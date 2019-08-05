More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

4 days to go until new PL season: Predicting this year’s Top 4?

By Daniel KarellAug 5, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT
Perhaps the most coveted spots in all of English soccer, a top four finish in the Premier League ensures a berth into the richest club competition in Europe: the UEFA Champions League.

Each year, teams spend millions in the hopes of keeping a place in the top four, or breaking into the fraternity at the top of the Premier League, in order to see some of the revenues that come with playing on those mid-week European nights.

With four days to go before the start of the Premier League season, we thought we’d take a chance to predict how the top four might look come mid-May, 2020.

Manchester City

The Back-to-Back Premier League champions are in pole position to win the league once more, with a battle-tested strong squad that’s been reinforced in a couple of key areas.

As Fernandinho gets older, Man City has brought in his successor in Rodri, which will allow the Brazilian to either play fewer matches or get to deputize as a centerback, where he’ll do a bit less running. The impending arrival of Joao Cancelo and the return of Angelino also helps out on the flanks for Man City as defensive options, while the team is still as strong as ever in the attack. Sergio Aguero is back for a ninth season in the Sky Blue uniforms and Raheem Sterling looks as dazzling as ever.

Man City may even get to see the best of Kevin De Bruyne once again, who admitted he needed a summer break after going almost non-stop between the start of the 2017 season and this summer, thanks to the 2018 World Cup. All in all, Man City is a team primed for success, and they’re the team to beat in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp‘s side hasn’t made any major signings this summer, but like Tottenham last year, it may turn out that Liverpool didn’t need any new players.

Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane are as fearsome a front-three as their is in Europe, and this team took Man City to the brink in the Premier League as well as lifted the Champions League title. With everybody back, as well as some youth and young signings, there’s no doubt Liverpool can challenge again not only for the top four and Premier League, but the Champions League too.

Plus, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back from a torn ACL that cut out most of his 2018-2019 season, which adds another diverse player to Klopp’s deck of cards to choose from.

Tottenham

After going an entire calendar year without making any signings, Tottenham has finally made a signing, breaking the club’s transfer record in the process.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has finally received some reinforcements after an incredibly run last season, taking Spurs all the way to the Champions League final. In comes central midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon, who is expected to step right into a starting role for Spurs as it looks to remain in the top four hunt.

Things will still be tough for Pochettino and Spurs though, especially if there is an injury crisis. With the departure of Fernando Llorente, there’s only Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son as forward options, while Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose could still leave this summer. Kieran Trippier was allowed to leave earlier along with Vincent Janssen, and neither player has been replaced yet. Could Pochettino have a late signing or two up his sleeve?

It will be a tough road, but we’ve seen Pochettino overcome the odds before.

Arsenal

If Liverpool’s 2017-2018 Premier League showed us anything, it’s that a team with talented attackers can make some serious noise and rise up the Premier League table.

That’s exactly what Arsenal is hoping for this coming season. After smashing the club’s transfer record to sign Nicolas Pepe for almost $90 million, manager Unai Emery will have Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Pepe together in the attack, giving Arsenal some incredible options up front. All three were raised in France and have pace to burn in the counter-attack, something Emery will certainly look to use against other Big Six opponents.

Of course, Arsenal hasn’t done much to improve it’s already shaky defense, so it will likely be a roller coaster season of emotions, with Arsenal winning games with scorelines of 3-2 or 4-3. But if Liverpool showed us anything, it’s that an amazing attack can be just enough. Liverpool finished fourth that season, though it took the signing of Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson Becker to fortify the defense that took Man City to the last day for the Premier League title.

Other Contenders

Chelsea

Frank Lampard has arrived with much fanfare, but not a ton of pressure as Chelsea appears set to sit out this transfer window without any “new” signings – since both Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic were already on the books before the summer.

The Blues won the Europa League title and can certainly grow from that experience, but it’s a big blow to lose a star in Eden Hazard, and Pulisic, among others, will have to find ways to pick up the slack. That, and long-term injuries to Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek hit Chelsea as well.

But that being said, Chelsea could surprise a few teams this season, and if Pulisic excels in the Premier League and Giroud gets some good service into the box, there’s a decent chance the Blues can grab a top-four spot.

Manchester United

Man United feels like it can end up on two ends of the spectrum this season.

Best case: With a full preseason under his belt, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shows he is a quality manager after all, and can both tactically set up his team to succeed and motivate them to play for one another, bringing Man United back into the Champions League. Paul Pogba stays in Manchester and becomes the midfield leader the team has been missing for years, while Marcus Rashford scores 20 goals.

Worst case: Even with the signings of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan Bissaka, Man United continues to ship goals and move down the table. Rashford struggles against double and triple-teams in the middle of the field and Pogba nor Alexis Sanchez can take the step up necessary. Man United finishes out of the top six.

It just feels like this season can go in so many directions. Let’s see where it ends up!

Report: Koscielny agrees terms with Bordeaux

By Daniel KarellAug 5, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT
In the blink of an eye, Laurent Koscielny has gone from one of Arsenal’s longest-serving players to potentially leaving the club this week.

According to L’Equipe, Laurent Koscielny has agreed terms with Bordeaux, and is set to undergo a medical on Tuesday to determine if the transfer will go through. Koscielny is going into the last year of his contract at Arsenal, and he’s essentially walking out from  Arsenal during preseason.

