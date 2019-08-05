More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Nainggolan moves from Inter to old club Cagliari

By Kyle BonnAug 5, 2019, 11:38 AM EDT
Former Inter and Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has joined his old club Cagliari, returning to Sardegna Arena for the first time since he left for Roma in January of 2014.

While reports indicate that Inter manager Antonio Conte told the 31-year-old he was no longer wanted, the move to Cagliari came as a bit of a surprise. However, it seems there is some personal motivation behind Nainggolan’s decision to rejoin his old club.

Nainggolan’s wife Claudia Lau is set to undergo chemotherapy as she battles cancer, and she is originally from Cagliari. Therefore, it makes sense as Nainggolan refers to Cagliari as “home” in his announcement of the move.

“It was not hard to choose Cagliari although I did have other offers,” Nainggolan said in the official announcement. “I spoke with some other managers but it was right to come back here and I must first thank the president. After our first call, he completely convinced me right away, he made promises and he has kept them. Things have gone the way I would have liked them to have gone and it was easy to reach an agreement.”

The Belgian midfielder played 29 times for Inter in his lone season with the club, making 22 stars and earning a consistent place in the lineup over the second half of the season. However, with Conte taking over this summer for Luciano Spalletti, Nainggolan’s spot in the center of the pitch has been compromised, pushed out by the likes of Matias Vecino, Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, Borja Valero, and others in a crowded Inter midfield.

Top 10 Premier League players at each position

By Kyle BonnAug 5, 2019, 1:07 PM EDT
There are 25 players in each Premier League squad, but who will not only star for their respective clubs but also elevate themselves to the upper echelons of the league this season? With the Premier League campaign officially set to begin this week, we continue our look ahead to the upcoming campaign with an overview of the top players at each position across the league.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Sure to incite debate, these rankings are based on player performance over the past few years for both club and country, with numerical production combined with the eye test.

Below is a look at our complete list of the top 10 players in each position coming into the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Goalkeeper

  1. Ederson
  2. Alisson
  3. David De Gea
  4. Hugo Lloris
  5. Jordan Pickford
  6. Kasper Schmeichel
  7. Kepa Arrizabalaga
  8. Rui Patricio
  9. Lukasz Fabianski
  10. Ben Foster
Joel Matip partnered brilliantly with Virgil Van Dijk for much of last season to lead Liverpool at the back (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images).

Center-back

  1. Virgil van Dijk
  2. Aymeric Laporte
  3. Toby Alderweireld
  4. Jan Vertonghen
  5. Harry Maguire
  6. Joe Gomez
  7. Antonio Rudiger
  8. Joel Matip
  9. Conor Coady
  10. Nathan Ake

Right-back

  1. Trent Alexander-Arnold
  2. Kyle Walker
  3. Aaron Wan-Bissaka
  4. Ricardo Pereira
  5. Matt Doherty
  6. Cesar Azpilicueta
  7. Serge Aurier
  8. Kiko Femenia
  9. Max Aarons
  10. Seamus Coleman

Left-back

  1. Andrew Robertson
  2. Lucas Digne
  3. Ben Chilwell
  4. Nacho Monreal
  5. Luke Shaw
  6. Matt Ritchie
  7. Jonny Otto
  8. Patrick Van Aanholt
  9. Benjamin Mendy
  10. Marcos Alonso
It remains to be seen what N’Golo Kante’s role will be under Frank Lampard, but at his best he’s near the top of the game (Photo by Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images).

Central midfield

  1. Fernandinho
  2. Jordan Henderson
  3. N’Golo Kante
  4. Etienne Capoue
  5. Moussa Sissoko
  6. Luka Milivojevic
  7. Rodri
  8. Ruben Neves
  9. Paul Pogba
  10. Abdoulaye Doucoure

Attacking midfield

  1. Kevin De Bruyne
  2. Christian Eriksen
  3. David Silva
  4. Gylfi Sigurdsson
  5. Diogo Jota
  6. Mesut Ozil
  7. Gerard Deulofeu
  8. James Maddison
  9. Dele Alli
  10. David Brooks
Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva provide a deadly one-two punch on the flanks for Manchester City (Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images).

Winger

  1. Mohamed Salah
  2. Raheem Sterling
  3. Bernardo Silva
  4. Sadio Mane
  5. Heung-Min Son
  6. Wilfried Zaha
  7. Nicolas Pepe
  8. Jesse Lingard
  9. Richarlison
  10. Christian Pulisic

Striker

  1. Sergio Aguero
  2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
  3. Roberto Firmino
  4. Harry Kane
  5. Raul Jimenez
  6. Jamie Vardy
  7. Alexandre Lacazette
  8. Marcus Rashford
  9. Moise Kean
  10. Sebastian Haller

Christian Pulisic can become true star at Chelsea

By Kyle BonnAug 5, 2019, 10:52 AM EDT
For the last seven years, Eden Hazard has graced the Chelsea touchline with a spectacular brilliance, ebbing and flowing through midfielders and around defenders like water in a babbling brook splashes and curls around the rocks in its path.

With Hazard off to Real Madrid, Chelsea reluctantly must begin anew. A new winger has arrived, not to take Hazard’s place – an impossible task in and of itself – but to write his own legacy and build his own following at the London club, one that can blaze a trail no American has trekked before.

Premier League stardom.

