Did Liverpool need to spend more this summer?

By Daniel KarellAug 5, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT
After coming one point away from the Premier League title and winning the UEFA Champions League for a sixth time in club history, Liverpool did something few people expected.

It had a quiet summer.

To date, Liverpool has only signed a pair of teenagers, Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliot, along with goalkeeper Adrian on a free transfer, to add to the squad. That’s instead of getting involved with the likes of Manchester City, Man United and Arsenal in making big-money transfers over the summer to bolster what’s already a strong team.

Earlier in the summer, manager Jurgen Klopp warned to Liverpool fans to not expect much this summer, even when rumors were swirling that Philippe Coutinho could make a sensational return to Anfield.

“…it will not be the biggest transfer window of LFC; we invested a lot in the team in the last two years, I would say, Klopp told Liverpool’s website on July 17. “We cannot spend every year in the same manner.

“People talk about it like, ‘Now another £300m or £200m’. There are maybe only two clubs in the world – it looks in the moment like Barcelona and [Real] Madrid can do the same – City and PSG that can do it every year.

“But we are fine. I’m happy with the team, we are really happy. We have to see if we find maybe one position, if we find something for it, but there’s no real pressure because it’s not about signing a player. We have solutions for all the situations.”

In a way, Klopp is correct. Liverpool has spent quite a bit in the transfer market, especially with the signings of defender Virgil Van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Then again, the club were basically able to finance those purchases with the sale of the aforementioned Coutinho to Barcelona. In addition, the club earned more than $100 million last season between Premier League and UEFA Champions League rewards and television money.

But there is precedent that Liverpool’s strategy this summer isn’t a bad one.

The closest example is also the most recent. Tottenham went an entire calendar year, two transfer windows, without adding to their squad. Sure, they didn’t win the Premier League but they made the Champions League Final and still qualified for next year’s Champions League.

In another example from two seasons ago, Real Madrid didn’t make any major signings on its way to winning the 2018 Champions League title.

If you think about it, Liverpool certainly could have won the Premier League last season. If not for two dropped points at Man United, it may have been a double for the Reds. So why improve the squad when there’s no need to improve?

If everyone returns to peak form and fires on all cylinders, there’s no reason why this squad can’t push Man City again and make a deep Champions League run. Plus, with new contracts given over the past year to Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, and Divock Origi, the players are as motivated as ever to improve.

So should Liverpool have spent more this summer? Maybe. But maybe they have everything they already need.

Report: Mahrez could miss Man City’s first PL match

By Daniel KarellAug 5, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT
Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has decided against having a summer break between the end of the Africa Cup of Nations and the start of the Premier League season, but he may not be able to take the field for his Premier League side anyway.

According to reports in England, Manchester City is awaiting clearance from doctors to ensure that Mahrez won’t be suspended and the club have a game forfeited should he take the field on Saturday against West Ham in the opening fixture of the 2019-2020 Premier League season. Mahrez reportedly took a substance to help with a sinus issue while in Algeria after his nation captured the 2019 AFCON title. However, it’s unclear what the substance was or whether it will come back positive after a drug test that players routinely have to take to prove they are clean of banned substances.

The FA has reportedly approved Mahrez to play but it’s unclear whether the Premier League will also clear the former Leicester City star.

Following Man City’s win on penalty kicks over Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday, Man City manager Pep Guardiola said that he had hoped Mahrez would be cleared to play on Saturday. However, now, with the injury to Leroy Sane, Man City are a little short in top talent on the wing.

We could still see Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva set up out wide, and even Oleksandr Zinchenko can play wide left. But having no Mahrez even on the bench is a blow to Man City as it begins it’s latest title defense.

Transfer Roundup: Benedetto, Cahill and more

By Daniel KarellAug 5, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT
Outside of Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille might now have the best attacking trio in all of France.

