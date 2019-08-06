More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

10 things you need to know before new PL season

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ahead of the 2019-20 Premier League season there are certain things you need to know.

That’s where we come in.

[ MORE: PL season previews ]

As well as clicking on the link above to get the low-down on all 20 teams, below are the 10 things you must know ahead of the new campaign.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Let’s go!

ICYMI, America has a superstar in the PL…
You may have been living under a rock for the past few months. If so, fair enough. The rest of the world knows that Christian Pulisic is coming to the Premier League. The 20-year-old USMNT star was signed by Chelsea for $73 million in January and loaned back to Borussia Dortmund. The “Pennsylvanian Messi” will be asked to replace Eden Hazard long-term, but in the meantime he is impressing Chelsea legend Frank Lampard who is in his first season in charge of the Blues. Given Chelsea’s ban and Willian arriving late due to his exploits with Brazil in the Copa America this summer, Pulisic has the chance to hit the ground running with Chelsea. Along with Pedro, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Barkley and Mount, he will have to battle hard for a starting spot. He is without doubt ready to be the first bonafide American superstar in the PL and on the planet.

VAR is coming. Get ready.
Okay, get ready for VAR to dominate the majority of your conversations for the next 10 months. The Premier League has already said it will only use VAR for “clear and obvious errors” or “serious missed incidents” when it comes to four occasions: goals scored, direct red cards, penalty kicks being awarded and cases of mistaken identity. There will be delays and a little confusion, but messages will be relayed to fans inside the stadiums and it will be intriguing to see how the system works in the PL. After being used in major competitions and leagues across Europe and the rest of the world over the past few seasons, it is now the turn of the Premier League to embrace technology to help officials out. Let’s see if fans share this sentiment after the first few weeks of the season.

2:45 p.m. ET kick offs on Saturday are now a thing
For a handful of weeks this is a new feature for the 2019-20 campaign and the two seasons after that. Saturday evening games in the UK should see a bit of a party atmosphere take place, and like Friday night games being introduced a few years ago, it gives us another opportunity to make time in our lives to watch the PL. What more can you ask for? On a Saturday you can now get to the pub with your mates at 7:30 a.m. ET and be there until about 5 p.m. ET when the final game finishes. 10 hours of constant PL action on a Saturday is perfection.

Transfer records smashed all over the place
Harry Maguire: $97 million from Leicester City to Man United. Nicolas Pepe: $87 million from Lille to Arsenal. Rodri: $80 million from Atletico Madrid to Man City. Tanguy Ndombele: $80 million from Lyon to Tottenham. What do all those transfers have in common? They all happened this summer and they are all record deals. Maguire’s is the highest fee paid in history for a defender and Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham all broke their transfer records. Add into the mix that Sheffield United, Brighton, Leicester and Newcastle all broke their transfer records this summer too, and it’s clear to see PL clubs are spending big to stay in the top-flight.

Blades, Canaries and Villans
The new boys will all add something a little different to the PL in their own way. Aston Villa have spent big with over $160 million splashed on 12 new players, while Norwich have hardly spent anything and Sheffield United have added sensibly. Villa will entertain and a genuinely one of the biggest clubs in England, while the Blades will be led by a passionate home crowd and lean heavily on the players who have led them from the third tier. As for Norwich, they played scintillating attacking football last season but many are writing them off for instant relegation to underline their status as a yo-yo club. As always, all three new boys are favorites for the drop. Beware of the underdogs.

European glory to continue?
Liverpool are the reigning UEFA Champions League champions and Chelsea won the Europa League. Will we see the PL dominate Europe once again this season? Arsenal, Man United and Wolves will be among the favorites in the Europa League, while Man City and Liverpool will again led the way for the PL in the UCL. Spurs and Chelsea are also favored to reach at least the eight and with some of the big boys in Spain, Italy and Germany struggling a little, there’s a sense we are in the middle of English domination in Europe.

Returning stars could be rested early on
Something to keep an eye on, especially for those who play Premier League Fantasy. The likes of Liverpool and Man City have been impacted over the summer when it comes to star players coming back late from international duty. Roberto Firmino, Alisson, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have all missed a huge chunk of preseason for Liverpool, while Sergio Aguero, Ederson, Fernandinho and Riyad Mahrez have only just returned for City. Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will have to manage the minutes of those stars accordingly if they’re going to come good at the business end of the season. Players are not machines and their managers, thankfully, understand that. That won’t help your FPL team, but don’t be so selfish…

Marauding center backs the new norm
With Maguire and Virgil Van Dijk set to take center stage for Man United and Liverpool respectively, there’s a sense that this is the year of the marauding center backs. Given all of the money spent on attacking players, we’ve seen just how important it is to have a solid defensive unit. Man City have John Stones and Aymeric Laporte ready to play out of the back, but are they good enough defensively to lead a title challenge without legend Vincent Kompany organizing alongside them? This will be the season of the center back.

