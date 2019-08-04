Player ratings: Liverpool v Man City

LONDON — Manchester City beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalty kicks to win the Community Shield, after an intense game between the Premier League’s top two teams from last season.
How did the players get on, out of 10?
Below we reveal our ratings from Wembley.
Liverpool
Alisson: 5 – Could have done better with Sterling’s goal and looked a little shaky.
Trent Alexander-Arnold: 6 – Rattled into some challenges but far from his usual marauding display.
Joe Gomez: 5 – Caught in possession a few times at center back and them moved out to right back.
Virgil Van Dijk: 7 – Stood tall and set up the equalizer. Classy player who grew into the game.
Andrew Robertson: 6 – Given a tough time by Bernardo Silva, but stood up to the challenge.
Jordan Henderson: 5 – Struggled to get going and took a knock in the second half.
Fabinho: 5 – Couldn’t stop City gliding through Liverpool’s defense.
Georginio Wijnaldum: 5 – Really struggled. Few loose touches and only player to miss a penalty.
Mohamed Salah: 7 – Could have scored three in the second half alone. Dangerous but didn’t score.
Roberto Firmino: 6 – One superb effort in the first half and decent movement, as always.
Divock Origi: 4 – His teammates couldn’t find his runs out wide. Ineffective.
Subs
Joel Matip on for Trent Alexander-Arnold (67′): 7 – Headed home the equalizer.
Naby Keita on for Fabinho (67′): 6 – Provided some surging runs. Good shot saved.
Adam Lallana on for Jordan Henderson (79′): N/A
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on for Divock Origi (79′): N/A
Xherdan Shaqiri on for Roberto Firmino (79′): N/A
Man City
Claudio Bravo: 7 – A few dodgy moments in the second half but saved the crucial spot kick. A very good back-up goalkeeper.
Kyle Walker: 6 – Dug deep defensively but rarely threatened going forward.
John Stones: 7 – Calm on the ball and did his best to hold City’s defense together.
Nicolas Otamendi: 6 – Dragged out of position quite a lot but made some great last-ditch interventions.
Oleksandr Zinchenko: 6 – Tough outing against Salah but kept plugging away. Scored his pen.
Rodri: 5 – Caught on the ball so many times. Has to get use to the pace of the game in England. Fast.
David Silva: 7 – Proper magician. Glides around the pitch with ease and set up Sterling’s goal.
Kevin De Bruyne: 8 – Constant threat, even though his final pass or shot was a little off.
Leroy Sane: 4 – Injured early on, which is a big shame. Last minutes in a Man City shirt?
Raheem Sterling: 8 – Scored one, but should have scored a few more. Superb pace, but poor finishing.
Bernando Silva: 7 – Another classy and tireless display. Criminally underrated.
Subs
Gabriel Jesus on for Leroy Sane (14′): 6 – Scored the winning penalty kick and put himself about.
Ilkay Gundogan on for David Silva (61′): 3 – One of the worst sub displays ever. Gave the ball away countless times. Scored his penalty kick though.
Phil Foden on for Kevin de Bruyne (89′): N/A