his “reluctance to leave,” his sky-high wage demands and inflated agent’s fees convinced the Premier League side otherwise.

Instead, the 25-year-old has informed his agent that he will remain with La Vecchia Signora and will report to training on Monday ahead of the 2019/2020 campaign, per La Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia.

According to Ducker, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “determined only to bring in players who are fully committed to being part of the club’s project.” It was quite clear Dybala didn’t fit the prerequisites, nor did his requests of wanting “parity with United’s top earners, such as Alexis Sanchez, David De Gea and Paul Pogba, and there are also believed to have been complications over the player’s image rights.”

Over at Old Trafford, the transfer quandary amid the deadline continues. United are desperate to offload high-wage earner and under-performer Lukaku, while being on the brink of announcing the arrival of English center-back Harry Maguire. It’s reported to be a world record, $100 million deal for the Leicester City player.

As for the South American, he will return to the Italian giants with one tough task ahead: impressing newly-appointed boss Maurizio Sarri. Last season, he lacked consistency and failed to fully synchronize with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co., ending the Serie A season with a paltry five goals and four assists.

It’s quite clear Dybala will have a chance to correct that now, but like the transfer saga he left behind, his progress (or lack thereof) will garner plenty of attention.