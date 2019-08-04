LIVE – Man City v. Liverpool in Community Shield

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mario Mandzukic has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, according to Football Italia.

The 33-year-old scored nine times with seven assists in 25 Serie A matches last season, his fourth with The Old Lady.

He has a contract with Juve through the end of the 2020-21 season, and Football Italia says the deal is not related to any swaps involving Paulo Dybala or Romelu Lukaku.

Mandzukic has scored double-digit goals with Juve, Atletico Madrid, Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich, and Dinamo Zagreb, winning trophies in four countries and helping Croatia to a runner-up finish at the 2018 World Cup.

It would be an odd move as Juventus has sanctioned the sale of young Moise Kean to Everton, and the Premier League club announced his arrival on Sunday.

The Kean deal is a massive coup for the Toffees, even at nearly $30 million and a five-year deal. Kean has been one of the hottest prospects in football for some time, and Juve says the fee is $25 million rising to $27.5.

The 19-year-old is thrice-capped with two goals for Italy, and scored six times while adding an assist in 13 matches for Juventus next season.

The Serie A champions were reported to be offloading the teen because they were unable to get value for Mandzukic or Gonzalo Higuain.

Juve clearly have a forward move in the pipeline, whether Lukaku or someone else.

