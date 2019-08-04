Man City’s Leroy Sane limps off Wembley pitch

Leroy Sane’s 2019-20 debut for Manchester City lasted less than a dozen minutes.
The German star and Bayern Munich transfer target subbed off with an apparently right leg injury, limping heavily as Gabriel Jesus readied on the touch line.
Sane has proven durable during his time at City, making 133 appearances over the last three seasons since arriving from Schalke.
He’s also failed to agree to a new contract with City, much to Pep Guardiola’s chagrin, and has been linked with some big money moves back home to Germany.
Reports said Sane will make $17 million per year if a rumored $111 million deal happens with the German champions.
City has taken an early 1-0 lead through Raheem Sterling.