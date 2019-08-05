More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Manchester United officially signs Harry Maguire

By Kyle BonnAug 5, 2019, 7:49 AM EDT
One of the longest-running transfer sagas of the summer has officially come to an end as Manchester United confirmed the signing of Leicester City defender on a world record transfer fee that makes the England international the most expensive defender in the game.

The 26-year-old signed a six-year contract with the Red Devils with an option for a seventh year, the club confirmed, meaning he is tied to the club through the summer of 2026.

“Harry is one of the best center-backs in the game today and I am delighted that we have secured his signature,” said Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the official team release. “He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch with the ability to remain calm under pressure – coupled with his composure on the ball and a huge presence in both boxes – I can see why he will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch. He has a great personality and is a fantastic addition to this club.”

While the club did not confirm the transfer fee, most media reports – including the BBC and The Guardian – claim that Maguire cost Manchester United in the vicinity of $97 million, eclipsing the $91 million Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk and therefore making Maguire the most expensive defender in world football. That represents a massive profit for Leicester City on the $20.6 million Leicester City spent to bring Maguire in from Hull City two years ago.

While at the King Power Stadium, Maguire 76 appearances, scoring five goals and helping the Foxes to a pair of ninth-placed finishes. He also broke into the England squad and became a regular in the starting lineup, owning 20 caps and playing nearly every minute of the team’s run to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup.

Simon Mignolet departs Liverpool for Club Brugge

By Kyle BonnAug 5, 2019, 8:19 AM EDT
Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has left Liverpool on a permanent basis, completing a move to Belgian side Club Brugge, the club announced on Monday. He leaves for a reported fee of $7.8 million that could rise to $10 million with add-ons.

With the move, Mignolet ends a six-year tenure at Anfield that saw the Belgian international make just over 200 appearances for the Reds, including 155 in the Premier League, keeping 51 clean sheets. Mignolet spent last season backing up new arrival Alisson, appearing just twice, both times coming in domestic cup losses.

In fact, Mignolet had lost his place midway through the previous season with Loris Karius having taken over the starting spot between the sticks, a move that would have a disastrous ending in the Champions League final.

The 31-year-old came to Liverpool from Sunderland in 2013 for $12 million, where he had been for three years prior. He posted a classy goodbye to Liverpool and Reds fans on his social media account, calling it “an incredible honor to represent one of the biggest clubs in the world and to achieve things that few players ever manage to achieve.” He called the current crop of players he leaves behind “the best [squad] I’ve ever been a part of” and says of the Champions League victory earlier this summer, “I’ll never forget that night in Madrid, and I’m glad I got to share it with such a terrific group of lads.”

Mignolet moves back to his native country with the hopes of continuing his international career, where he’s earned 22 caps. The 31-year-old remains a part of the international setup, but has mostly served as a backup since late 2011 with Thibaut Courtois owning the brunt of the playing time over the past eight years.

Club Brugge finished second in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League last season, just two points behind rivals Genk. Mignolet represents a huge test for a goalkeeping crew at Club Brugge that includes the incumbent starter, 24-year-old U.S. international Ethan Horvath, as well as Coratian youth international Karlo Letica. Horvath started the final 18 league games for Club Brugge last season as well as the first two games of the current season.

Bedoya, Union deliver a clear message after running past DC United (video)

By Joel SoriaAug 4, 2019, 10:41 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): There is no one better in the Eastern Conference than the Philadelphia Union, at least that’s what the latest standings say. In front of their fans, it was the ideal scenario for Wayne Rooney and D.C. United to wiggle their way onto the first-place podium with the Union and Atlanta United, alike. Instead, it was Philadelphia bouncing back from last week’s 4-0 defeat to Montreal with a 5-1 shelling of D.C., powered by Marco Fabian’s brace. The Union’s record now stands at 42 points in 25 matches played.

Three moments that mattered

3′ — Bedoya sends a strong message after scoring — Union’s Alejandro Bedoya made sure to send a passionate message to Congress after he gave his team the early lead in the nation’s capital.

“Hey congress, do something,” he yelled into one of the field-level boom mics after scoring three minutes in. “End gun violence now.”

The message from the former USMNT midfielder came in the wake of the three mass shootings that happened this week in the United States.

52′ — Przybylko punishing United’s simple turnover — There’s nothing more head-scratching than a rudimentary turnover when you’re already down a player. Przybylko certainly made D.C. learn that the hard way.

70′ — Fabian records his first MLS brace — Four goals in his last five appearances: the Mexican is experiencing a good moment, to say the least.

Ron Jans named new FC Cincinnati head coach

By Joel SoriaAug 4, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT
There’s a new boss in Cincinnati.

On Sunday, the club announced that Rons Jans has been appointed as head coach, becoming their third in their MLS history. The 60-year-old Dutchman joins from FC Groningen, where he most recently assumed the Technical Director role. Jans takes over for interim coach Yoann Damet, who replaced Alan Koch in May, and has signed a contract that runs through the 2020 season.

“I’m very appreciative of Gerard, Jeff Berding and the club’s ownership group for their confidence in bringing me to FC Cincinnati,” Jans said. “This club has drawn a lot of attention in Europe and football fans are very interested in the progress of the club, which is why this opportunity is so exciting. My challenge is realizing our immense potential and I am really looking forward of being part of that development and making the fans even prouder to support FC Cincinnati.”

Jans’ arrival sees him reuniting with GM Gerard Nijkamp, who he worked under at Dutch club PEC Zwolle.

“We are excited to get Ron involved with the team as soon as possible and leading us the rest of the season,” Nijkamp said. “He has a pedigree of success and guiding strong clubs, especially through difficult transitions to championships.

“With his experience and expertise in all aspects of being a head coach, I have full confidence that he will be successful at FC Cincinnati,” he added. “I believe Ron will be a critical part to establishing the foundation for our playing philosophy as well as our performance on the pitch.”

A Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup winner, Jans is set to make his MLS coaching debut on Saturday in Columbus. The Dutchman will feature a coaching staff composed of Damet, Jack Stern and Ivar van Dinteren, who replaces Pa Modou Kah.

FC Cincinnati adds to the list of teams Jans has coached in his lengthy, 20-year-plus coaching career, which include FC Groningen, SC Heerenveen, Standard Liege and PEC Zwolle.

During the height of his playing days, Jans was a staple striker in the Eredivisie, tallying goals for PEC Zwolle, FC Groningen and Roda JC over a 11-year period.

Late penalty hands Minnesota United win over Timbers (video)

By Joel SoriaAug 4, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
Minnesota United and a visiting Portland Timbers were set to split points following a tepid back-and-forth bout, but fate had a different outcome in mind.

Two minutes into stoppage time, following VAR review, Ethan Finlay converted from the spot, propelling the Loons to second in the Western Conference with 38 points – edging the Quakes and Sounders only on a tiebreaker.

The call made by referee Chris Penso will make the rounds, as many can argue Timbers’ defender Larrys Mabiala had limited space to move his arms away from Ike Opara’s headed ball, though.

Fair call or not, the Loons faithful had every reason to sing “Wonderwall” after securing three, crucial points ahead of a what will be a tight playoff push in the West.