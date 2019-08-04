More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Crew snatch late draw, end Quakes’ winning streak (video)

By Andy EdwardsAug 4, 2019, 12:23 AM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): New England Revolution fell to defeat earlier Saturday evening, but San Jose Earthquakes avoided the same fate in the night’s final game, although Matias Almeyda’s side will feel they left plenty of the table after holding a lead inside the game’s final half-hour but ultimately failing to see if across the finish line. Magnus Eriksson put San Jose ahead just before halftime, but Columbus dominated the run of play in the second half and were fully deserving of the point, if not more. Gyasi Zardes equalized in the 65th minute, preventing San Jose from becoming the second team in MLS to reach the 40-point mark this season. Alas, they sit second in the Western Conference anyway and have lost just one of their last 12 games (eight wins).

Three moments that mattered

41′ — Eriksson converts from the spot for 1-0 — It took 23 games, but the Quakes finally earned — and converted — their first penalty kick of the 2019 season.

65′ — Zardes pulls Columbus level with an unstoppable header — Zardes is an excellent finished with his head, so maybe defenders shouldn’t peel away from him at the top of the six-yard box. It’s just a thought.

90’+3 — Room denies Wondolowski with time winding down — Eloy Room was asked to save the day on a number of occasions late in the game, and he did so each and every time, including a stellar save against Chris Wondolowski.

Man of the match: Eloy Room

Goalscorers: Eriksson (41′ – PK), Zardes (65′)

Jill Ellis content to get off USWNT “roller coaster”

Associated PressAug 3, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Jill Ellis likened her tenure in charge of the U.S. women’s national team to an amusement park ride. She also compared it to a tumultuous ride on a five-year wave.

The most successful head coach in program history seems quite content to get off this merry-go-round on her own terms.

Ellis was upbeat Friday when she joined her players at the Rose Bowl for their first workout ahead of a five-game exhibition Victory Tour designed to bring the World Cup winners to their legions of domestic fans. The tour got a slight damper Tuesday when Ellis announced she will step down at its conclusion.

Before her team’s first game since her decision, the only two-time Women’s World Cup-winning coach expressed pride in her work and optimism for the future without her, starting with the Tokyo Olympics next year.

But more than anything else, Ellis exuded calm about her decision to walk away on top.

“When I took the job … it was the beginning of a cycle, and now I feel like this is the end of a cycle,” Ellis said. “I know the Olympics is very close, but that begins another cycle, if that makes sense. I think the timing is now. … I mean, five and a half years is kind of a long time in this job, which has been great and such a privilege. But I didn’t give much consideration to coaching next year.”

Ellis likely could have stayed on through Tokyo, but decided to give a head start to her successor. She had a few words of advice for whoever steps into her large shoes.

“It’s a roller coaster. Put your seatbelt on,” Ellis said with a grin. “Enjoy the ride, because you’re going to expect highs and lows. It’s the wave analogy. It’s the trough and the crest. You can’t have a beautiful ocean without both of those. You can’t have this journey without all the highs and lows.”

The 52-year-old Ellis lost exactly seven of her 127 games since May 2014, winning eight tournaments and half of the nation’s four World Cup titles. When her team raised the trophy last month in France, the Americans reaffirmed their status as the world’s dominant program.

“Well, I’m selfishly sad,” World Cup hero Rose Lavelle said. “I’ve really enjoyed having her as a coach. I feel like I’ve grown so much the past three years, and I’m sad, but I’m happy she went out on top and now has some time with her family to enjoy.”

No coach can match Ellis’ international accomplishments, yet she still faced near-constant scrutiny for her tactics, lineup decisions and substitution patterns – even from former and current players for a team that never lost a game at two World Cups.

Megan Rapinoe said she “wasn’t super surprised” by Ellis’ decision.

“It’s obviously a very difficult job to have, and to be able to go out on top is obviously a nice way to go,” the Golden Ball winner added.

Christen Press praised Ellis for her ability to create a structured training environment similar to the stability of a men’s club team – a difficult feat given the unstable, traveling nature of national teams.

“It’s hard for me to imagine that any program in any sport would have this level of meticulous detail and control,” Press said. “I think Jill was able to do that because she was in the system before she was the head coach. We’re taking everything that we do on the road, so every single training facility is different. When you have a meeting is different. What you’re eating is different. It’s the head coach’s job to oversee that, and it was such a seamless thing for us. We could really focus.”

After this tour ends Oct. 6 in Chicago, Ellis will spend at least the next year working for U.S. Soccer as an ambassador. That hasn’t stopped widespread speculation about her long-term plans, but Ellis isn’t sharing in it.