New managers, first full seasons
Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is arriving to take charge of the Blues. Graham Potter is the new man in charge at Brighton. Steve Bruce has replaced Rafael Benitez at Newcastle after the Spaniard left. Brendan Rodgers be Leicester’s coach for a full season (he hopes), while Ralph Hasenhuttl is in his first full season as Saints boss. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also overseeing his first full campaign at Man United. Fresh starts and slates wiped clean are the order of the day.

#PLonNBC on location in England
Don’t forget, we are kicking the season off in the best possible way with our entire crew in England for opening weekend. From Liverpool v. Norwich to Tottenham v. Aston Villa and Manchester United v. Chelsea, our entire broadcast team will be on-site to celebrate the return of the Premier League? Pumped. Yep. Us too.

Promoter intends to drop sanctioning suit against USSF

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 6, 2019, 12:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A promoter intends to drop its lawsuit that asked a court to order the U.S. Soccer Federation to sanction international league matches in the United States.

The USSF in April denied an application by Relevent Sports, a company owned by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, to have Ecuador’s Barcelona and Guayaquil clubs play on May 5 at Miami Gardens, Florida. The USSF cited an Oct. 26 announcement by FIFA that its ruling council “emphasized the sporting principle that official league matches must be played within the territory of the respective member association.”

Relevent sued in New York Supreme Court, and a lawyer for the USSF argued the court should not hear the dispute and it should be sent to arbitration. A decision by Justice W. Franc Perry was pending.

Marc Litt, a lawyer for Relevent, sent a letter to Perry on Monday stating “that our client has decided to discontinue this proceeding.”

Relevent also attempted to stage the first Spanish La Liga match in the U.S., between Barcelona and Girona, at Miami Gardens on Jan. 26. That effort fell through following opposition from the governing body of Spanish soccer, the Real Federacion Espanola de Futbol, and the players’ union, the Asociacion de Futbolistas Espanoles.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Projecting Best XIs for every Premier League team

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2019-20 Premier League season is almost here and it is time to focus on the depth chart of every single team.

Who are the guaranteed starters for each club?

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Below we list the best possible starting lineups (regardless of current injuries) for all 20 teams.

Agree? Disagree?

[ MORE: Previews of all 20 PL teams ]

Arsenal
Leno; Bellerin, Sokratis, Holding, Monreal; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Pepe, Ceballos, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Aston Villa
Heaton; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett; Hourihane, McGinn, Grealish; El Ghazi, Wesley, Jota

Bournemouth
Begovic; Smith, Ake, Cook, Daniels; Fraser, Lerma, Cook, Brooks; King, Wilson

Brighton
Ryan; Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Bong; Stephens, Propper, Gross; Trossard, Maupay, Izquierdo

Burnley
Pope; Lowton, Mee, TarkowskI, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Cork, Hendrick, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood

Chelsea
Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho; Pedro, Barkley, Pulisic; Abraham

Crystal Palace
Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt; Milivojevic, McArthur; Zaha, Ayew, Townsend; Benteke

Everton
Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gbamin, Gomes; Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Kean

Leicester City
Schmeichel; Pereira, Morgan, Evans, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans; Gray, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Liverpool
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Manchester City
Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Stones, Mendy; Rodri; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling; Aguero

Manchester United
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Matic; Martial, Pogba, James; Rashford

Newcastle United
Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett; Almiron, Shelvey, Hayden, Longstaff, Ritchie; Joelinton

Norwich City
Krul, Aarons, Klose, Zimmerman, Lewis; McLean, Vrancic, Stiepermann, Buendia, Hernandez; Pukki

Sheffield United
Henderson; O’Connell, Jagielka, Basham, Stevens; Fleck, Norwood, Baldock, Freeman; Sharp, Mousset

Southampton
Gunn; Valery, Bednarek, Yoshida, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Romeu, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Adams

Tottenham Hotspur
Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Ndombele; Eriksen, Dele, Son; Kane

Watford
Gomes; Janmaat, Kabasele, Cathcart, Holebas; Pereyra, Doucoure, Capoue, Deulofeu; Gray, Deeney

West Ham
Fabianski; Zabaleta, Diop, Balbuena, Masuaku; Wilshere, Rice; Anderson, Fornals, Antonio; Haller

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Patricio; Doherty, Boly, Coady, Bennett, Otto; Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker; Jota, Jimenez

Arsenal eye Coutinho, defenders ahead of transfer deadline

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Let’s start with the big one: A report from L’Equipe in France states that Arsenal are closing in a season-long loan move for Philippe Coutinho.

The Barcelona and Brazil star, 27, has struggled since swapping Anfield for the Nou Camp and the former Liverpool superstar is reportedly keen on a move back to the Premier League.

Per the report, Coutinho will spend the season on loan at Arsenal and will not be heading to Paris Saint-Germain, the club he has been linked to on numerous occasions as Neymar has been linked with a move back to Barcelona all summer long.

