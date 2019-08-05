Manchester United officially signs Harry Maguire

One of the longest-running transfer sagas of the summer has officially come to an end as Manchester United confirmed the signing of Leicester City defender on a world record transfer fee that makes the England international the most expensive defender in the game.

The 26-year-old signed a six-year contract with the Red Devils with an option for a seventh year, the club confirmed, meaning he is tied to the club through the summer of 2026.

“Harry is one of the best center-backs in the game today and I am delighted that we have secured his signature,” said Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the official team release. “He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch with the ability to remain calm under pressure – coupled with his composure on the ball and a huge presence in both boxes – I can see why he will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch. He has a great personality and is a fantastic addition to this club.”

We have an important announcement to make… Welcome, @HarryMaguire93 👋 #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2019

While the club did not confirm the transfer fee, most media reports – including the BBC and The Guardian – claim that Maguire cost Manchester United in the vicinity of $97 million, eclipsing the $91 million Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk and therefore making Maguire the most expensive defender in world football. That represents a massive profit for Leicester City on the $20.6 million Leicester City spent to bring Maguire in from Hull City two years ago.

While at the King Power Stadium, Maguire 76 appearances, scoring five goals and helping the Foxes to a pair of ninth-placed finishes. He also broke into the England squad and became a regular in the starting lineup, owning 20 caps and playing nearly every minute of the team’s run to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup.