Upset at not being offered a better new contract, the 33-year-old, who turns 34 in September, refused to go with Arsenal on its tour of the U.S. this summer.

Koscielny has been a key member of Arsenal’s squad since joining in 2010 from Lorient. He was a regular starter every year since then until April 2018, when he suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon. Since then, though he’s returned to the field, he has seemed to be a step slower than before, which is understandable.

Even so, it’s a huge blow to Arsenal. The Gunners have spent millions so far upgrading their squad in midfield and attacking areas, but defense is a huge question mark and the club hasn’t been successful signing a new player yet.

With the Premier League transfer window ending on Thursday, will Arsenal have time to sign a replacement? Or will Rob Holding and Calum Chambers he asked to take a huge jump in their careers and lead this team back to the Champions League.

Report: Balotelli in talks to sign in Brazil

By Daniel KarellAug 5, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT
Mario Balotelli may have a chance to revive his career across the Atlantic Ocean.

According to Brazilian publication Globo Esporte, Brazilian giant Flamengo is in talks to sign Balotelli. Balotelli is currently a free agent after spending the last five months with Marseille.

Balotelli scored eight goals in 15 Ligue 1 games last season but wasn’t in Andre Villas-Boas’ plans. The move to a Marseille came after two and a half years with Nice, where it seemed Balotelli had gotten back on his feet.

The former Italian international, known for his outrageous skill as well as his outrageous behavior, struggled mightily between spells at AC Milan and Liverpool.

According to Globo Esporte, Flamengo’s new signing Gabriel “Gabigol” Barbosa recommended Balotelli from their time together at Milan.

Did Liverpool need to spend more this summer?

By Daniel KarellAug 5, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT
After coming one point away from the Premier League title and winning the UEFA Champions League for a sixth time in club history, Liverpool did something few people expected.

It had a quiet summer.

To date, Liverpool has only signed a pair of teenagers, Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliot, along with goalkeeper Adrian on a free transfer, to add to the squad. That’s instead of getting involved with the likes of Manchester City, Man United and Arsenal in making big-money transfers over the summer to bolster what’s already a strong team.

Earlier in the summer, manager Jurgen Klopp warned to Liverpool fans to not expect much this summer, even when rumors were swirling that Philippe Coutinho could make a sensational return to Anfield.

“…it will not be the biggest transfer window of LFC; we invested a lot in the team in the last two years, I would say, Klopp told Liverpool’s website on July 17. “We cannot spend every year in the same manner.

“People talk about it like, ‘Now another £300m or £200m’. There are maybe only two clubs in the world – it looks in the moment like Barcelona and [Real] Madrid can do the same – City and PSG that can do it every year.

“But we are fine. I’m happy with the team, we are really happy. We have to see if we find maybe one position, if we find something for it, but there’s no real pressure because it’s not about signing a player. We have solutions for all the situations.”

In a way, Klopp is correct. Liverpool has spent quite a bit in the transfer market, especially with the signings of defender Virgil Van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Then again, the club were basically able to finance those purchases with the sale of the aforementioned Coutinho to Barcelona. In addition, the club earned more than $100 million last season between Premier League and UEFA Champions League rewards and television money.

But there is precedent that Liverpool’s strategy this summer isn’t a bad one.

The closest example is also the most recent. Tottenham went an entire calendar year, two transfer windows, without adding to their squad. Sure, they didn’t win the Premier League but they made the Champions League Final and still qualified for next year’s Champions League.

In another example from two seasons ago, Real Madrid didn’t make any major signings on its way to winning the 2018 Champions League title.

If you think about it, Liverpool certainly could have won the Premier League last season. If not for two dropped points at Man United, it may have been a double for the Reds. So why improve the squad when there’s no need to improve?

If everyone returns to peak form and fires on all cylinders, there’s no reason why this squad can’t push Man City again and make a deep Champions League run. Plus, with new contracts given over the past year to Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, and Divock Origi, the players are as motivated as ever to improve.

So should Liverpool have spent more this summer? Maybe. But maybe they have everything they already need.

Report: Mahrez could miss Man City’s first PL match

By Daniel KarellAug 5, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT
Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has decided against having a summer break between the end of the Africa Cup of Nations and the start of the Premier League season, but he may not be able to take the field for his Premier League side anyway.

According to reports in England, Manchester City is awaiting clearance from doctors to ensure that Mahrez won’t be suspended and the club have a game forfeited should he take the field on Saturday against West Ham in the opening fixture of the 2019-2020 Premier League season. Mahrez reportedly took a substance to help with a sinus issue while in Algeria after his nation captured the 2019 AFCON title. However, it’s unclear what the substance was or whether it will come back positive after a drug test that players routinely have to take to prove they are clean of banned substances.

The FA has reportedly approved Mahrez to play but it’s unclear whether the Premier League will also clear the former Leicester City star.

Following Man City’s win on penalty kicks over Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday, Man City manager Pep Guardiola said that he had hoped Mahrez would be cleared to play on Saturday. However, now, with the injury to Leroy Sane, Man City are a little short in top talent on the wing.

We could still see Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva set up out wide, and even Oleksandr Zinchenko can play wide left. But having no Mahrez even on the bench is a blow to Man City as it begins it’s latest title defense.