Brian McBride, Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan, Brad Friedel, Tim Howard, DeAndre Yedlin, and others have proven Americans belong at the highest level, but none have achieved the kind of recognition that Pulisic is capable of achieving. None have done what Christian Pulisic hopes to do – shed his nationality and become not an American in the Premier League, but simply a goalscoring and creative force in England’s top flight.

Pulisic has the ability to produce enough brilliance that no longer will Americans have to “blaze a trail” in Europe or “reach new heights” because the Hersey-born kid will have set the bar high enough to erase those terms from the lexicon. This is not to say that Pulisic will win the Ballon d’Or, or that he will become a club legend with the likes of Lampard or Drogba or even Hazard – that much sustained brilliance is in and of itself impossible to predict, for that is precisely what makes a particular career so legendary.

No, the American simply has to be himself, for Borussia Dortmund and U.S. National Team fans have already seen what he can do when his excellence is allowed freedom of expression. If Frank Lampard and Chelsea allow Pulisic the same autonomy showed to Hazard, they shall reap the rewards of his inate exuberance and boyish glee. If USMNT fans have learned anything by watching Pulisic over the last few years, it is that he genuinely, authentically loves to play the game, and that love has both expression and reverberation on the pitch in both quantifiable and imperceptible results.

Yes indeed, this is unquestionably setting the bar extremely high for a player just 20 years old, a peril the American media has failed to traverse numerous times with countless talented players in the past. Yet Pulisic is intrinsically different – he no longer has to prove himself. He has withstood the beatings of CONCACAF and scaled the Yellow Wall where other Dortmund players have wilted under its immense pressure. This is as battle-tested as 20-year-olds come, and Chelsea now possesses a player capable of setting Stamford Bridge alight.

As a giant of the Premier League over the entirety of the league’s existence, the Blues have seen countless stars come and go, and Pulisic’s level of talent is not especially unique to the Stamford Bridge dressing room where so many world-class stars have come before him. Yet none of that should matter to the American youngster who doesn’t need to emulate any of the greats or look to club history for inspiration, as his best comes from within. Pulisic doesn’t need to reach the heights of Hazard to be considered a star, he just needs to do what he’s done the last three years at Borussia Dortmund and let the truly big stage and the truly bright lights do the rest.

Now, as the Premier League season draws nearer and Chelsea looks forward to its opening match against Manchester United on Sunday, all eyes will be on Pulisic – not that that’s anything new to him. Pulisic will succeed as long as he stays true to himself at Chelsea, taking with him the inspiration of his glittering predecessor but also putting his head down and doing what he does best.

Just play ball.

Messi ruled out of Barcelona preseason games in United States

By Kyle BonnAug 5, 2019, 9:07 AM EDT
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been ruled out of the club’s quick visit to the United States for a pair of preseason matches against Napoli in Miami and Michigan.

The club confirmed a grade one calf strain for the Argentinian, suffered in his very first training session back from extended leave. Messi was given extra time to rejoin the squad as did many other international stars that participated in summer tournaments.

The news comes just days after Messi was suspended for three months by CONMEBOL for disparaging comments he made about the federation in the wake of Argentina’s elimination from the Copa America this summer. That will see him also miss games in the United States, with Argentina set for friendlies against Chile and Mexico in Los Angeles and San Antonio.

Messi remained quite healthy last season making 50 appearances for the club, but he has had muscle problems in the past, most notably suffering a string of tears in 2012 and 2013 that has seen Barcelona take a cautious approach with its superstar ever since.

Thee miss will be a big loss for U.S. fans hoping to attend the matches and see Messi play, but also for the “Barca Fest” to be held in Miami on Tuesday, with several unconfirmed first-team players set to attend alongside musical performers and other fan events.

Barcelona begins its regular season against Athletic Bilbao next weekend.

Simon Mignolet departs Liverpool for Club Brugge

By Kyle BonnAug 5, 2019, 8:19 AM EDT
Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has left Liverpool on a permanent basis, completing a move to Belgian side Club Brugge, the club announced on Monday. He leaves for a reported fee of $7.8 million that could rise to $10 million with add-ons.

With the move, Mignolet ends a six-year tenure at Anfield that saw the Belgian international make just over 200 appearances for the Reds, including 155 in the Premier League, keeping 51 clean sheets. Mignolet spent last season backing up new arrival Alisson, appearing just twice, both times coming in domestic cup losses.

In fact, Mignolet had lost his place midway through the previous season with Loris Karius having taken over the starting spot between the sticks, a move that would have a disastrous ending in the Champions League final.

The 31-year-old came to Liverpool from Sunderland in 2013 for $12 million, where he had been for three years prior. He posted a classy goodbye to Liverpool and Reds fans on his social media account, calling it “an incredible honor to represent one of the biggest clubs in the world and to achieve things that few players ever manage to achieve.” He called the current crop of players he leaves behind “the best [squad] I’ve ever been a part of” and says of the Champions League victory earlier this summer, “I’ll never forget that night in Madrid, and I’m glad I got to share it with such a terrific group of lads.”

Mignolet moves back to his native country with the hopes of continuing his international career, where he’s earned 22 caps. The 31-year-old remains a part of the international setup, but has mostly served as a backup since late 2011 with Thibaut Courtois owning the brunt of the playing time over the past eight years.

Club Brugge finished second in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League last season, just two points behind rivals Genk. Mignolet represents a huge test for a goalkeeping crew at Club Brugge that includes the incumbent starter, 24-year-old U.S. international Ethan Horvath, as well as Coratian youth international Karlo Letica. Horvath started the final 18 league games for Club Brugge last season as well as the first two games of the current season.