“I haven’t given any thought to my future, I really haven’t,” Ellis said. “I just felt the timing was right. The timing is right for whoever the new coach is. The timing was right for me on a personal level with my family. I’m going to still be working in a capacity for a while for U.S. Soccer, so I haven’t even thought about coaching another team at this point. “

The U.S. women are opening the tour with the team’s fifth-ever game at the famed Rose Bowl, where they won the World Cup in 1999 on Brandi Chastain’s penalty shot. A statue of Chastain celebrating her goal was dedicated outside the stadium last month.

Rapinoe and Alex Morgan won’t play in the tour opener at the Rose Bowl while they recover from minor injuries.

Unstoppable LAFC end Revs’ 11-game unbeaten run (video)

By Andy EdwardsAug 3, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): Coming into the weekend’s premier matchup in MLS, Bruce Arena’s New England Revolution found itself above the playoff cut line on the back of an 11-game unbeaten run that began all the way back on May 11. In that time, the Revs took down the likes of San Jose, LA Galaxy, Houston and Orlando, to name a few, but they had face no one on par with runaway Supporters’ Shield leaders Los Angeles FC. All of the above changed on Saturday, when Bob Bradley‘s men walked out of Gillette Stadium with a 2-0 victory. Diego Rossi and Latif Blessing scored the goals — one in each half — and LAFC ran their modest recent run of results to five wins in their last six games. Their lead in the Shield race walkover is 13 points with 11 games left to play.

Three moments that mattered

8′ — Rossi loops it high and back down for the opener — How many players in MLS even see the 10-foot-high looping finish as an option in this scenario, let alone have the technical wherewithal to pull it off? The answer is a small number, but it includes Rossi.

41′ — Farrell saves his own embarrassing blemish on the goal line — Andrew Farrell almost scored an embarrassing, if unlucky, own goal, but managed to sprint to the goal line and clear the ball away in the nick of time.

72′ — Blessing finishes a fantastic team goal for 2-0 — Champagne football from LAFC, innit? There should be about five secondary assists handed out on this one.

Man of the match: Jordan Harvey

Goalscorers: Rossi (8′), Blessing (72′)

Record crowd sees ATLUTD cruise past Zlatan-less Galaxy (video)

By Andy EdwardsAug 3, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): It’s tough to win on the road when you concede a pair of own goals before halftime, a lesson duly noted by the LA Galaxy as Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s side was handily beaten by defending champions Atlanta United in front of a regular-season record crowd of 72,548 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The visitors were without superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic (suspended) and managed just four shots on targets over 90 minutes (all four came inside the game’s opening 25 minutes). After starting the season slowly under new head coach Frank De Boer, have turned things around and summited the Eastern Conference standings. LA, meanwhile, have just three wins from their last eight games (five losses) and could tumble from third to fifth place in the Western Conference before the weekend is over.

Three moments that mattered

23′ — Pity forces the own goal by Romney — Own goal no. 1.

43′ — Josef lurks and forces Gonzalez into a desperate situation — Own goal no. 2.

72′ — Martinez ties his own record with a penalty kick — Josef Martinez showed lingering effects of his tragic penalty attempt of two weeks ago.

Man of the match: Josef Martinez

Goalscorers: Romney (23′ – OG), Gonzalez (43′ – OG), Martinez (72′ – PK)

Ronaldo loses bid to dismiss or fully seal Vegas rape case

By Andy EdwardsAug 3, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has lost a bid for dismissal or complete secrecy in a federal lawsuit by a Nevada woman who accuses him of raping her at a Las Vegas resort in 2009.

Attorney Larissa Drohobyczer, representing Ronaldo’s accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, said Friday she was satisfied with U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey’s ruling in Las Vegas.

Ronaldo’s attorney, Peter Christiansen, declined to comment.

Ronaldo’s attorneys say their client and Mayorga had consensual sex in June 2009. They deny it was rape.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but Mayorga gave consent through her lawyers to make her name public.

Her lawsuit seeks monetary damages of at least $200,000. It alleges that Ronaldo or people working for him allowed word to become public last year of a hush-money settlement that paid her $375,000.

The judge on Wednesday rejected Ronaldo’s claim that releasing court records would “weaponized the allegations in this case,” risk public scandal and harm Ronaldo’s reputation and endorsements.

Ronaldo, from Portugal, is one of the most recognizable and highly paid players in sports. He plays in Italy for the Turin-based soccer club Juventus.

“The cat is already out of the bag about Mayorga’s allegations” and the settlement, Dorsey wrote. “I’m not satisfied that Ronaldo’s interest in holding Mayorga to her agreement is enough to justify sealing the entire record in this case.”

However, the judge called the settlement between Ronaldo and Mayorga in 2010 a confidential contract between private parties.

“The documents themselves and direct quotes from any of them will remain sealed,” she said.