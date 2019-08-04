More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Manchester City wins Community Shield

By Nicholas MendolaAug 4, 2019, 12:08 PM EDT
It took penalty kicks to separate Liverpool and Manchester City in a wasteful but entertaining Community Shield on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Claudio Bravo‘s second round stop of Georginio Wijnaldum met perfect finishing from the reigning domestic treble champions after a 1-1 score line over 90 minutes.

The Reds were dominant in the second half, but only found one goal before penalties.

Sterling tucked a delightful David Silva flick under Alisson Becker in the first half, but Joel Matip nodded a late equalizer past Bravo in the second half.

Leroy Sane limped off after just 11 minutes with an injury which could jeopardize a nine-figure deal to Bayern Munich.

Sane lashed into the side netting after Raheem Sterling picked the pocket of an unaware Joe Gomez in the fourth minute.

At the other end, Roberto Firmino juggled to set up a left-footed lash right to Claudio Bravo.

The Reds probably should’ve been up when Firmino slipped Mohamed Salah into the box, but the Egyptian couldn’t turn his shot near the goal.

Sterling could, however, side-footing a flick from David Silva under Alisson Becker, who would’ve liked to have done better.

Salah looked for a quick response, cooking Oleksandr Zinchenko on the right before missing the near post again.

Kevin De Bruyne was also very much in preseason form in terms of finishing, and his scuffed shot turned into a Sterling chance which Alisson did well to save.

Sterling then beat the Liverpool line and Alisson only to hit the far post in the 48th minute.

The Reds were all over City in the early second half, and Liverpool fans were hoping the Goal Decision System would tell them Virgil Van Dijk leveled off a corner kick to no avail.

Salah then hit the post after Sterling partially blocked a Trent Alexander-Arnold free kick.

Sterling should’ve made it 2-0 again, but the relatively wasteful forward dribbled directly into Alisson.

If Salah, Sterling, and De Bruyne were in peak finishing form, this could’ve easily been a 4-3 match, with the last name scuffing a low shot to Alisson in the 73rd.

Van Dijk kept a rally alive to set up Matip for a headed equalizer in the final 15 minutes.

Bravo made a fine save on Naby Keita in the 83rd minute.

Salah’s umpteenth chance of the game could’ve decided it in stoppage time, but Walker made an incredible goal line clearance and the ensuing corner was poorly served above the fray.

Three things learned: Liverpool v Man City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 4, 2019, 12:15 PM EDT
LONDON — Manchester City beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalty kicks to win the 2019 FA Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday. 

After a 1-1 draw thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Joel Matip in either half, the game went to spot kicks and Claudio Bravo saved Georginio Wijnadlum’s penalty as City scored all five of theirs.

Man City and Liverpool finished just one point apart in the Premier League table last season and it went all the way to decide the winner of the Community Shield. Despite shaking off rust amid key absentees due to stars returning late from summer tournaments, City and Liverpool put on a show at Wembley.

It was an intense, high-tempo encounter which can’t often be said of this showpiece event. Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp played up the importance of this game before and their players obviously took those words to heart.

What did we learn from the traditional “curtain raiser” at Wembley?

Teams evenly matched, wasteful

On another day the score could have been 4-3 or 3-2. Both teams were guilty of being wasteful in the final third and some of their attacking stars were perhaps blowing away a few cobwebs.

Mohamed Salah missed two glorious opportunities in the first half alone. Virgil Van Dijk and Salah hit the woodwork in the second half. Kyle Walker incredibly hooked Salah’s shot off the line, while Sterling probably should’ve scored another two given the quality of his chances. Kevin De Bruyne‘s final ball and cross was a little off, while there was a general sense of frustration among both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp on the sidelines.

They know the way their teams played and the result of the Community Shield is not going to determine how this season goes for them. But the game was of high intensity and was pretty also adept at underlining the weaknesses both teams have. In the second half the end-to-end nature of the game was farcical, as you could be forgiven for thinking the latest NBA game had rolled into London.

This performance suggested two things:

1) There is still so little to choose between Liverpool and Man City.

2) Liverpool are a different team without one of their front three of Mane, Firmino and Salah up top, and so too are Man City without Sergio Aguero in their starting lineup.

Rusty Liverpool shaking off poor preseason

Not having six first stars with the team for the majority of preseason was far from ideal. And Liverpool do not appear to have dealt that well with it. At all. Salah, Firmino and Alisson returned this week after playing in the Africa Cup of Nations and Copa America, while Sadio Mane will return next week. With Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri only just returning from injury too, Liverpool’s squad looks a little thin on the ground.

