Top 10 Premier League players at each position

There are 25 players in each Premier League squad, but who will not only star for their respective clubs but also elevate themselves to the upper echelons of the league this season? With the Premier League campaign officially set to begin this week, we continue our look ahead to the upcoming campaign with an overview of the top players at each position across the league.
Sure to incite debate, these rankings are based on player performance over the past few years for both club and country, with numerical production combined with the eye test.
Below is a look at our complete list of the top 10 players in each position coming into the 2019-20 Premier League season.
Goalkeeper
- Ederson
- Alisson
- David De Gea
- Hugo Lloris
- Jordan Pickford
- Kasper Schmeichel
- Kepa Arrizabalaga
- Rui Patricio
- Lukasz Fabianski
- Ben Foster
Center-back
- Virgil van Dijk
- Aymeric Laporte
- Toby Alderweireld
- Jan Vertonghen
- Harry Maguire
- Joe Gomez
- Antonio Rudiger
- Joel Matip
- Conor Coady
- Nathan Ake
Right-back
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Kyle Walker
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka
- Ricardo Pereira
- Matt Doherty
- Cesar Azpilicueta
- Serge Aurier
- Kiko Femenia
- Max Aarons
- Seamus Coleman
Left-back
- Andrew Robertson
- Lucas Digne
- Ben Chilwell
- Nacho Monreal
- Luke Shaw
- Matt Ritchie
- Jonny Otto
- Patrick Van Aanholt
- Benjamin Mendy
- Marcos Alonso
Central midfield
- Fernandinho
- Jordan Henderson
- N’Golo Kante
- Etienne Capoue
- Moussa Sissoko
- Luka Milivojevic
- Rodri
- Ruben Neves
- Paul Pogba
- Abdoulaye Doucoure
Attacking midfield
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Christian Eriksen
- David Silva
- Gylfi Sigurdsson
- Diogo Jota
- Mesut Ozil
- Gerard Deulofeu
- James Maddison
- Dele Alli
- David Brooks
Winger
- Mohamed Salah
- Raheem Sterling
- Bernardo Silva
- Sadio Mane
- Heung-Min Son
- Wilfried Zaha
- Nicolas Pepe
- Jesse Lingard
- Richarlison
- Christian Pulisic
Striker
- Sergio Aguero
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
- Roberto Firmino
- Harry Kane
- Raul Jimenez
- Jamie Vardy
- Alexandre Lacazette
- Marcus Rashford
- Moise Kean
- Sebastian Haller