After signing Nicolas Pepe for $87 million, adding Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid and still having Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on board, quite why Arsenal would want another mercurial playmaker is beyond pretty much everyone.

Except, most importantly, Arsenal.

The Gunners finally appear to be willing to sign a new central defender. But is it too late?

With just over 48 hours to go until the transfer window shuts for Premier League clubs, Arsenal have been linked with moves for two center backs.

RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano and Juventus’ Daniele Rugani are the two players mentioned in a report from the Guardian.

The former would be a tricky deal given the fact that Leipzig want $85 million for their 20-year-old central defender, plus Upamecano is keen to play in the UEFA Champions League for the Bundesliga side this season.

As for Rugani, it is believed Juve are open to an initial loan deal and then selling him next summer which could suit the Gunners as they reportedly have just over $50 million to spend this summer. Those reports broke before a record-breaking $87 million move for winger Pepe, but remember, that deal is to be paid in several instalments.

One thing is certain: Arsenal need help defensively. And they have done for about a decade now.

Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin will return from injury this season to boost Unai Emery‘s options but with Laurent Koscielny heading to Bordeaux and the likes of Shkodran Mustafi still around, Arsenal are looking at the likes of Sokratis and Callum Chambers to step up in defense this season. They did buy William Saliba, 18, this summer but he has gone back on loan to Saint-Etienne for the upcoming campaign, so they are no better off than least season when their leaky defense cost them finishing in the top four.

Like Manchester United, it has been pretty comical to see Arsenal blatantly ignore their need to sign new defenders in recent seasons and instead prioritize buying attacking player after attacking player.

Rugani, 25, would seem more likely to arrive and if that does happen, all of a sudden the Gunners are in the conversation for having one of the best transfer windows for PL clubs this summer.

Wayne Rooney signs for Derby County

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2019, 9:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Wayne Rooney has signed with Derby County. Yes. You read that correctly.

Rooney, 33, has signed an initial 18-month contract with the English second-tier team in a player-coach role, as he will play out the rest of the Major League Soccer season and arrive at Derby on January 1. There is an option to extend the contract by a further year.

England’s all-time leading goalscorer flew to the UK overnight and was spotted at London’s Heathrow airport before heading to Derby. Rooney was then seen at Derby’s training ground in the UK ahead of finalizing his shock move from D.C. United.

Speaking about his return to England, Rooney thanked D.C. United’s owners for allowing the move to happen.

“I am very excited about the opportunity that Derby County have provided me with,” Rooney said. “I am looking forward to joining Phillip Cocu, his coaching staff and the first-team squad from the start of January. I am sure I can make a big contribution and can’t wait to meet everyone, especially the supporters. I am equally excited to begin my coaching career at Derby County working with both the first team and Academy. I must also take this opportunity to thank DC United, their owners, executives and supporters who have been superb to work with. I want them to know that I will give my all in support of our push for the play-offs.”

D.C. United’s chairmen revealed that Rooney requested the move back to England duo to his family not settling in the USA following his move last summer.

“After speaking to Wayne and understanding his difficult situation of being so far away from his family, we have accepted that this is the best decision for all parties,” Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, D.C. United Co-Chairmen said.

Ola Kamara is set to replace Rooney, with the Norwegian international and former LA Galaxy star to head back to MLS from China for a transfer fee in the region of $2.5 million.

Derby owner Mel Morris spoke about another huge coup for the Rams, which follows the hiring of Frank Lampard last season before he moved on to coach Chelsea, then getting in Dutch legend Phillip Cocu to replace him.

“This is clearly an exciting signing for us, and Wayne’s presence will further enhance the club’s standing and its ability to perform both on and off the pitch. To have Wayne Rooney as a player, and equally as an aspiring coach, is incredible and I can only imagine the buzz this will generate amongst our supporters at home and internationally. First and foremost, Wayne is joining us as a player but he will also have coaching responsibilities too, particularly around the development of our younger players progressing towards the first-team from our Academy, as he looks to gain his relevant qualifications for a future coaching and management career. I would like to express a sincere thanks to DC United for their professionalism throughout this process. We wish them every success for the remainder of their season.”

This is  a huge blow for DCU’s hopes of winning the Eastern Conference this season and making a splash in the playoffs.

Rooney’s move to MLS was scrutinized by many after his minutes dwindled at both Man United and Everton over the past few seasons, but he’s been a star.

From goals inside his own half to stunning individual displays, Rooney has scored 25 goals in 45 appearances for D.C. United and dragged them from last in the East last season to the playoffs.

But the lure of returning to England to start his coaching career was too strong, as he’s spoken about a desire to coach on many occasions and he’ll be following in the footsteps of Lampard, John Terry, Steven Gerrard and others from England’s so-called ‘Golden Generation’ of players.