Olympique Marseille on Monday announced the signing of Argentine striker Dario Benedetto on a four-year contract. The 29-year-old striker has had a long and storied career throughout the Americas. From his upbringing with small Argentine clubs like Arsenal di Sarandi, he made his first big move moving to Northern Mexico to play for Club Tijuana.

Benedetto was an instant sensation, scoring a hat-trick in his first game and eventually earning the interest of Mexican giant Club America. While Benedetto never truly lived up to his potential in Mexico City, he earned a move to Boca Juniors, where he won three Superliga titles and led Boca to the Copa Libertadores final against rivals River Plate.

He also scored 21 goals in his first season, though his hard-as-nails mentality (which matches his tattoos) has earned him a fair share of injuries. That being said, playing up top in Marseille in-between former West Ham winger Dimitri Payet and Florian Thauvin could prove to result in double-digit goals for the Argentine. He’s also playing for Andre Villas-Boas, a coach with plenty of experience in England and abroad. It will be up to Villas-Boas to get the best out of Benedetto in Ligue 1 this year. Unfortunately for Benedetto, at least this year, he won’t be playing in Europe. Marseille’s fifth-place finish, coupled with Rennes and Strausbourg winning the cup competitions, meant Marseille missed out on even the Europa League.

Here are more transfer stories from around Europe and the Premier League:

Report: Cahill signs with Crystal Palace

For the first time since 2012, Gary Cahill has a new home. Luckily for Cahill, he didn’t have to move very far to find his new club.

According to the BBC, Cahill has signed a contract with Crystal Palace, after London neighbors Chelsea released Cahill at the end of the 2018-2019 season. The 33-year-old centerback was a standout starter for Chelsea until Maurizio Sarri arrived at Stamford Bridge. Cahill, older and unable to keep up with Sarri’s high-pressing style to play a high line defensively, only made two Premier League appearances and eight across all competitions for Chelsea last season.

With Crystal Palace, Cahill could potentially step into a starting role alongside either James Tompkins, Scott Dann, or Martin Kelly. Or, he could be available for a late-game insertion to hold onto a tight lead as Crystal Palace hunts to get over the 40-point mark yet again.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Report: Wayne Rooney holding talks to join Derby County as player-coach

By Kyle BonnAug 5, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT
According to a report by James Ducker of The Telegraph, D.C. United striker Wayne Rooney is in talks with Derby County about a return to English football as a player-coach for the Championship club.

Derby County signed former Barcelona player Phillip Cocu as manager on a four-year contract in the wake of Frank Lampard‘s departure, and the club may look to capitalize on Rooney’s solid Major League Soccer form by bringing him on as a player while also getting his feet wet in the coaching ranks.

According to the report, Rooney’s agent Paul Stretford has already met with the club and plans to continue talks in the coming days. Yesterday the Sun had reported that Rooney was thinking about a possible return to Manchester United in a coaching role alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but this would see him able to continue his playing while also learning the coaching ropes. He has two years remaining on his D.C. United contract that runs through December of 2021.

Rooney looked behind the pace during his final Premier League season with Everton in 2017/18, but he joined D.C. United that summer and has seen somewhat of a revival. During his time in MLS, Rooney has scored 23 goals in 44 matches while dotting the highlight reel with spectacular strikes including one from the midway line.

It’s possible that Derby believes Rooney has something to offer on the pitch while also beginning his coaching career, serving as an asset on the field while also potentially learning to follow-up Cocu should he not impress or be lured away after a period of success. For time on the field, Rooney would compete with 29-year-old opening day starter Martyn Waghorn, 30-year-old Championship veteran Chris Martin, and 24-year-old Jack Marriott for time at the striker position.

Derby signed Lampard to his first managerial job back in May of last year, and it was a smashing success, with Derby reaching the Championship playoff final before losing to Aston Villa to agonizingly miss out on Premier League promotion. Lampard left after just the one year to serve as manager of Chelsea, and now Derby owner Mel Morris could be looking to add yet another high profile former England star.