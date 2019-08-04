Ron Jans named new FC Cincinnati head coach

There’s a new boss in Cincinnati.

On Sunday, the club announced that Rons Jans has been appointed as head coach, becoming their third in their MLS history. The 60-year-old Dutchman joins from FC Groningen, where he most recently assumed the Technical Director role. Jans takes over for interim coach Yoann Damet, who replaced Alan Koch in May, and has signed a contract that runs through the 2020 season.

“I’m very appreciative of Gerard, Jeff Berding and the club’s ownership group for their confidence in bringing me to FC Cincinnati,” Jans said. “This club has drawn a lot of attention in Europe and football fans are very interested in the progress of the club, which is why this opportunity is so exciting. My challenge is realizing our immense potential and I am really looking forward of being part of that development and making the fans even prouder to support FC Cincinnati.”

Jans’ arrival sees him reuniting with GM Gerard Nijkamp, who he worked under at Dutch club PEC Zwolle.

“We are excited to get Ron involved with the team as soon as possible and leading us the rest of the season,” Nijkamp said. “He has a pedigree of success and guiding strong clubs, especially through difficult transitions to championships.

“With his experience and expertise in all aspects of being a head coach, I have full confidence that he will be successful at FC Cincinnati,” he added. “I believe Ron will be a critical part to establishing the foundation for our playing philosophy as well as our performance on the pitch.”

A Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup winner, Jans is set to make his MLS coaching debut on Saturday in Columbus. The Dutchman will feature a coaching staff composed of Damet, Jack Stern and Ivar van Dinteren, who replaces Pa Modou Kah.

FC Cincinnati adds to the list of teams Jans has coached in his lengthy, 20-year-plus coaching career, which include FC Groningen, SC Heerenveen, Standard Liege and PEC Zwolle.

During the height of his playing days, Jans was a staple striker in the Eredivisie, tallying goals for PEC Zwolle, FC Groningen and Roda JC over a 11-year period.