In the first half Man City overran them in central midfield but much to their credit Liverpool came roaring back in the second half and deserved to draw 1-1 in regulation. Salah led wave after wave of attack and even though it is clear Liverpool aren’t fully fit, it appears the rust from a disjointed season is falling off a little quicker than most expected.

Klopp will be hoping that the late returning stars give the rest of the squad a much-needed kick up the backside in the next few days before they face Norwich City in the PL season opener on Friday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The lack of a central midfielder who can dictate the tempo of the game and create openings is perhaps what they miss most if they’re going to truly push Man City all the way for the title once again this season. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum are all workhorses and should be admired for how they press high and win the ball back for Salah, Firmino and Mane to cause havoc. It works. But having a player like David or Bernando Silva, someone who can slow things down and float around behind the strikers is something Liverpool have been calling out for.

Left side of City’s defense needs a revamp

True, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold were the men marauding down the right flank for Liverpool but Oleksandr Zinchenko and Nicolas Otamendi didn’t half make them look good.

Granted, Aymeric Laporte will likely line up alongside John Stones in central defense this season, but it may be worth playing Laporte at left back based on this. Especially with influential leader Vincent Kompany departing. As the game wore on Otamendi found his stride and Zinchenko kept plugging away too, but if there is any area City’s squad needs strengthening in it is at left back and center back.

Zinchenko is doing the best he can as a makeshift left back but with Benjamin Mendy still out injured and Fabian Delph sold over the summer, City’s options at left back aren’t plentiful. With Joao Cancelo coming in at right back to battle with Kyle Walker, it is a little bemusing why City aren’t making a big play to sign a left back or center back this summer. Teams will look to exploit that wing based on this showing. Yes, this was Liverpool shredding their left flank apart, but plenty of the PL’s other top six teams are capable of exploiting this weakness.

Man City’s Leroy Sane limps off Wembley pitch

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 4, 2019, 10:23 AM EDT
Leroy Sane’s 2019-20 debut for Manchester City lasted less than a dozen minutes.

The German star and Bayern Munich transfer target subbed off with an apparently right leg injury, limping heavily as Gabriel Jesus readied on the touch line.

Sane has proven durable during his time at City, making 133 appearances over the last three seasons since arriving from Schalke.

He’s also failed to agree to a new contract with City, much to Pep Guardiola’s chagrin, and has been linked with some big money moves back home to Germany.

Reports said Sane will make $17 million per year if a rumored $111 million deal happens with the German champions.

City has taken an early 1-0 lead through Raheem Sterling.

Mandzukic reportedly agrees with Man Utd; Everton unveils Kean

Photo by Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 4, 2019, 9:54 AM EDT
Mario Mandzukic has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, according to Football Italia.

The 33-year-old scored nine times with seven assists in 25 Serie A matches last season, his fourth with The Old Lady.

He has a contract with Juve through the end of the 2020-21 season, and Football Italia says the deal is not related to any swaps involving Paulo Dybala or Romelu Lukaku.

Mandzukic has scored double-digit goals with Juve, Atletico Madrid, Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich, and Dinamo Zagreb, winning trophies in four countries and helping Croatia to a runner-up finish at the 2018 World Cup.

It would be an odd move as Juventus has sanctioned the sale of young Moise Kean to Everton, and the Premier League club announced his arrival on Sunday.

The Kean deal is a massive coup for the Toffees, even at nearly $30 million and a five-year deal. Kean has been one of the hottest prospects in football for some time, and Juve says the fee is $25 million rising to $27.5.

The 19-year-old is thrice-capped with two goals for Italy, and scored six times while adding an assist in 13 matches for Juventus next season.

The Serie A champions were reported to be offloading the teen because they were unable to get value for Mandzukic or Gonzalo Higuain.

Juve clearly have a forward move in the pipeline, whether Lukaku or someone else.

LIVE – Man City v. Liverpool in Community Shield

Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 4, 2019, 9:11 AM EDT
David Silva captains domestic treble-winning Manchester City against Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool qualified by virtue of its league standing, runners-up to Man City.

Claudio Bravo starts between the sticks for City, who has Sergio Aguero on the bench and Aymeric Laporte in the 18.

As for Liverpool, the Reds are full strength aside from Sadio Mane, who is not in the 18. Divock Origi is in the front three, and Joe Gomez starts at center back ahead of Dejan Lovren.

LINEUPS

Man City: Bravo, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Rodri, Silva (C), De Bruyne, Sane, Bernardo, Sterling. Subs: Ederson, Gundogan, Jesus, Aguero, Angelino, Foden, Garcia.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Origi, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Lovren, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Matip.