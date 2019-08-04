More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Man City’s Leroy Sane limps off Wembley pitch

By Nicholas MendolaAug 4, 2019, 10:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Leroy Sane’s 2019-20 debut for Manchester City lasted less than a dozen minutes.

[ FOLLOW: JPW live at Wembley ]

The German star and Bayern Munich transfer target subbed off with an apparently right leg injury, limping heavily as Gabriel Jesus readied on the touch line.

Sane has proven durable during his time at City, making 133 appearances over the last three seasons since arriving from Schalke.

He’s also failed to agree to a new contract with City, much to Pep Guardiola’s chagrin, and has been linked with some big money moves back home to Germany.

Reports said Sane will make $17 million per year if a rumored $111 million deal happens with the German champions.

City has taken an early 1-0 lead through Raheem Sterling.

Mandzukic reportedly agrees with Man Utd; Everton unveils Kean

Photo by Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 4, 2019, 9:54 AM EDT
1 Comment

Mario Mandzukic has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, according to Football Italia.

The 33-year-old scored nine times with seven assists in 25 Serie A matches last season, his fourth with The Old Lady.

[ MORE: Barca adds Liverpool target ]

He has a contract with Juve through the end of the 2020-21 season, and Football Italia says the deal is not related to any swaps involving Paulo Dybala or Romelu Lukaku.

Mandzukic has scored double-digit goals with Juve, Atletico Madrid, Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich, and Dinamo Zagreb, winning trophies in four countries and helping Croatia to a runner-up finish at the 2018 World Cup.

It would be an odd move as Juventus has sanctioned the sale of young Moise Kean to Everton, and the Premier League club announced his arrival on Sunday.

The Kean deal is a massive coup for the Toffees, even at nearly $30 million and a five-year deal. Kean has been one of the hottest prospects in football for some time, and Juve says the fee is $25 million rising to $27.5.

The 19-year-old is thrice-capped with two goals for Italy, and scored six times while adding an assist in 13 matches for Juventus next season.

The Serie A champions were reported to be offloading the teen because they were unable to get value for Mandzukic or Gonzalo Higuain.

Juve clearly have a forward move in the pipeline, whether Lukaku or someone else.

LIVE – Man City v. Liverpool in Community Shield

Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 4, 2019, 9:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

David Silva captains domestic treble-winning Manchester City against Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool qualified by virtue of its league standing, runners-up to Man City.

[ FOLLOW: JPW live at Wembley ]

Claudio Bravo starts between the sticks for City, who has Sergio Aguero on the bench and Aymeric Laporte in the 18.

As for Liverpool, the Reds are full strength aside from Sadio Mane, who is not in the 18. Divock Origi is in the front three, and Joe Gomez starts at center back ahead of Dejan Lovren.

LINEUPS

Man City: Bravo, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Rodri, Silva (C), De Bruyne, Sane, Bernardo, Sterling. Subs: Ederson, Gundogan, Jesus, Aguero, Angelino, Foden, Garcia.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Origi, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Lovren, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Matip.

WATCH: Beautiful Besler back heel goal finishes off NYCFC

Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 4, 2019, 8:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Nick Besler’s been watching Pedro.

The black-booted Real Salt Lake midfielder had to think fast on Sunday to produce a fantastic goal which needs second and third looks, if only because you might not see the genius at first blush.

[ MORE: Barca adds Liverpool target ]

The 26-year-old Besler, younger brother of Matt, was on the scene when Jefferson Savarino’s bounding volley of a loose ball traced wide of the post.

Besler’s jabbed his foot at the ball, flicking it home in a more rapid version of Pedro’s elegant finish for Chelsea earlier this week.

Real’s collection of goals in the 3-1 win over New York City FC was beautiful, and you could argue that the preceding goals from Savarino and Albert Rusnak were just as sweet.

The Utah side is four points back of third, and just four ahead of ninth. MLS is wild this year, team.

Barcelona adds $28M left back linked with Liverpool

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 4, 2019, 7:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Barcelona has landed Junior Firpo for approximately $28 million, adding a 22-year-old left back with good La Liga experience to the fold.

Junior, oft-linked to Liverpool, scored thrice with four assists in 24 La Liga matches last season, adding an assist in four Europa League encounters.

[ MORE: LAFC clobbers hot Revs ]

He also recorded 1.6 interceptions and nearly one key pass per match.

Junior had a $58 million release clause cited when Liverpool was linked with him earlier this summer, but left for less than half that fee.

Able to play further up the pitch as well, Spanish U-21 star Junior gives competition to 30-year-old Jordi Alba. Maybe relief is a better term, as the solid Alba has played 40-plus matches in each of the last two seasons.