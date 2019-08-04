More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Report: Man United ‘pulled the plug’ on Dybala pursuit

By Joel SoriaAug 4, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

Paulo Dybala has chosen Turin over Manchester.

According to a report from The Telegraph’s James Ducker, Manchester United have “pulled the plug” on their pursuit of the Argentine ace.

Dybala has been the talk of a possible swap including United striker Romelu Lukaku, but his “reluctance to leave,” his sky-high wage demands and inflated agent’s fees convinced the Premier League side otherwise.

Instead, the 25-year-old has informed his agent that he will remain with La Vecchia Signora and will report to training on Monday ahead of the 2019/2020 campaign, per La Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia.

According to Ducker, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “determined only to bring in players who are fully committed to being part of the club’s project.” It was quite clear Dybala didn’t fit the prerequisites, nor did his requests of wanting “parity with United’s top earners, such as Alexis Sanchez, David De Gea and Paul Pogba, and there are also believed to have been complications over the player’s image rights.”

Over at Old Trafford, the transfer quandary amid the deadline continues. United are desperate to offload high-wage earner and under-performer Lukaku, while being on the brink of announcing the arrival of English center-back Harry Maguire. It’s reported to be a world record, $100 million deal for the Leicester City player.

As for the South American, he will return to the Italian giants with one tough task ahead: impressing newly-appointed boss Maurizio Sarri. Last season, he lacked consistency and failed to fully synchronize with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co., ending the Serie A season with a paltry five goals and four assists.

It’s quite clear Dybala will have a chance to correct that now, but like the transfer saga he left behind, his progress (or lack thereof) will garner plenty of attention.

Joel Soria:

WATCH: Arsenal’s comical own goal against Barcelona

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaAug 4, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A week away from the start of the season, and Arsenal’s backline is already the subject of questionable communication.

This time, it was fullback Ainsley Maitland-Miles as the orchestrator of the Gunners’ noticeable blunder against Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy bout, which the Spanish side ended up winning 2-1.

The 21-year-old, in his own box, lightly tapped the ball backwards to goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who misjudged it completely, resulting in a casual, yet comical own goal.

The goal leveled the scoreline, which was then tipped to the La Liga giants’ favor following a goal from Uruguayan ace Luis Suarez. The Gunners did manage to take the early lead in their preseason finale, however, when Mezut Ozil assisted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 36 minutes in.

Arsenal will hope for better times as they take on Newcastle on Sunday to start their Premier League campaign.

Joel Soria:

Pochettino expects Dele Alli to miss start of season

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 4, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dele Alli looks unlikely to be fit for the start of the Premier League season on Saturday versus Aston Villa, as his hamstring is a problem yet again.

The attacker missed two months last season with a hamstring problem, the latest in a long line of them.

[ COMMUNITY SHIELD: Pep reacts | Klopp, too ]

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke at Spurs’ 1-1 draw with Inter Milan on Sunday, via Metro, and admitted that Dele’s hamstring worries are a real concern:

“I don’t know if the club communicate the time but I don’t believe he’s going to be ready for the start of the season,” he said. “It’s the same area. Yes, of course we are worried. He’s still so young. Just 23-years-old and many, many hamstring problems in the last few years.”

Dele scored seven goals with eight assists in around 3,000 minutes last season, a marked step back from his previous two seasons (14 and 16 in about 3,700 minutes and 22 and 13 in approximately 4,000).

Pochettino also said Juan Foyth, his rumored starting right back, could be out for “many weeks” and added that Serge Aurier, Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier have work to do to be ready for the season.

Klopp on Liverpool loss to Man City: ‘We are still here’

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaAug 4, 2019, 1:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp was pretty happy with his Liverpool on Sunday, even though the Reds lost the Community Shield in penalty kicks.

Yes, his pal Pep Guardiola pipped him to another shiny item after 90 minutes of 1-1 at Wembley Stadium, but the Reds were dominant in the second half and probably deserved more.

[ MORE: Recap | Pep reacts ]

While congratulating City, Klopp was clearly relieved as his men looked better than they had for most of the preseason.

Liverpool had more stability in its lineup, only missing Sadio Mane, and looked primed for Friday’s Premier League opener versus Norwich City.

“The least we deserved was the equalizer, one save decided it and I cannot be disappointed today. The performance was much more important today than a win. We know we are still here, we can still play proper football.”

Liverpool beat Lyon in a Wednesday friendly, but had previously stumbled in losing to Napoli, Sevilla, and Borussia Dortmund. It also drew Sporting Lisbon.

The Reds look ready to start a proper title race in five days times.

Guardiola reacts to Community Shield, Walker on wild clearance

Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 4, 2019, 12:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City landed their first bit of silverware with a victory over Liverpool in the Community Shield, outlasting their Premier League title rivals in penalty kicks on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, and quickly turned his eye to defending the league for a second time.

“It was a good test for both teams,” Guardiola said. “It’s nice for the players to realize what they will face this season. At this level the difference is nothing. One penalty, one point. United will be back, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea… I don’t know what will happen.”

[ MORE: Player ratings | Recap ]

The pace of play was frantic, and there could have easily be seven or eight goals between the teams if Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, and Mohamed Salah had their finishing boots.

Sterling did score, early, and Joel Matip‘s late equalizer forced the match to penalty kicks, where Claudio Bravo saved Georginio Wijnaldum‘s effort in the second round.

It was a thriller, even if wasteful, with Kyle Walker making an incredible goal line clearance to keep the shield within reach. He also has the title on his mind.

“I’m a defender, I stop goals,” Walker said. “I’m glad I can help the team out this time. It’s too early to say, there’s a lot of good teams in this league but hopefully we can be up there or thereabouts.”

Guardiola wasn’t too worried about the second half pressure well-applied by the Reds, who probably deserved the win over 90 minutes.

From the BBC:

“An incredible final from both sides, no team can dominate for 90 minutes. We had real good moments, in the last 15 minutes we were exhausted and they had chances to win the game.”

As for the title, neither team was at full strength. Liverpool was without Sadio Mane, while City left Sergio Aguero and Ederson on the bench and also did not have access to Aymeric Laporte.