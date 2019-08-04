WATCH: Beautiful Besler back heel goal finishes off NYCFC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nick Besler’s been watching Pedro.

The black-booted Real Salt Lake midfielder had to think fast on Sunday to produce a fantastic goal which needs second and third looks, if only because you might not see the genius at first blush.

The 26-year-old Besler, younger brother of Matt, was on the scene when Jefferson Savarino’s bounding volley of a loose ball traced wide of the post.

Besler’s jabbed his foot at the ball, flicking it home in a more rapid version of Pedro’s elegant finish for Chelsea earlier this week.

Real’s collection of goals in the 3-1 win over New York City FC was beautiful, and you could argue that the preceding goals from Savarino and Albert Rusnak were just as sweet.

The Utah side is four points back of third, and just four ahead of ninth. MLS is wild this year, team.

