Report: Man United ‘pulled the plug’ on Dybala pursuit

Paulo Dybala has chosen Turin over Manchester.

According to a report from The Telegraph’s James Ducker, Manchester United have “pulled the plug” on their pursuit of the Argentine ace.

Dybala has been the talk of a possible swap including United striker Romelu Lukaku, but his “reluctance to leave,” his sky-high wage demands and inflated agent’s fees convinced the Premier League side otherwise.

Instead, the 25-year-old has informed his agent that he will remain with La Vecchia Signora and will report to training on Monday ahead of the 2019/2020 campaign, per La Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia.

According to Ducker, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “determined only to bring in players who are fully committed to being part of the club’s project.” It was quite clear Dybala didn’t fit the prerequisites, nor did his requests of wanting “parity with United’s top earners, such as Alexis Sanchez, David De Gea and Paul Pogba, and there are also believed to have been complications over the player’s image rights.”

Over at Old Trafford, the transfer quandary amid the deadline continues. United are desperate to offload high-wage earner and under-performer Lukaku, while being on the brink of announcing the arrival of English center-back Harry Maguire. It’s reported to be a world record, $100 million deal for the Leicester City player.

As for the South American, he will return to the Italian giants with one tough task ahead: impressing newly-appointed boss Maurizio Sarri. Last season, he lacked consistency and failed to fully synchronize with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co., ending the Serie A season with a paltry five goals and four assists.

It’s quite clear Dybala will have a chance to correct that now, but like the transfer saga he left behind, his progress (or lack thereof) will garner plenty of attention.

Joel Soria: Follow @SoriaJoelFutbol